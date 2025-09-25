Avalanche Blockchain Powers Ahead: $1.3B DEX Surge and 169M User Onboarding

Avalanche (AVAX) is nowadays a ray of hope in the constantly unstable environment of cryptocurrency with regard to institutional ambitions and on-chain innovation. The AVAX token was down 7.6 per cent on September 25, 2025, and was trading at approximately 30 following a recent jump to 35 due to ETF speculation.

Nonetheless, from the aspect of this correction, the Avalanche network is swarming with the developments that are long-term strength indicators. Since the release of the first Nasdaq-listed company focused on AVAX staking to the largest volumes of decentralised exchanges and an influx of users through a new Layer-1 deployment, the current headlines create the image of a rapidly maturing ecosystem.

With world watchdogs slowly moving towards crypto peace and with technical improvements allowing greater scalability, Avalanche is not only a competitor, but it is a leader in the mainstream adoption race. This choppiness is also reflected in the wider crypto market, as almost $400M was liquidated across assets during the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin trades below $115,000 and Ethereum is under 4,200, both being sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s recent cut of its rate by 25 basis points on September 18. Investors, who have been spooked by macroeconomic clues, and a flight into safe-haven assets such as gold, which was at a new all-time high, are paring back positions.

In the case of AVAX, this dip follows a strong 48 per cent September increase, as the company is sensitive to liquidity changes but resilient. The analysts refer to historical tendencies: September is usually a bearish month for crypto, and October is more likely to reverse the situation and become a bullish month. AVAX could jump back quickly with another possible Fed cut in the offing, particularly with institutional stories in the limelight.

Nasdaq Debut Milestone to AVAX Institutionalisation

Among the most shocking announcements of the day is a paradigm shift by the company in the Avalanche domain. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., a Nasdaq-traded agritech company, reorganised as AVAX One, became the first publicly traded company to be AVAX-based, designed around maximising ownership of AVAX.

This audacious step, which was announced at the beginning of the morning, also includes intentions to introduce about 550 million dollars of funds in a complex of tools directly into the ecosystem. The fundraising plan is grandiose: a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering, which is to be approved by shareholders, and $250 million future offers based on equity.

The approach of AVAX One is very direct to buy and hold AVAX tokens to obtain a value worth over 700 million in ownership. The company will strive to be one of the largest corporate holders of the token by taking advantage of the appealing native staking rates, which are now around 8-10 per cent per year, offered by Avalanche. This is not speculation, but a disciplined accumulation play, which is meant to yield as well as create growth over time.

This is a game-changer for the Avalanche community. AVAX publicly traded exposure has the potential to attract traditional investors who are concerned about holding crypto assets directly, and this will connect Wall Street to Web3. The roadmap of AVAX One is not limited to hoarding tokens, but is also about scouting and taking fintech businesses on board the Avalanche network.

Think of the ability of having seamless integrations of tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) or DeFi protocols optimised to meet institutional compliance, all with AVAX subnets. With a whiskey key to the door on this initiative that Hivemind Capital Partners, led by Anthony Scaramucci, has the capital to open, the Scaramucci effect is already being discussed, as he did years back with his bullish calls about Bitcoin.

This institutional adoption is a timely event. As AVAX’s market cap approaches 12 billion dollars, these actions confirm the enterprise-grade platform. Subnets, Avalanche, customizable blockchains, have long been scalable with high-stakes applications, which AVAX One may hasten the adoption of in finance.

The initial response among traders is one of optimism and caution: although the news cheered up the market, as trading continued, the market was hit today and is dampening expectations. Nevertheless, in case of a successful PIPE closing, it might trigger a staking renaissance that will freeze up supply and may even drive up the price in the next few quarters.

DEX Volumes Skyrocket to New Heights

With price jitters, the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry of Avalanche posted a vote of confidence. The volumes on the network soared to a record high of an intraday high of $1.3 billion yesterday, September 24, surpassing the previous record of $1.18 billion set only the day before. On-chain tracker data shows that this boom was not based on speculation by FOMO but was rather a result of capital rotation into the ecosystem.

Traders and yield farmers are flocking to Avalanche’s liquidity pools and are trading in assets and farming incomes instead of moving to fiat. Protocols such as Trader Joe and Pangolin experienced a boom in inflows, and the total value locked (TVL) increased by 15% a week to more than 1.5 billion.

This internal force continued along with the general market recovery, and Bitcoin and Ethereum lost 2-3%. This activity saw AVAX maintain its price that had consolidated around the $35 area late last night, and the stock recovered 47 per cent in the last 20 days.

What fuels this DeFi frenzy? In part, it can be the technical advantage of the network: sub-second finality, near-zero fees, and the latest upgrade, called Octane, which was implemented in July, and reduced the costs of C-Chain transactions by a factor of 96 and subnet deployment charges by a factor of 83.

Developers are swarming to create, with privacy-centric encrypted ERC-20 tokens using the eERC standard to parallel processing using preps of the async execution, on top of that, the launch of the KRW1 stablecoin, a won-pegged asset underpinned by Woori Bank in South Korea–and the liquidity would explode. KRW1 would direct billions of Asian dollars into Avalanche DeFi, targeted at remittances and pilots by the public sector.

