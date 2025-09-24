TAB Surpasses Half a Billion in Loan Redemptions

London, UK, 24th September 2025 – TAB, the specialist real estate finance and investment company, has announced that it has surpassed £500 million in loan redemptions since its launch in 2018.

This milestone underlines the strength and robustness of TAB’s underwriting, the resilience of its portfolio, and the expertise of its recoveries team. Delivering redemptions at this scale demonstrates the quality of TAB’s risk management and sets the foundation for the next stage of growth towards a £1 billion loan book. This achievement follows shortly after TAB’s announcement of a £500 million funding facility with AB CarVal, further strengthening their position in the UK property finance market.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO of TAB, said:

“Reaching £500 million in loan redemptions is a major milestone for TAB. It is a clear validation of our lending model and the strength of our underwriting and risk discipline, delivering not just speed and flexibility but consistently positive outcomes across our portfolio. When clients repay at this scale, it shows trust in the process, confidence in the product, and belief in the platform. Combined with our £500 million institutional facility from AB CarVal, this moment marks a new chapter in TAB’s growth and underlines our ambition to become the UK’s leading non-bank lender.”

Since its inception, TAB has grown to become a game-changing mortgage provider and a trusted provider of Bridging solutions. The TAB team provide solution-based finance, rapid turnaround times, and responsiveness to market changes. TAB combines transparency, speed, and flexibility to establish strong relationships across the UK property sector, delivering value to both borrowers and investors.

Looking ahead, TAB plans to leverage its partnership with AB CarVal and its demonstrated success in lending to further scale its operations, support more borrowers, and broaden its investment opportunities. TAB continues to innovate, embedding AI across asset-backed finance to enhance speed, precision, and decision-making throughout the lending lifecycle. As the business evolves, it remains true to its principles: trust, transparency, and execution.

About TAB

Founded in 2018, TAB is a real estate finance and investment platform that offers flexible lending solutions for property projects. With a focus on trust, transparency, and innovation, TAB has lent more than £700 million and continues to expand its reach across the UK.