The Truth About “Accreditation”

Prospective clients often assume that foreign credential evaluation agencies can be officially accredited in the United States. In fact, no such accreditation exists. Any agency that claims to be “accredited” is misrepresenting its status.

The U.S. Department of Education makes this clear in its official guidance:

“The U.S. Department of Education does not endorse or recommend any individual credential evaluation service or any individual association of credential evaluation services.”

This statement means there is no government approval, recognition, or endorsement for any credential evaluation service or professional association. Each agency operates independently, and federal regulations require evaluators to be judged on the quality of their work, not their affiliations or marketing claims.

Because no U.S. government office confers legitimacy on specific firms, federally funded entities must treat all evaluations impartially. Every report must be reviewed on its substance and accuracy—not on who prepared it.

USCIS Policy and the 1995 Directive

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has long recognized this principle. In November 1995, Associate Commissioner Louis D. Crocetti Jr. issued a memorandum to USCIS service centers and the Administrative Appeals Office reminding officers to respect evaluations issued by reputable credential services.

That directive instructed adjudicators that evaluations “should be accepted without question unless containing obvious errors.” It went on to state:

“The ability of the credentials evaluator to perform the evaluation should not be challenged if the evaluation was performed by a professional credentials evaluation service… Service officers are reminded to use discretion in the adjudication of H-1B petitions. Failure to do so could result in needless, expensive litigation.”

This memo established a foundation of fairness and professionalism—acknowledging that evaluating education systems worldwide requires specialized expertise.

A Drift from Established Policy

In more recent years, however, some USCIS adjudications have deviated from that long-standing approach. Instead of focusing on the merits of the evaluation, a few officers have begun to question the evaluator’s credentials—sometimes even when the evaluator has decades of experience and recognized standing.

Such challenges lack factual or legal justification. More importantly, disputing a qualified evaluator’s competence without evidence risks procedural overreach and, in some cases, potential liability for defamation.

The Expertise Behind Credential Evaluation

Credible evaluation firms follow strict internal standards designed to ensure reliability and transparency. These firms:

Verify the academic and professional qualifications of each evaluator.

• Assess the status of foreign institutions to determine whether they meet the U.S. equivalent of accreditation.

• Maintain extensive research databases covering international education and legal frameworks.

When requested, established evaluators typically provide documentation of their own qualifications and explain the structure of the foreign education system under review. Such transparency demonstrates both confidence and professionalism.

Staying Within Proper Boundaries

The responsibility of USCIS officers is to evaluate the immigration petition itself—not to investigate or accredit credential evaluators. The agency is not empowered to regulate this profession. Instead, officers should review the evaluation’s reasoning and evidence, ensuring that it supports the petition rather than fixating on the evaluator’s résumé.

Following the original 1995 guidance helps prevent unnecessary disputes, streamlines adjudication, and avoids avoidable litigation costs.

Insights from Industry Expert Sheila Danzig

Sheila Danzig, Executive Director of TheDegreePeople.com, offers practical guidance to individuals and attorneys seeking evaluations for immigration use:

“Before you order, talk to the agency directly. Ask questions and make sure they understand your visa category. If they can’t explain things clearly or don’t make you feel confident, they won’t be any better once your evaluation is in process. Immigration evaluations require a deep understanding of USCIS policy—you can’t afford to get that wrong.”

Her advice underscores an important point: the best evaluations come from open communication and demonstrated knowledge of both international education and U.S. immigration law.

About Sheila Danzig

Sheila Danzig leads TheDegreePeople.com and is widely recognized for her authority in foreign degree equivalency evaluations. Her work has guided thousands of successful petitions, including complex cases involving RFEs (Requests for Evidence) and denials. By combining academic expertise with insight into USCIS adjudication practices, she provides evaluations designed to meet regulatory expectations and withstand scrutiny.

For complimentary case reviews or additional information, visit TheDegreePeople.com.