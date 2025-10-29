Stellar XLM Price Jumps 2.3% on Visa Stablecoin Deal and Fed Endorsement – October 29 Crypto News

Stellar Lumens (XLM) is currently making headlines in the cryptocurrency industry, a blend of advanced collaboration, governmental support, and solid network development into a powerful story to investors.

With the token circling at an average of 0.32 in the wider market uncertainty, there are new developments that are creating a feeling of optimism in the event of a breakout. Since the expansion of Visa to stablecoins, to a shining review of the Federal Reserve, this is all you need to know about Stellar in the news today.

Stellar Price Holds Firm at $0.3167 Amid Resistance Battle

Stellar finished the trading day at $0.3167, which is a slight 0.47% downturn in the last 24 hours, yet contradicts a weekly downward trend. Although the major resistance areas are pressuring the major resistance levels around $0.33, bulls are defending the area of support with a lot of determination at the level of $0.32. Previous gains had XLM soar 2.3% to $0.3314, as a result of the soaring institutional demand in the payment network.

Traders are talking about a new Wyckoff accumulation pattern, which is similar to the explosive Wyckoff of Stellar in 2017-2018. Accumulation is indicated by analysts through a double-bottom and the increase in trading volume in Europe.

As it gains momentum, the momentum is towards a push to $0.41, a level that would open multi-fold gains in case of a break. With a market that wiped off a hundred billion dollars worth of value in the recent past, XLM has come out as a fortress that makes it a safe place to play payment-related games with low risks.

Visa Stellar Network Stablecoin Revolution

In an eye-opener, Visa is extending stablecoin capabilities to four blockchains, with Stellar becoming the main focus alongside Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche. The payment giant has now facilitated fluent payment on USDC, PYUSD (PayPal USD), EURC and USDG – including fiat conversion rails.

This integration is a milestone for the ethos of Stellar, which claims that money will move like email. The spending of stablecoins increased four times the previous quarter at Visa, and the introduction of ultra-low payments charged fractions of a cent with near-settlement charges. Stellar makes the use of this payment method in the world.

It benefits most the merchants and users in remittance-intensive areas since the payments across borders have become frictionless. Paxos, which issues PYUSD, a stablecoin, is a transitional point between TradFi and DeFi, and Stellar is the back-end.

The ecosystem of Stellar currently contains more than 251 million dollars in stablecoins, with USDC dominating 95 per cent of the space and USDP and PYUSD completing the trio. Turbo is no hype, but its reality level doesn’t lie in the billions of volume.

Federal Reserve Stamp of Approval to Stellar as Financial Inclusion Leader

With rocket fuel added, a new Federal Reserve research paper reveals Stellar as a blueprint of the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) of secure and efficient payments. The FRB confirms that the scalability and resilience of SCP and XLM are presented as the solution to unbanked people all over the world.

This institutional nod would be in harmony with the mission of Stellar, which would place it at the forefront of CBDC structures and finance that is regulatory compliant. With an increasing number of global organisations, such as SWIFT, talking about the blockchain at recent conferences, the rails made by Stellar are becoming the compliant backbone. It is not surprising that XLM climbed 2-3% on the news, reaching an intraday high of $0.32.

Alliances Cram In: Pi Network, Mastercard and Tokenised Assets Blow Out

The news of today is not restricted to Visa. Pi Network is officially a member of the ISO 20022 compliance group alongside Ripple and Stellar, and it is the mobile-mined crypto that has made a jump into enterprise rails. These three can transform cross-border standards.

The Mastercard Crypto Credential is a product that is launched on Stellar in the Philippines, Brazil and emerging markets, eliminating the headache of KYC via verifiable digital identities.

The PYUSD of PayPal is operational, the CCTP V2 of Circle supports USDC bridging, and the tokenisation of Franklin Templeton fund, the BENJI fund, tokenises 495 million in RWAs – bonds, money markets, and others.

SwissCustody revealed a 1 billion XLM Treasury, which injected liquidity into institutions, development and real-world applications. RedSwan is a tokenised real estate with a value of $100 million, and UNDP is using Stellar to finance humanitarian activities. These are not pilots but live, and they are processing 3.4 billion real-life payments.

Soroban Smart Contracts and DeFi Drive 4x Growth

The DeFi arm of Stellar is hot, and the Total Value Locked (TVL) climbed to $64 million – a 4x annual growth. There were 1.1 million transactions done in Soroban smart contracts yesterday, and it burned thousands of fees and was scalable.

Soon, Lending protocols, yield vaults, and on-chain options will be launched, connecting payments and DeFi in a single stream. Network statistics as of October 28: 953,586 transactions, 2.75 operations, and average fees of 0.003 XLM. Stablecoin market cap hits over 251 million, RWAs hits 500 million – Stellar is moving beyond payments giant to full-fledged blockchain.

Technical Analysis: One Dollar in View, Three and a Half on the Radar?

Chartists are ecstatic. The TVL/Price ratio of XLM is increasing, which is an indication of being under-priced with the fundamentals beating the price. Wave iii of the Elliott Wave analysis has an objective of Wave iii of $3.50, with the near-term resistance of 0.52.

XLM, which is on the long-term watchlist, is brightening up to the cycle of 2025, with the rails running speedily, and money is flowing around the world. With the upturn of altcoins, the institutional tailwinds that define Stellar should push it to $1 with the increased adoption.

Why Stellar is Crypto’s Unsung Hero in 2025

Stellar is not merely surviving as of October 29, 2025, but it is also prospering. The adoption of Visa, the Fed approval, and the bursting DeFi/RWA ecosystem portray an image of an avalanche. XLM offers real utility in a world filled with memes and hype, affordable, quick, compliant payment to the next billion people.

The investors hoarding on shallow declines feel the movement. Stellar is set to have its Wyckoff moment now that protocol upgrades are coming in, and partnerships are increasing. Be patient – the mob is only getting hot.