Mantle MNT Soars to $1.93: OP Succinct Fuels L2 Boom in 2025

Ethereum’s most widely used modular layer-2 blockchain, Mantle Network, is on a wave as its native token, MNT, hit a new all-time high of $1.93 with the release of its much-anticipated mainnet upgrade using OP Succinct.

The update, solidifying Mantle as the largest zero-knowledge (ZK) L2 by total value locked (TVL) at more than $2.5 billion, coincides with the conclusion of Booster Season 3, giving out an incredible 100M in MNT rewards to stakers and ecosystem participants.

At 1.88 as the markets stabilise this morning, down 8.2% over the past 24 hours, the market cap of MNT has swelled to the point that it becomes the 25th largest cryptocurrency, and presents an indication that the month of May will be the month of a layer-2 breakout.

Introduced in 2023 as a solution to the scalability issues of Ethereum, Mantle has developed into a liquidity-oriented chain administered by its community of token holders and with a strong treasury.

The OP Succinct integration is a new type of ZK proofs with faster, cheaper transactions, without compromising the security of Ethereum. It is more than mere technical voodoo; it represents a strategic shift to the real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation and DeFi composability that will attract giants such as the ecosystem of BitDAO and collaboration with Bybit to provide an easy liquidity ramp.

OP Succinct Upgrade: Go to New Heights with ZK

The upgrade, which was deployed on September 29, uses OP Succinct technology of zkEVM to reduce finality time to less than 100 milliseconds, and to triple throughput to 10,000 TPS – a 5x improvement over previous targets. Native ZK rollups can now be used to bridge assets such as staked ETH and RWAs with ease, without the gas wars endangering the base layer of Ethereum.

Mantle Foundation CEO Ben Zhou, in an exclusive interview, said that Mantle is redefining L2 efficiency. And with OP Succinct, we not only go faster, but we are also future-proof. It unlocks $10 billion in potential TVL by enabling RWAs and AI-assisted dApps, and in the process, achieves costs less than 1/10th the price of a transaction.

Initial post-upgrade statistics indicate that after the upgrade, there was a 30% jump in daily active users (DAUs) to 1.2 million, with TVL inflows being made by the protocols such as Mantle LSP (liquid staking), topped at $800 million.

This is based on the modular architecture of Mantle, in which the Mantle Treasury, which receives funding based on sequencer fees and MEV, allocates resources through on-chain votes.

Proposals for new governance in recent years have garnered $50 million in RWA pilots, comprising tokenised treasuries with conventional finance giants. The upgrade also increases cross-chain liquidity hubs such as Cosmos and Polkadot through IBC bridges and makes Mantle a more cross-chain liquidity hub.

Risks of centralisation of L2 have been an old concern, but Mantle, with permissionless sequencer and ZK validity proofs, is the one to face these directly. An after-upgrade audit by companies such as PeckShield assures that there have been no vulnerabilities, which increases institutional confidence.

Booster Season 3 Wraps: $100M Rewards Ignite Fire

It couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment: With the upgrade being activated, Booster Season 3 will be drawing to a close, opening up locked MNT spots and rewarding tiers according to how the stakes are held.

All circulating MNT tokens are eligible to qualify, and short-term lockers (30 days) will receive 5% APY, and long-haul (300+ days) holders will receive 20% yields, amounting to 100 million dollars in total payouts.

Community buzz is electric. On X, the trend of MNTATH among users who celebrate ecosystem tokens such as $APEX and $MOE grew by 50% and 40% respectively, which has increased the same with MNT.

The incorporation of Bybit into Launchpool increased the mania with MNT stakers having the opportunity to earn a 3x leverage to earn $FF tokens, attracting 500,000 additional wallets – a 1,400% growth spurt since August.

A viral tweet by one analyst of Defi stated: Mantle is not hype but execution. L2 dominance unlocked by $100M ( + ZK upgrade) implies $MNT to $2.50 by Halloween. Farming also leads the flood forums, adding Reward Station locks to compounded returns, and unlocks in January 2026, no matter the original conditions.

This tokenomics reward system highlights the tokenomics of Mantle: MNT powers control governance, staking, and entry burns through treasury initiatives. Raised participation by Season 2 – Season 3 performance – clues to the long-term velocity, where users recycle rewards into dApps like Mantle Vaults in order to maximise yield.

Market Reaction: MNT Bullish Breakout of Altcoin Volatility

The ATH of MNT on September 30 was 120 per cent monthly, beating its competitors such as Optimism (15 per cent) and Arbitrum (0). It had a volume of 707 million within 24 hours according to exchange data, and open interest on futures totalled 300 million – an indicator of leveraged gambling coming in.

Momentum is screaming technicians: The token has broken its resistance at $1.91, its RSI stands at 68 (bullish, but not overbought), and its 4-hour chart shows a golden cross. CoinMarketCap analysts suggest that October is a potential breakout, and Ethereum is likely to reach $2.20 given a $3,000 price. Falling to 1.75 is solidly supported by the 50-day EMA, and whales – 10 million MNT scooped last week – are making people optimistic.

Contextually, MNT is aromatic on a turbulent market: the Bitcoin plummets 2 per cent to 62,500 on Fed rate anxiety, but L2 stories are spurred by meme to utility. Base and other peers can look at outflows, and Mantle ZK advantage and treasury support attracted 200 million in new capital in the last quarter.

Greater Implications: Mantle as L2 Liquidity King

The upgrade and rewards spurt comes with layer-2s taking up 40 per cent of Ethereum activity. Liquidity – Mantle has focused on liquidity through its treasury of $ 3.5 billion, providing grants to over 50 dApps, including DEXs such as Kyber and NFT platforms.

RWA integration is a big deal: By Q4, Pilots who tokenise assets with BlackRock-inspired funds could have tokenised $500 million in assets with TradFi yields and DeFi composability.

To developers, OP Succinct reduces barriers: ZK apps now come with AI oracles for predictive trading, with an eye on Web3 gaming and socialFi booms. The sub-cent charge and instant finals give an advantage to the users, undermining the dominance of base layers.

Issues abound: The cost of ZK compute is still expensive, and zkSync is competing intensely. The RWA regulatory nods may speed things up, yet the SEC has yet to provide clarity.

Mantle Horizon in 2025 to $2 and Beyond

With October more than a month away, Mantle lenses on Season 4 increase, and a JAM-type scalability drive. As the wallet growth and ATH stacked to 1400%, MNT represents L2 maturity – utility over speculation.

It is summed up by Zhou: we are creating the liquidity chain of the future. As an investor, it is a bet on the scaling wars of Ethereum, with Mantle being the first. Keep an eye on Bybit expansions and RWA unveils; this has the potential to trigger a $10 billion cap by the end of the year. Mantle is sprinting in the marathon of crypto.