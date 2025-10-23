Saturn Secures $15m to Advance Technology and Processes Aimed at Cutting Advisers’ Costs by 90%

Investment will fund new AI tools designed to enhance efficiency for advice firms and build professional communities to strengthen the industry

Supports Saturn’s mission to empower the people behind financial advice

Aims to significantly reduce the cost of delivering advice and narrow the advice gap

Saturn, the AI-driven technology company transforming the financial advice sector by lowering operational costs and widening access, has announced the completion of a $15 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by European venture capital firm Singular, with participation from Shapers, Y Combinator, and Zeno Ventures.

The fresh capital will accelerate the creation of next-generation AI platforms and tools designed to help financial advisers deliver faster, more scalable, and fully compliant services. The company also plans to expand its engineering, product, and partnership divisions to drive collaboration across the industry, while continuing to place adviser communities at the centre of its mission to elevate the profession.

“Behind every financial plan is a human story,” said Amal Jolly, Saturn CEO. “Advisers and their teams quietly change lives, giving families confidence and peace of mind. Our job is to empower the humans in the financial advice process.

“By doing the heavy-admin-lifting and making compliance much more reliable and less painful, we can help financial advice professionals offer their life-changing services to more people at a significantly lower cost.”

Closing the advice gap

Just 9% of UK adults received financial advice last year, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. That leaves millions of families without the help and expertise they need to secure their financial futures.

The problem is delivering advice is too expensive. Advice professionals, whether they are financial advisers, paraplanners or administrators, spend too much time bogged down in admin and compliance tasks. The result is it costs £2,000 on average to serve just one client per year, making financial advice a privilege for the wealthy.

Founded in 2023 by Amal Jolly, Michael Ettlinger and Rohit Vaish, Saturn’s mission is to make human-led advice accessible to the masses. After uncovering the scale of the issue reading the lang cat’s Advice Gap report, the founding trio saw how AI could transform the burden of compliance for advisers. Saturn’s team brings deep domain expertise from established firms and fast-moving startups, united by a shared goal to make advice less costly and more accessible.

Saturn CEO Amal Jolly added: “We started this business to harness technology to help close the advice gap. Everything we build has advisers’ compliance challenges in mind. Our compliance experts are continuously developing tech that not only helps them serve clients more efficiently but that’s adapted to their regulatory requirements.

“As we continue to bring the cost to serve advice down, we will help the advice profession to improve the quality, cost, and scale of services in the UK, enabling them to reach more people and change lives for the better.”

Jeremy Uzan, Co-Founder and GP at Singular commented: “We have rarely seen such an ambitious, high-velocity founding team that combines deep technical expertise with real industry insight. They have built an exceptional group around them that moves fast, executes with focus and attracts top talent – and their early traction already reflects their ambition. We are excited to partner with the team to build a category-defining company that transforms wealth management.”

How Saturn scales advice

Saturn’s AI technology frees firms from manual processes and puts them in control of their data, eliminates inefficiencies, reduces risk, and helps advice professionals build deeper client relationships.

This allows advisers and their teams to focus on what they do best: delivering expert, human-led advice at scale.

Saturn’s technology is already trusted by over 600 leading advisory firms, including Progeny, Hoxton Wealth, Perspective Financial Group and Insight Financial Associates.

1,000+ advisers using Saturn daily to build stronger client relationships

Doubled market share in the last five months

Aiming for a 90% cost reduction: reducing the cost to serve from £2,000 to £200 per client, per year

Progeny COO Tim Gillman said: “Adopting Saturn, and AI, is a natural evolution in Progeny’s journey. It delivers what our colleagues and clients expect from a modern advice firm and supports our ambitions to deliver a market‑leading, client-focused and scalable service.”