Building for the Long Term: Joseph Baldassarra on Broadstreet Global’s Approach to Southeast Private Equity

Caption: Joseph Baldassarra, President of Broadstreet Global

Q&A with Broadstreet Global President Joseph Baldassarra on Middle Market Private Equity, Land Development, and Building Long-Term Value Across the Southeast

Private equity firms often talk about vision, but few back it up with the kind of execution seen at Broadstreet Global. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, this middle market private equity firm has quietly built a diversified portfolio across the Carolinas, anchored by a clear thesis: smart capital, deep partnerships, and hands-on development will always outperform short-term speculation.

At the center of it all is Joseph Baldassarra, President of Broadstreet Global. A private equity infrastructure developer by trade and a long-term strategist by instinct, Baldassarra has helped shape the firm into one of the Southeast’s most dynamic forces in land development, real estate, and hospitality. We sat down with him to better understand how Broadstreet Global operates, what makes the firm stand out, and why its approach is resonating with investors and partners alike.

Let’s start from the beginning. What inspired the Broadstreet Global investment model?

Joseph Baldassara: We’ve built Broadstreet around what we believed was a gap in the Carolinas private equity investment space. There were plenty of firms pursuing short-term investment strategies, but very few focused on long-term asset value in foundational sectors like land development, homebuilding, and infrastructure. Our approach has always been to act more like a partner than a financier. We’re involved on the ground, often working alongside developers, contractors, and city planners. This is how we can deliver the most value to our investors.

How do you define Broadstreet’s core focus areas?

Joseph Baldassara: We’re a private equity firm rooted in South Carolina but built for scale across the Southeast. Our portfolio spans several high-growth verticals. Infrastructure Land Development in South Carolina is a huge part of what we do, especially through our investments in residential communities and master-planned developments. We’re also active in the hospitality sector, with assets branded under major flags like Marriott Hotels, and continue to expand in infrastructure land development and select emerging infrastructure opportunities such as crypto-adjacent data centers. Our investment strategy is guided by data based on markets where we anticipate long-term demand.

What makes Broadstreet Global’s partnerships stand out?

Joseph Baldassara: Alignment and access. Our partners aren’t just names on a deal sheet. We co-invest alongside groups like Contender Development and BlackStream, and we’ve delivered successful outcomes with major Fortune 500 homebuilders. With every partnership, we bring not only capital but also insights, market relationships, and a shared vision for the long haul.

Your portfolio touches sectors like self-storage and even automobile dealerships. What’s the strategy there?

Joseph Baldassara: We follow data, demographics, and macro trends. The rise in demand for self-storage in the Southeast, for instance, aligns with population growth and real estate trends. So we’ve invested in properties tied to brands like Public Storage and Extra Space Storage. On the automobile side, we see dealerships as high-cash-flow operations with interesting real estate upside when executed correctly. We take a thematic approach to sector selection but always underwrite the fundamentals.

What role does location play in Broadstreet’s strategy?

Joseph Baldassara: A major one. As a Greenville-based private equity firm, we’re well-positioned to tap into South Carolina’s opportunities. Columbia SC land development and Charleston SC real estate investment are two areas we’re actively engaged in. We’re also making strides in North Carolina infrastructure investment, expanding our reach across the region in a disciplined way. We understand these markets not just from a spreadsheet, but from the street level.

What’s next for Broadstreet Global?

Joseph Baldassara: We’re focused on deepening what works. There’s a lot of noise in private equity right now, but we’re staying true to what we’ve always done—put capital behind real assets, build strong partnerships, and deliver for our investors. The goal is to continue growing our footprint in land development private equity and hospitality private equity investment, while staying agile enough to capitalize on emerging trends and structured finance opportunities.

We don’t think of ourselves as just a private equity firm in South Carolina. We’re a builder of long-term value, one project and one partnership at a time.