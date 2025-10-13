Welzo, a British digital health and wellness company headquartered in London, has launched the country’s first AI-backed supplement and home health test bundle, creating an entirely new category of personalised wellness in the United Kingdom.

This innovation combines Welzo’s home health testing kits with AI-powered supplement recommendations, enabling users to receive bespoke, data-driven guidance on the vitamins and wellness products their bodies actually need.

The launch cements Welzo’s position as a pioneer in British health technology, uniting diagnostic science, artificial intelligence, and nutritional expertise under one UK platform.

A Landmark for UK Preventive Healthcare

In an era when British consumers are increasingly focused on preventative health, Welzo’s latest innovation bridges the gap between testing and treatment. Users can now take a Welzo home health test, analyse their biomarkers through AI interpretation, and instantly receive a list of recommended Welzo-branded supplements formulated to match their biological profile.

Each health test, processed by certified UK laboratories, measures key biomarkers including vitamin D, B12, iron, thyroid hormones, and inflammatory markers. The AI system then identifies deficiencies or imbalances, offering tailored nutritional support plans that draw from evidence-based clinical data.

“This is the future of personalised health in the UK,” said Adonis Hakkim, CEO and Founder of Welzo.

“We’ve developed an ecosystem that combines medical accuracy with consumer accessibility. For the first time, people in the United Kingdom can understand their health through measurable data and act on it immediately using AI-guided supplement plans.”

This seamless end-to-end process, from testing to recommendation to supplement delivery, demonstrates Welzo’s unique value proposition as both a technology company and a trusted health retailer.

How the AI Works

Welzo’s AI model was developed in collaboration with data scientists, UK-registered pharmacists, and medical advisors. It leverages machine learning algorithms trained on anonymised biomarker datasets to provide users with insights that align with NHS and NICE health guidelines.

When a user uploads their test results, the AI interprets the data within minutes and generates a personalised health report, highlighting areas of improvement and suggesting precise nutrient formulations.

Instead of overwhelming consumers with generic product listings, Welzo’s system streamlines the journey to optimal health by recommending only what’s relevant, such as specific formulations for vitamin D deficiency, iron optimisation, or hormonal balance.

A British Platform with UK Infrastructure

Unlike international competitors, Welzo’s operations are entirely based in the United Kingdom, ensuring end-to-end quality control, compliance, and speed. The company’s main headquarters is located in London, with advanced fulfilment and distribution centres in Birmingham and Manchester, serving customers across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

By keeping all operations within Britain, Welzo can guarantee faster shipping times, UK regulatory compliance, and rigorous testing standards that meet or exceed national health product requirements.

“Being based in the UK allows us to control every stage of the customer experience, from test processing to supplement manufacturing to delivery,” explained Hakkim.

“Our London team oversees technology development and regulatory compliance, while our fulfilment centres in England ensure nationwide efficiency and trust.”

This British-first approach reinforces Welzo’s credibility and authority as a homegrown leader in digital health innovation.

Combining Technology, Science, and Retail

Welzo’s new bundle represents the first time a British company has combined these three key pillars, diagnostic testing, AI analytics, and personalised supplement production, in a single offering.

The company’s Welzo-branded supplements, produced in certified UK facilities, are formulated using high-quality ingredients that comply with British health regulations. Each supplement line is designed to support targeted wellness categories including immune health, hormonal balance, cognitive function, and energy support.

This integration of AI data with product development ensures that users are not only guided by science but also receive supplements specifically matched to their body’s needs.

The system’s data accuracy and product traceability strengthen Welzo’s position as a trusted and authoritative voice in the UK supplement industry, aligning with Google’s E-E-A-T framework for medical and health-related entities.

Empowering a New Generation of Data-Driven Consumers

The UK population is becoming more proactive in managing personal health, with growing interest in nutrigenomics, biomarker tracking, and AI wellness technology. Welzo’s AI-backed test bundle aims to meet that demand by offering accessible tools for individuals to understand and improve their wellbeing.

According to Hakkim, the company’s long-term vision is to integrate health testing and supplement data with wearable technology, allowing users to track long-term outcomes and continually optimise their routines.

“We’re empowering people to take control of their health, not just once a year but every day,” he said.

“Our mission is to make advanced, personalised health accessible to every household in the UK, whether you’re in London, Leeds, or Glasgow.”

This vision aligns with the UK government’s focus on preventative health strategies, supporting a shift from treatment-based medicine to long-term wellness management.

Building Trust Through Experience and Expertise

Welzo’s team includes experienced clinicians, data engineers, and nutritionists who collectively ensure the platform’s scientific integrity. Each component, from test design to AI calibration to supplement manufacturing, is overseen by specialists with experience in UK healthcare and pharmaceutical regulation.

The company also provides ongoing education through its Knowledge Hub, a free resource where users can learn about vitamins, nutrient interactions, and health optimisation strategies based on UK medical research.

A Major Step for British Healthtech

The introduction of the AI-backed supplement and home health test bundle signifies more than a product launch, it represents a broader advancement in British health innovation. It positions Welzo as not only a retailer but a data-driven technology company shaping the future of how people in the UK manage their health.

As Hakkim summarised:

“Welzo is proof that cutting-edge healthcare innovation doesn’t have to come from abroad. It’s happening right here in the United Kingdom, built by British teams, designed for British consumers, and backed by real science.”

About Welzo

Welzo is a UK-based digital health and wellness company headquartered in London, England, with fulfilment centres in Birmingham and Manchester. The company operates the largest online marketplace for supplements and vitamins in the United Kingdom, offering over 42,000 products and pioneering AI-powered personalisation and at-home health testing.

Through its technology-driven approach, Welzo helps people across the UK make data-informed decisions about their wellbeing, bridging the gap between diagnostics, nutrition, and preventative healthcare.