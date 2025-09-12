As climate volatility reshapes the American West, Cadiz, Inc. is leading the way in redefining how water is stored, moved, and treated. Combining natural aquifers, reengineered infrastructure, and advanced filtration technologies, the company is crafting a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to address the region’s most urgent water challenges.

Reimagining Water Infrastructure

Cadiz approaches water not as a single challenge, but as an interconnected system. Their projects integrate long-term groundwater storage, large-scale pipeline conveyance, and community-focused treatment solutions into one adaptive platform. At the core of this effort is the Mojave Groundwater Bank, a 30,000-acre site with the capacity to store up to one million acre-feet of water. By using underground aquifers instead of surface reservoirs, the Bank reduces evaporation losses and creates reliable storage during both flood and drought years.

But Cadiz isn’t stopping at storage. Their infrastructure strategy includes the conversion of a 220-mile decommissioned natural gas pipeline into a high-capacity water delivery system. This shift from fossil fuel transport to water equity demonstrates how old systems can be revived to meet modern needs.

The scale and ambition of these efforts reflect one of the largest private-public water collaborations in Southern California. Unlike traditional infrastructure projects, Cadiz’s model blends utility-scale engineering with hyperlocal engagement, designing systems that are both technically sound and socially responsive.

From Supply to Treatment: A Full-Circle Solution

With the acquisition of ATEC Systems, Cadiz is expanding its impact into purification. The company now offers scalable treatment for PFAS, arsenic, and nitrates, chemicals that disproportionately affect small towns and rural communities. This positions Cadiz as an end-to-end water company, equally committed to providing access and ensuring safety.

Cadiz’s approach is not only functional, but also inclusive. Their governance model invites collaboration with Tribal Nations and public water districts, embedding equity into the infrastructure itself. The Mojave Groundwater Bank, for example, is managed in partnership with the Fenner Valley Water Authority and several tribal governments, forming what could become the largest tribal-led water project in the country.

Environmental Responsibility and Regional Resilience

Every Cadiz project is grounded in environmental responsibility. Their 7,400-acre desert tortoise preserve and renewable energy leases reflect a commitment to sustainable development across their 45,000-acre landholding. Independent aquifer monitoring programs further ensure that resources are responsibly managed, even as water demand grows.

At the same time, the economic benefits are significant. Cadiz projects are expected to create thousands of jobs and generate nearly $900 million in economic output, while prioritizing local labor and veteran hiring. Water deliveries are set to begin in 2027 for communities across the Antelope Valley, Coachella Valley, and surrounding regions.

A Model for the Future

Under the leadership of CEO Susan Kennedy, a veteran of California public policy, Cadiz blends private initiative with public impact. By partnering with local agencies, investing in infrastructure reuse, and deploying modern water treatment, they offer a replicable model for other arid regions facing climate pressure.

If you live in the West, water is no longer a guarantee, but with projects like the Mojave Groundwater Bank, Cadiz is working to make it one again. Their integrated approach to water management may become a standard for communities far beyond California.