Best Pocket Knives and EDC Gear: Top Picks from Victorinox, Leatherman, and Gerber

In the world of everyday carry (EDC), few items hold as much importance as a reliable pocket knife or multi-tool. Whether you’re an urban adventurer navigating city streets, a hiker tackling rugged trails, or simply someone who appreciates preparedness in daily life, having the right gear can make all the difference. Brands like Victorinox, Leatherman, and Gerber have long been at the forefront of this space, offering products that blend innovation, durability, and functionality. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll dive deep into the best pocket knives and best EDC gear from these iconic brands, highlighting top picks, their features, and why they stand out in 2025. We’ll explore histories, comparisons, user scenarios, maintenance tips, and more to help you make an informed choice.

A Brief History of the Brands

To appreciate these tools, it’s essential to understand their origins. Victorinox, founded in 1884 in Switzerland, began as a cutlery workshop and gained fame with the Swiss Army Knife in 1891. Originally designed for the Swiss military, these multi-functional knives emphasized precision and versatility. Today, the best Victorinox products continue this legacy, with models that pack multiple tools into compact designs ideal for EDC.

Leatherman, an American brand established in 1983 by Tim Leatherman, revolutionized the multi-tool concept. Frustrated by inadequate tools during a European trip, Tim created the first plier-based multi-tool. Leatherman tools are known for their robustness and are often favored by professionals in trades, military, and outdoor pursuits. While not purely pocket knives, many best Leatherman models incorporate sharp blades alongside pliers, screwdrivers, and more, making them EDC staples.

Gerber, founded in 1939 in Portland, Oregon, started as a knife manufacturer and expanded into multi-tools and gear. Legendary for innovations like the Gerber LST (Light, Strong, Tough) in 1981, which popularized modern EDC knives, the brand focuses on affordability without compromising quality. Best Gerber items often appeal to budget-conscious users who need reliable performance in survival or daily tasks.

These brands have evolved with technology, incorporating advanced materials like S30V steel, titanium handles, and ergonomic designs to meet 2025’s demands for lightweight, high-performance gear.

Top Pocket Knives from Each Brand

Let’s start with pocket knives, the cornerstone of EDC. These are folding blades designed for portability, safety, and utility. From the web searches and brand overviews, 2025 reviews from sites like Outdoor Gear Lab and Popular Mechanics highlight models that excel in sharpness, lock mechanisms, and ease of carry.

Victorinox Top Picks

Victorinox shines in multi-functional pocket knives, often called Swiss Army Knives. Their non-locking designs (under 3 inches) make them UK-friendly for legal carry.

Victorinox Classic SD : This ultra-compact (58mm) knife is a perennial favorite. It features seven tools: a small blade, scissors, nail file with screwdriver tip, toothpick, tweezers, and key ring. Weighing just 21 grams, it’s perfect for keychain carry. The blade is made of stainless steel for corrosion resistance, and the scales come in various colors. Ideal for minor tasks like opening packages or trimming threads. In 2025 tests by Wirecutter, it’s praised for its portability and reliability. Price around $20-30. Victorinox Huntsman : At 91mm with 15 functions, including large and small blades, wood saw, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, corkscrew, reamer, and more, this is a step up for outdoor enthusiasts. The blades lock via slipjoint, ensuring safety. It’s versatile for camping—sawing branches or opening cans—while slim enough for pockets. Reviews from GearJunkie note its balance of size and utility, making it a top EDC choice. Victorinox Tinker : A mid-sized model with 12 tools, focusing on screwdrivers and a Phillips head alongside blades. It’s tool-oriented, great for DIY tasks. The stainless steel construction holds an edge well, and it’s lightweight at 62 grams.

Other notable mentions include the Victorinox Hiker for trails and the Swiss Champ XXL for maximum tools (33 functions), though the latter is bulkier for EDC.

Leatherman Top Picks

Leatherman’s offerings lean toward multi-tools with integrated knives, but they excel in hybrid designs.

Leatherman Wave+ : Dubbed the best EDC multi-tool in 2025 by Outdoor Gear Lab, it packs 18 tools, including needlenose pliers, wire cutters, 420HC knife blade, serrated knife, saw, scissors, and bit drivers. The outside-accessible blades allow one-handed deployment. Made with stainless steel and a 25-year warranty, it’s compact (4 inches closed) and weighs 8.5 ounces. Perfect for tradespeople or hikers needing pliers for repairs. Leatherman Skeletool CX : Wirecutter’s top pick for lightweight design (5 ounces), it features a 154CM steel blade, pliers, bit driver, bottle opener, and carabiner. The titanium handle adds durability without weight. It’s sleek for pocket carry, ideal for urban EDC where minimalism matters. Leatherman Charge+ : For premium users, this includes S30V steel blades for superior edge retention, titanium scales, and 19 tools. It’s built for demanding tasks, with reviews highlighting its ergonomics.

