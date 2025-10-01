Berlin Hosts Venture Vibe Deep Tech Summit, Gathering Over 300 Innovators

The Venture Vibe Deep Tech Summit welcomed more than 300 entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industry leaders to Berlin, offering a vibrant forum to examine how deep technologies are shaping the future across quantum science, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other emerging sectors. The event showcased the transformative power of these technologies in redefining industries and global cooperation.

The Summit opened with forward-looking remarks from Gokhan Celebi, Managing Partner at SilentWing, and Ulkar Shabanova, Global Project Manager at Rook AI. They explored how deep technologies disrupt conventional thinking and demand fresh strategies to build a sustainable future. Their insights framed the day’s agenda, which combined visionary discussions with pragmatic pathways for innovation.

Keynote speaker Prof. Dr. Jens Eisert, Demet Kul Managing Partner at Quantum Orbit Labs, and Hayri Dağlı – Founder of IDEA Universal, shared powerful messages on the transformative role of quantum technologies, human-centered innovation, and “tech for good.” They emphasized the responsibility of the innovation community to direct technological progress toward creating meaningful societal impact.

At the first panel of the Venture Vibe Deep Tech Summit, experts including Adil Sunil, Founder of Digital Solution Lab for AI, Aleksandar Medjedovic, Board Member of TD-IHK, Ahmet Emrehan Emre, Co-Founder of Valerion, Şule Yücebıyık, Founder of Science of Impact, and Supreeth Mysore Venkatesh, PhD researcher in Quantum Computing, discussed the opportunities and challenges emerging at the intersection of AI, quantum, energy, and biotechnology.

These conversations underscored both the opportunities and challenges at the extreme frontiers of science and industry.

The second panel, titled “How to Deeptech the World?”, was moderated by Dr. Ulas Cezik, expert in satellite systems and space communication. Panelists included Arif Karakus, CFO of SlientWing, Busra Davis, Legal Counsel at SlientWing, Prof. Dr. Omer Gunkara, Founder of the Gunkara Research Group, and Gokhan Celebi, Managing Partner at SlientWing.

The entrepreneurial spirit of the deep tech community was on full display as 12 pioneering startups presented their visions on stage. Their pitches showcased bold approaches to artificial intelligence, sustainability, quantum science, and advanced biotech applications — reaffirming that the next generation of solutions will emerge from the intersection of cutting-edge research and entrepreneurial drive.

The event culminated with the Built in Germany Startup Contest Awards, celebrating the top three ventures from among twelve inspiring finalists:

LoCo Quantum – 1st Place (€5,000)

Laser Neuron – 2nd Place (€3,000)

Neurospice – 3rd Place (€2,000)

These winners were selected by an expert jury for their groundbreaking contributions and potential to shape tomorrow’s industries. The contest was not only about competition but also about building bridges between global founders, investors, and innovators.

Beyond the awards, the Summit concluded with a night show of artists Uğur Akyürek and Bonnie Bagira that brought the community together, reinforcing that this is more than a one-day gathering. It is the beginning of a movement — one that unites brilliant minds to push the limits of science and entrepreneurship.

As the world continues to grapple with questions such as what algorithm lies beyond the Planck wall? what comes after quantum mechanics? and how can we move closer to a theory of everything? — the Venture Vibe Deep Tech Summit demonstrated that the search for answers lies in collaboration, creativity, and the courage to explore uncharted territory.

About Venture Vibe

Venture Vibe is an international platform dedicated to showcasing entrepreneurship, innovation, and deep technologies across global ecosystems. Through events, media, and collaborations, Venture Vibe connects founders, researchers, investors, and policy makers who believe in the power of technology to transform lives and industries.

