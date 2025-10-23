Ryanair Boosts Winter Schedule with 18 Routes Connecting Amman to 12 European Nations

Ryanair, Europe’s leading airline, has revealed its largest ever winter schedule for Amman, offering more than 300,000 seats across 18 destinations and linking Jordan with 12 European Union countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The airline’s swift reinstatement of full services at Amman Airport demonstrates the Jordanian Government’s pro-investment stance and the airport authority’s collaborative approach, further cementing Jordan’s reputation as one of the Middle East’s most open and inviting tourism hubs.

Ryanair reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Jordan by pledging to expand inbound tourism and economic activity through Europe’s lowest airfares—allowing travellers to spend more within Jordan’s hotels, restaurants, and small businesses, helping to stimulate employment and local enterprise.

The carrier also outlined a bold new investment vision for the Hashemite Kingdom, targeting a 360% surge in annual passenger volumes to reach three million seats. The proposal includes operating 50 direct European connections to Jordan, introducing new services from Marka (Amman) Airport, and sustaining year-round flights to Aqaba.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said, “Ryanair is thrilled to announce the return to full operations to Jordan from Oct, underlined by a record Winter schedule for Amman. With 84 weekly flights across 18 routes to 12 European countries such as Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Spain, Ryanair’s investment will ensure that Jordan remains a key tourist destination this Winter – delivering enhanced connectivity, increased tourism, and economic growth with Europe’s lowest fares.

Ryanair’s rapid return to Jordan is built on a long-standing partnership between Ryanair and the Kingdom, whose pro-growth strategy will ensure Jordan remains the premier tourist destination in the Middle East. We are also excited to unveil our investment proposal which will increase Ryanair traffic to Jordan to 3m seats p.a., deliver 50 direct connections across Amman, Marka and Aqaba airports, driving job creation, tourism and economic growth.

We look forward to working with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to deliver this exciting plan and introducing millions of passengers from across Europe to Jordan’s rich culture and unique history.”

Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Emad Hijazeen, said: “Today’s announcement of 18 Ryanair routes to Amman for the Winter 25/26 Season marks a truly exceptional milestone for Jordan’s aviation and tourism sectors.

This expansion not only reinforces Jordan’s position as a key tourism and investment hub in the region, but also plays a vital role in supporting our national economy and creating new opportunities across the tourism value chain.

Our partnership with Ryanair, which began in 2018, has evolved into a model of a successful partnership built on trust, resilience, and shared vision.”

Jordan Tourism Board Managing Director, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said: “Since the start of our partnership in 2018, Ryanair has been an essential strategic tool in promoting Jordan as a competitive and accessible destination for European travellers.

Together, we have achieved exceptional results, welcoming more than a million visitors since the start of this strategic partnership from across Europe, diversifying source markets, and helping Jordan achieve record-breaking tourism numbers in multiple seasons.

Beyond routes and capacity, our joint marketing initiatives and campaigns since 2018 have played a truly transformative role in positioning Jordan globally — showcasing it as a must-visit destination for travellers of all profiles, from cultural explorers to adventure seekers and families alike. These initiatives are carefully localized, translated, and tailored for each market in its own language, ensuring maximum impact, relevance, and efficiency in reaching diverse audiences across Europe.”