Leatherman’s Signal adds survival features like a ferro rod and whistle, blending knife utility with emergency prep.

Gerber Top Picks

Gerber focuses on straightforward, tough knives with innovative features.

Gerber LST : Credited with sparking the EDC boom, this lightweight (1.2 ounces) folder has a 2.6-inch fiberglass-filled nylon handle and stainless steel blade. It’s simple, with a lockback mechanism for safety. Popular Mechanics calls it a classic for 2025, great for beginners. Gerber Armbar Drive : A plier-less multi-tool knife with an integrated driver, scissors, awl, pry bar, and bottle opener. The 2.5-inch blade is fine-edge for precision cuts. At 3.1 ounces, it’s compact for keychains. GearJunkie praises it as a budget-friendly alternative to Victorinox. Gerber Flatiron : A cleaver-style folder with a 3.6-inch stonewashed blade, G-10 handle, and frame lock. It’s unique for chopping tasks, weighing 5.4 ounces. Yahoo Shopping lists it as excellent for EDC in 2025.

Other Gerber standouts include the SEAL XR for tactical use and the Recon 1 collaboration, though the latter is more Cold Steel-inspired.

Best EDC Gear Beyond Knives

EDC isn’t just knives; it’s a system. These brands offer complementary gear like multi-tools, flashlights, and organizers.

From Victorinox: The SwissCard is a credit-card-sized tool with blade, scissors, and pin—ultra-flat for wallets. Pair it with their nail clippers for grooming EDC.

Leatherman’s Rebar is a full-sized multi-tool with 17 functions, ideal for heavy-duty tasks. Their Arc model in 2025 introduces magnetic bits for easier swaps.

Gerber’s offerings include the Center-Drive multi-tool with a centered bit driver for better leverage, and the Dime micro-tool for keychains.

In 2025 EDC recommendations from Gear Patrol and YouTube channels like Best Damn EDC, trends include modular gear. For example, combining a Victorinox knife with a Leatherman plier tool and Gerber’s Armbar creates a versatile kit. Flashlights like the Olight Baton or wallets from Ridge complement these, but sticking to our brands, Leatherman’s LED attachments add visibility.

Comparisons: Which Brand Wins?

Comparing these depends on needs. Victorinox excels in compactness and multi-functionality for light-duty EDC—think office workers or travelers. Their tools are affordable ($20-100) and legal in many places due to non-locking designs.

Leatherman dominates for robustness, with plier-based tools suiting mechanics or outdoorsmen. Prices range $50-200, with superior warranties. However, they can be bulkier.

Gerber offers value, with knives under $50 that are tough and innovative. They’re great entry points but may lack the premium feel of others.

In head-to-heads from Reddit and Survival Stoic, Leatherman’s Wave outperforms Victorinox’s Huntsman in plier tasks, while Gerber’s LST is lighter than both for pure knife carry. For 2025, sustainability is key—all brands use recyclable materials, with Victorinox leading in eco-friendly production.

Tips for Choosing and Maintaining Your Gear

Selecting the best pocket knives or best EDC gear: Consider blade length (under 3 inches for legality), lock type (liner for one-hand use), and materials (stainless for rust resistance). Test ergonomics—does it fit your hand?

Maintenance is crucial. Clean with soapy water, dry thoroughly, and oil pivots. Sharpen using whetstones at 15-20 degrees. Store in dry places to prevent corrosion.

For urban EDC: Victorinox Classic + Gerber Dime. Outdoor: Leatherman Signal + Victorinox Huntsman.

Conclusion

The best Victorinox, best Leatherman, and best Gerber products represent the pinnacle of pocket knives and EDC gear in 2025. From the versatile Victorinox Huntsman to the robust Leatherman Wave+ and affordable Gerber LST, there’s something for every user. Investing in these not only enhances daily efficiency but also ensures preparedness. Explore these at reputable retailers like Heinnie for authentic selections and expert advice. Whether you’re building your first kit or upgrading, these top picks will elevate your EDC game.