The implications ripple far. An increase in volumes of DEX is an indicator of infrastructure maturity, which brings more builders and users. To AVAX holders, it is a long-term demand of the token as gas charges and collateral to stake. Analysts predict that as long as volumes continue to be over $1 billion per day, TVL may double by year’s end, which makes AVAX rise to $43 resistance.

However, threats are there: excessive dependence on hype may increase corrections, as is the case nowadays. Nevertheless, amidst a field of red in the crypto sphere, the Avalanche domination of DeFi has become a symbol of its usefulness.

Binary Holdings 169 Million Users to Avalanche

The Binary Holdings (TBH) declared the launch of its native Layer-1 blockchain, The Binary Network, on Avalanche in a development that will lead to an acceleration in user onboarding. By integrating the 169 million registered users and 75 million active wallets into the AVAX ecosystem in a single overnight, this integration becomes one of the biggest telco-to-Web3 migrations of resources ever.

TBH is a telecommunications juggernaut that has strong connections in the emerging markets and chose Avalanche due to its unparalleled throughput, up to 4,500 transactions per second, and the lowest-in-the-industry cost, which is a fraction of Ethereum.

The Binary Network is not only ported, but it is also optimised towards the subnets of Avalanche, which allows Web3 devices to be seamlessly embedded into any regular mobile experience. In Southeast Asia and Africa, the regions of TBH core users, tokenised services such as micro-lending or NFT-based loyalty programs will soon be available to the users without exiting their telco app.

The estimates are shocking: TBH expects to quadruple adoption by the next two quarters, as it grows footprints. In order to make the deal even sweeter, AVAX-native projects will be processed within a dedicated credit program, which will enable them to use the expansive distribution network that TBH possesses. It may provide instant exposure to millions of people to DeFi innovators or gaming studios, which accelerates network effects.

In the case of Avalanche, this is a masterstroke of mass adoption. The other issue of traditional blockchains is the user friction; TBH seals the gap by using the telco infrastructure to onboard users frictionlessly. Suppose that billions of dollars of remittances are transmitted via AVAX-based rails or stablecoin interest as paid out through mobile wallets.

It is also in line with the ethos of scalability of Avalanche to real-world applications, whether in the form of RWAs or gaming. The Helika accelerator will provide up to $125,000 of funding to projects based on Web3 games on subnets, which is fitting–applications close in August, and Demo Day is coming in the fourth quarter.

The reactions of critics may be in the form of integration risks or regulatory obstacles in the telco-intensive regions, but initial measurements are encouraging. The relocation of TBH highlights the fact that Avalanche is targeting non-crypto natives and can increase the number of daily active users by more than the number presently.

ETF Filings and Regulatory Tailwinds Propel AVAX Forward

The elephant in the room in any discussion of today’s AVAX news would be spot ETF filings. On September 22, Bitwise Asset Management entered the market with a pure-play AVAX ETF that it wanted the SEC to authorise under streamlined rules approved on September 18. This is after Grayscale and VanEck earlier offered the same bids, which puts the institutional inflows on a stack.

Analysts estimate the chances of approval to be 90% at the end of 2025, which is a stark contrast to the long history of Bitcoin. Why now? The turn of the SEC is an indicator of growing oversight, and the proof-of-stake model of AVAX and the ability to comply with all requirements, such as eERC tokens, are ticking the right boxes. The Grayscale list of the Q3 Top 20 Altcoins highlighted AVAX because of its RWA movement and the versatility of subnets, which added to its credibility.

To make matters worse, the U.S Treasury and the HM Treasury of the UK announced a cross-border regulatory taskforce on September 23, with a view to harmonising crypto regulations. This has the potential of accelerating the enterprise push of AVAX, particularly the tokenised assets. The AVAX already began popping 12% when the Fed cut rates, and this was more than the majors- an indication of its macro beta.

These back winds are not abstract. The approval of ETFs may open the gates to billions of dollars, similar to the case of Solana after the ETF. Whales are stacking up, and on-chain data indicate that there was 200 million AVAX accumulated last week. Sentiment goes bullish with Remittix-like bets.

Maps Avalanche to the Future

With the end of September 25, Avalanche captures the two sides of the coin of crypto: exciting heights and nausea-inducing declines. Nasdaq introduction, DEX volumes, inflow of users and ETF momentum present an interesting story of the growth, although the prices challenge the support of $30. Technicals indicate the possible breakout is at 43 in case of holding of 33; otherwise, it may retrace to 25 lows.

More scalable improvements, such as async execution, will be even more scalable, whereas the addition of gaming and stablecoins will provide a wider range of revenue streams. To investors, AVAX is a gamble on utility, rather than hype, a network that the institutions currently knocking on its door are ready to build.

During this historic year, Avalanche is not only surviving but it is doing well as it prepares to take its share of the $3 trillion crypto pie. With regulatory fog clearing and adoption rates gaining momentum, the current news can easily be remembered as the catalyst that triggered the next wave of the AVAX bull run.