MILC’s Rights Marketplace Turns Media IP Into Enforceable Digital Ownership

Media rights management hasn’t kept pace with the way content is made and consumed today. Creators chase licensing paperwork across borders. Studios balance outdated distribution agreements. Transparency gets lost in the shuffle of contracts and intermediaries. While digital production and streaming evolve quickly, the infrastructure behind ownership and licensing has been left behind. MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content) is closing that gap with a live, Web3-powered marketplace that treats intellectual property as a digital asset ready for the modern era.

At the center of this model is the MILC Rights Marketplace. It is an operational platform where film, music, streaming, and gaming assets can be minted, licensed, and traded as enforceable digital tokens. The aim is to create a system where ownership is traceable, liquidity is possible, and transactions work across jurisdictions without the usual delays.

From Fragmentation to an Integrated System

For decades, the media industry has relied on fragmented rights management. A single clip might carry separate ownership in different regions, locked behind legal contracts and static files. The process slows distribution and leaves value on the table. MILC’s Rights Marketplace replaces that model with a single infrastructure where rights are recorded on-chain and executed through smart contracts.

When content IP is tokenized, it becomes a tradable asset tied to real legal rights. Rights holders can fractionalize ownership, raise capital directly, and license without going through multiple layers of intermediaries. Smart contracts handle cross-border agreements with built-in accuracy. Transactions clear in fiat or crypto, and metadata stored on-chain eliminates many of the errors common in legacy systems.

The marketplace is already live. Tokenized rights modules are operational, connected wallets are active, and a full payment stack supports both traditional and digital finance. According to MILC’s investor memorandum, the platform has secured an IP library valued at €30 million, with €15 million from the Series B raise allocated to expand its reach. For an industry struggling with outdated rights infrastructure, this represents a working alternative that is legally enforceable and scalable.

Redefining How Ownership and Monetization Work

The Rights Marketplace does more than digitize contracts. It rewires how creators and distributors interact with intellectual property. A filmmaker can mint tokens representing rights to a project. Those tokens can then be licensed directly, traded with partners, or offered to investors as part of fundraising. This keeps control in the hands of the creator while opening new revenue streams for independent projects.

The secondary market is just as important. Once rights are tokenized, they can be resold or re-licensed with full transparency. Smart contracts make royalty payments automatic and precise, replacing manual audits with on-chain settlement. This level of transparency allows smaller creators to operate on the same terms as larger studios, with legal and operational frameworks that work across multiple jurisdictions.

The market opportunity is real. A recent analysis values the global intellectual property licensing market at roughly USD 340 billion in 2024, projected to hit USD 580 billion by 2030. MILC aims for a modest slice of that. MILC projects that its Rights Marketplace will tap into an €8.2 billion IP licensing market by 2030, with a target of €86 million in annual revenue by year five of operation. That is only a fraction of global licensing volume, but even a modest share demonstrates the scalability of a compliant, tokenized model. It is not about replacing traditional systems entirely but about offering creators, studios, and investors a path that combines liquidity with trust.

Part of a Larger Media Infrastructure

The Rights Marketplace is not a standalone tool. It connects into MILC’s broader Web3 infrastructure, which supports immersive content production, decentralized distribution, and AI-driven workflows. Together, these elements create a backbone for the media economy of the next decade – one where rights management is no longer an obstacle but a foundation for growth.

This approach sets MILC apart from platforms that focus narrowly on trading digital collectibles or hosting metaverse environments. The difference lies in legal infrastructure and compliance. While other platforms facilitate exchange, MILC’s system is built to carry the weight of professional licensing, regulated finance, and institutional participation. It is designed for creators who want to manage intellectual property across borders without losing visibility or control.

As Hendrik Hey, founder and CEO of MILC, explains, “MILC is the infrastructure layer where immersive content lives, evolves, and, crucially, earns. We are not just building a platform; we are architecting the protocol that will power the immersive content economies of the next decade.”

With its live marketplace and secured IP library, MILC is moving beyond theory into practice. It demonstrates how media ownership and monetization can be redefined through technology and a focus on creator-first economics. In doing so, it lays the groundwork for a media system where rights are clear, liquidity is accessible, and content generates value for the people who make it.

About MILC

Hendrik Hey is the Founder of MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a pioneering company in the blockchain and metaverse space, with a strong background in media and content. MILC operates a real live metaverse platform that serves not only the media industry but also various industrial use cases. The company also focuses on Web3 consulting, aiming to support complex real-world industries on their way into Web3. MILC is a sister company of European media giant Welt der Wunder, which Hey founded over 25 years ago.