Pi Network Mainnet Hits 12 Million Users as PI Coin Climbs to 0.38 in 2025

The latest news from the cryptocurrency world is ripe with the latest developments from Pi Network, announced on September 12, 2025. Pi Coin (PI) is at $0.38, and the project has achieved much, such as passing 12 million users in their mainnet migration and preparing to undergo the game-changer Protocol 23 upgrade.

When paired with whale collections and a high-profile appearance at TOKEN2049, Pi Network is a leading competitor in the crypto realm. This paper discusses the most significant stories currently propelling Pi to grab headlines and its ability to rank as the best news on Google.

Pi Network Mainnet Migration Hits 12 Million Users

The transition of Pi Network to a full-fledged mainnet is a historic event, and more than 12 million users have successfully migrated by September 12, 2025. Such success underscores the fact that Pi is unparalleled in finding a new community globally with its mobile-first mining model. With as many as 8.04 billion PI tokens currently in circulation (out of 100 billion tokens issued), the network is scaling rapidly without compromising accessibility for common users.

In contrast to energy-consuming blockchains, Pi uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol, which enables any user with a smartphone to mine PI without expensive hardware. The practice has gained increased adoption, particularly in areas with limited financial infrastructure. The total value locked (TVL) in the ecosystem has grown by 21% to reach a new high of $5.1 million.

The KYC procedure is now decentralised and completely automated, which simplifies verifications, and it is possible to have one billion users on the entire mainnet launch. This mass adoption highlights Pi’s vision of a user-driven digital economy, making it one of the most popular stories among crypto enthusiasts seeking available blockchain solutions.

Pi Coin Price Update: $0.38 and Rising Amid Whale Moves

Today, the price of Pi Coin has effectively been held at 0.38, thus, a 2.46 per cent increase in value per day and a 0.63 per cent increase per hour. The token is resisting the support at $0.34, following whale accumulations, indicating a Wyckoff-type accumulation. Analysts believe PI may reach as high as $0.52 by the end of the month if bullish trends persist, although the all-time high of $1.95 remains far off.

The market equivalent of the token is 2.9 billion, and a fully diluted value of 36.1billion, and a 24-hour trading volume was 45 million dollars. But a new token unlock on September 21, which opens 13 million PI of a 165 million pool, may lead to volatility.

As much as more liquidity can bring on board new investors, the selling pressure may put to the test the $0.3446 support level. Although there have been long-term concerns about 2026 token floods, the utility orientation of Pi mitigates its impact against overall market fluctuations, resulting in the price action becoming a trending Google search topic.

Protocol 23 Upgrade Set to Transform Pi’s Ecosystem

The next Protocol 23 update, which is set to be released later in September, is creating a lot of hype. The update will improve scalability, security and decentralisation with the introduction of Linux-based nodes and advanced smart contract functionality. The upgrade will be the first step to introducing cross-chain bridges to Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain on PiOnline, which has more than 20,000 apps in development, including DeFi, gaming, and e-commerce.

Today, 625 running Linux nodes are indicative of 22 per cent growth per month, whereas Testnet 2 is only half-finished (62.5). Biometric authentication and multisig rule (5/7 signers) are also introduced in the upgrade, enhancing the security and community control.

Pi can be used in the real world today, as the Global Consensus Value (GCV) system has already been tested and is validated by a recent blockchain report; it can support 15% cross-chain transactions. This is one of the technical advances that have been the subject of search interest because developers and investors are interested in the developments on the Pi blockchain.

TOKEN2049 Spotlight: Pi Co-Founder to Boost Global Reach

Co-founder of Pi Network, who goes by the name Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis, will feature at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on October 1-2, a move that can significantly boost the project’s visibility. Kokkalis will draw attention to the mission of Pi to make crypto accessible to the masses, via mobile access, when he joins industry heavyweight Nick White of Celestia.

This is a critical point in the history of Pi, as TOKEN2049 has a track record of catalysing market rallies on featured projects, and the company wants to find institutional partners and new users. The news is massively trending, with searches on the global ambitions of Pi Network becoming popular.

Ecosystem Growth Fuels Real-World Utility

Pi has a healthy ecosystem, and applications that allow marketplace transactions to decentralised finance have been launched. The Global GCV Movement, spearheaded by first-of-its-kind initiatives, such as Doris Yin, has recorded a 21% growth in TVL and strong governance in multisig.

The engagement within the community is also high, and the users are encouraged to mine on a daily basis and lock tokens to facilitate stability. Optimism is pouring through social media, with some forecasting PI will reach $100 in the long-term as utility increases. This grassroots movement continues to put Pi Network in the limelight of individuals seeking Web3 innovations.

Challenges: Security and Token Unlock Risks

Although there are positive developments, there are challenges that Pi is encountering. The recent news of unauthorised transactions has rekindled an issue of wallet security, and this shows loopholes in multi-factor authentication. The main team should focus on user education and transparency so as to keep trust.

Moreover, the token unlock on September 21 has the potential to saturate it, with 80 per cent of GCV being in the hands of institutions. There may also be concerns about unresolved matters, such as KYC validator payments and code transparency, that could slow down enthusiasm unless addressed promptly. These issues are pivotal to users wanting to get updates on the reliability of Pi.

Pi Network’s Path to Crypto Dominance

September 12, 2025, Pi Network will be on the leading edge of the crypto revolution. Pi has 12 million migrated users, a price point of 0.38, and with the Protocol 23 update coming, it is going to grow. The TOKEN2049 look would provide it with an additional push, and its ecosystem extensions push it into actual use.

Pi is a unique product despite the security and unlock issues because it is more about accessibility and usefulness. The 2025-2030 market forecast is estimated to be between 0.52 and 1, and the long-term prospects depend on adoption. With more miners and constructors still working, the story of Pi Network is one to follow when one is seeking the next significant breakthrough in crypto.