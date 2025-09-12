The freelance world is growing and evolving with every passing day, especially when you consider how much competition there is out there. To make sure that you can scale your business the smart way, you need to know how you can do business with professionals and businesses in other countries. While your domestic account is fine for domestic clients, it will generally prove to be a slow and expensive way to receive international payments.

In this quick guide, we’re going to show you how to receive international payments quickly and efficiently so that you can focus on what you do best.

Avoid the offer of gift cards and codes

You may not think it will ever happen, but it will actually occur far more often than you think. If you’re working for a small business or an individual who has never hired anyone from abroad before, the chances are they will have no idea how to make an international money transfer. For this reason, it is not uncommon for a client to ask you if they can pay you with Amazon vouchers or gift cards. They are not trying to get out of paying you what they owe; it’s just that they understand how these other options work. Politely declining and following the tips below is the best approach to take.

Expand beyond marketplace restrictions

Many freelancers start off by advertising their services on platforms like Freelancer and UpWork, only to then decide that they want to branch out and go solo. The problem is that you may not know how to get paid except through the marketplace, so you use their invoicing system and get confined to their platform once more. These types of restrictions can be easily avoided, provided you know what to do instead.

Leverage the SWIFT network

The SWIFT network is the gold standard when it comes to international money transfers, and that means it’s something every successful freelancer needs to be using. The idea is that every bank and bank account has a unique code that ensures the money lands exactly where it needs to. You can use a SWIFT code format guide to make sure that you always provide your clients with your exact international bank details. Doing so will prevent time-consuming delays and help things run smoothly when you are onboarding a new client.

Formalise your terms and conditions

Having a document that outlines how, when, and where you should be paid for your services is essential when you want to move beyond marketplaces. Including your full international banking details so that payment can be made quickly and correctly is essential. Freelancers who send such a document to new clients so that they can sign and return it before the work begins will be giving themselves a safety net. It’s all about making sure that your clients know how you need to be paid so that they can confirm this is something they can do.

Educate yourself about scams

If a client sends a link asking you to click on it when you haven’t sent your terms and conditions and discussed payment methods, this should be a warning sign. Unsolicited approaches like this are likely to be attempts to scam you out of money and important financial details. Make sure to delete the message and mark the sender as spam without clicking on the link. That way, you will be able to protect your freelance business and your personal details.

Use a transfer service that offers tracking

We’ve mentioned leveraging the SWIFT network, but what does that actually mean? If you partner with an international money transfer service with a strong reputation and an established user base, you will be able to use the SWIFT network. Looking for a service that is streamlined, stress-free, and has an intuitive user interface, and it will prove priceless before you know it. You will also want to make sure that the transfer service offers a live tracking function. Knowing where the money for your latest big invoice is and how long it will take to arrive in your account is essential for your peace of mind and well-being.

The last word

Now that you know what to do, we hope you’re ready to take your freelance business to the next level. There is a whole world of professionals and businesses out there who want to pay for your services. Go out there and show them what you can do, and you will be able to continually grow and evolve so that you are always ahead of the crowd.