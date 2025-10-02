Monero Surges 7% to $316 Amid Privacy Coin Rally: Qubic Hashrate Threat Looms Large

Monero (XMR) has reversed its fortunes and become a bull again, up more than 7% during the last 24 hours to trade at a price of $316.28. The privacy-oriented currency is on the rise as the broader market becomes less volatile, with traders eyeing the possibility of a break above the resistance level at $320.

This Monero rally is impressive when compared to other altcoins, highlighting the resurgent appeal of decentralised privacy solutions in the face of growing regulatory oversight in the world.

The reaction of prices indicates the interaction of technical and fundamental forces. Following its rebound post its rise in parallel channel support close to the level of 290 last week, XMR has shown a strong surge above the major moving averages, such as the 50-day EMA level of 305.

During the uptick, the volume was extremely high, indicating strong buying pressure, and on-chain data showed that more whales had accumulated. With Monero reaching what many might consider to be a psychologically meaningful milestone of $300, last touched at the start of September, analysts have cautioned about fireworks before the end of the month, and could even hit $344 (assuming momentum remains), provided it is maintained.

Qubic Mining Pool Sparks Centralisation Fears in Monero Network

As the price celebrates its gains, darker clouds are forming above the infrastructure underlying Monero. The Qubic mining dispute has escalated; the pool of the Qubic network is now responsible for controlling more than 40 per cent of the total hashrate of Monero.

Such superiority is caused by the innovative approach of Qubic: miners receive XMR but instantly exchange it with USDT and buy and burn QUBIC tokens. The arbitrage risk has drawn the hashpower out of the old Monero pools, making it alarming that there could be a 51 per cent attack.

This attack would give Qubic the power to rearrange the order of transactions, permit double-spend or even block out transactions by other miners – this is essentially a subversion of what Monero is all about, which is untraceable, decentralised transactions.

Community developers are scrambling to suggest upgrades to the proof-of-work consensus, like algorithm modifications to discourage the dominance and cartelization by ASICs. Frequent updates to protocol, another feature of Monero’s 6-month upgrade cycle, can be sped up in response to the threat.

The feud underlines more profound problems of the privacy coin ecosystem. Although Qubic increases its own tokenomics, it takes advantage of the RandomX algorithm in Monero, which was specifically created to prevent centralised mining.

Critics state that this model of mining as a service undermines trust, some claiming it to be an ideological conflict between the innovation based on utility and the idealistic decentralisation. Today, Monero has a hashrate of approximately 2.5 GH/s, though an attack exceeding 50 per cent would cause an emergency fork or boycott by the community.

Regulatory Headwinds Fuel Privacy Narrative as Europe Tightens Grip

Monero is rising in an environment of heightening regulatory issues, especially in Europe. Proposals for client-side scanning of private messages and the introduction of the digital euro CBDC have recently rekindled the discussion of financial surveillance.

Privacy activists refer to this sort of development as confirmation of coins such as XMR, which, in practice, implements ring signatures, stealth addresses, and bulletproofs to make fungible, anonymous transactions an accident of choice.

High-profile crypto kidnapping and ransomware cases with privacy tools are echoing some concern in the U.S., which is calling to tighten the reins on mixers and tumblers.

Nevertheless, Monero has survived by facing delistings by key exchanges in previous years: the market cap is now more than 5.8 billion, and the daily trading volume is more than 250 million. Such durability makes XMR a so-called defiant asset in portfolios, commonly referred to as insurance against blockchains that can be traced, such as Bitcoin.

There is social buzz on social websites such as X (previously Twitter) about the privacy story. One advantage of Monero is pointed out by users over Zcash and similar competitors, namely its compulsory obfuscation as compared to optional shielding.

One of the viral threads commented, Europe wants to see your wallet? Monero says no thanks.” However, observers of privacy coins highlight the historical volatility of the privacy coins, falling 60 per cent since 2017 highs in delisting waves, and caution that adoption is a compliance struggle.

Bullish Price Predictions Signal $1,000+ by 2030

Optimism is extended to long-term projections; analysts currently project strong growth of Monero until 2031. Individual experts predict movements between 318 and 329 in the month of October 2025 alone, so the potential returns are 9 per cent on existing levels. XMR may reach $400 by the end of the year, provided it remains supported above 290 in support of wider crypto adoption.

Peering ahead, forecasts become bold, namely, 1,190 in 2028 and 2,729 in 2031, as enterprise-compliant privacy layers are demanded. The fact that Monero is in the list of the 10 best coins to invest in 2025 highlights the popularity of the currency, which is lauded to be faster than legacy systems in safe, scalable transactions.

The utility could be enhanced by the use of innovations such as upcoming staking, smart contracts, and Layer-2 solutions, which would replicate competitors within the privacy space, attracting DeFi integrations.

The bull case is supported by technical charts. The 4-hour timeframe indicates weak bearish divergence, as RSI is increasing up to 65, indicating that there is space in the direction of upside before overbought. The 50- and 200-day MAs are separated by a golden cross last month that gives further credence to the target at $344 as the next Fibonacci extension.

Monero Community Organises: Revuo 247 Focuses on Resilience

The Monero ecosystem is vibrant, which can be seen in the latest newsletter of Revuo (Issue 247, August 26 to September 8). Among the improvements are wallet updates to deal with Windows false positives, no-KYC VPS hosting expansions, and developer instructions on how to build on the protocol.

The Monero subreddit is filled with forums about ethics in mining and regulatory manoeuvring, and its members are bound by the spirit of open-source beliefs and form a small community.

According to one of the donors, Monero is not a coin; it is more of a movement against traceable money. Having 18.4 million XMR in circulation, with no hard cap, supply forces are advantageous to steady inflation, limiting scarcity, and focusing on accessibility.

Perspective: The Final Stand of Privacy in a Surveillance Society?

The current 7 per cent jump is on top of 15 per cent gains recorded throughout the week, compared to the insignificant 2 per cent increase in Bitcoin. The Qubic shadow is there, however, and the antifragility of the network is challenged. Assuming that developers counter the hashrate grab and regulators fail in their crackdown, XMR may be the pioneer of a privacy renaissance, turning niche into necessity.

The key point to note by investors is that resistance of $320 should be closely followed– should it be broken, then fireworks may ensue to a high of $400 near November. At a time when CBDCs and AI surveillance are becoming the new reality, the dogged emphasis by Monero on anonymity is not merely timely but critical. With the market cap soaring to over 5 billion, it is apparent that privacy is here to stay, and Monero is its leader.