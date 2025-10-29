Sui Crypto Sets New Record with 923K New Accounts and DeFi TVL Reaching $2.63B as SUI Price Rallies to $2.50

Sui (SUI) is taking over the blockchain news today, boasting of a user growth rate that is exploding, and DeFi momentum that has the potential to catapult it to new heights beyond all-time highs.

At 2.50 in a volatile market, SUI is putting up ecosystem numbers that are operating at full speed, and it has almost one million new accounts in one day. The Mysten Labs security inventions and speculations of a 260% rise are the buzz on the current Sui events.

Sui Price Steady at 2.50 Bulls Eye $3.60 Breakout

SUI closed the session at 2.5, and this was a small increase of 0.2% in 24 hours, but was against a 15% drop in a week at 2.67 peaks. The volume of trading blasted to $999 million, which indicated new demand amid the broader crypto volatility linked to FOMC anticipation. The next leg up may start with a break at the key support, which is at $2.18, and the resistance will be at $2.67.

Analysts indicate that there is a symmetrical triangle pattern that is closing in on charts, and it reminds them of the 900% increase between 0.49 and 5.32 in the latter half of 2024. On-chain data indicates the accumulation of whales, and the RSI is 51, which can be viewed as a sign of a neutral-to-bullish momentum.

The forecast of the range is pegged at October of $1.94-2.53; however, a Fed rate cut may trigger a surge to $4.30 at the end of the month. In 2030, projections are 2030 at 3.27, which highlights the fact that Sui underestimated the Layer-1 race.

The Ecosystem Explodes: 924K New Accounts Break Daily This Record

The network Sui has reached a record on 19 July, creating 923,966 new accounts in 24 hours, the largest figure in history, thus surpassing 225 million total users. This hype indicates furious adoption of the object-based model by Sui, which simplifies ownership of assets without cumbersome smart contracts.

The solution is both faster, with sub-second finality, and with fees less than a cent, and is attracting developers and users by comparison to the account-based headache of Ethereum.

Mysten Labs attributes the convenience of onboarding to zkLogin and sponsored transactions, eliminating Web3 barriers and transforming them into displays of smoothness. Active addresses per day increased 40% and gaming and DeFi dApps were the first to dominate. It is not a temporary hype but is an organic growth that resembles that of Solana in the initial times, when it is the choice of scalable and easy-to-use apps.

TVL Hits $2.63B in ATH Renewal in DeFi

The Total Value Locked of Sui also increased to a record high of 2.63 billion this month, which is the 10th of Layer-1s and only surpassed by Hyperledger. Although the dollar volume of DEX trades dipped by 66% to 503 million (down 1.47 billion in October, the highest since May), lending protocols and yield farms are sucking up capital, and inflows of stablecoins have risen 25 per cent. Network revenue fell 90% to 15K, yet gurus attribute it to seasonal slumps – basics cry recovery.

Such protocols as Navi and Scallop are pioneering AI-optimised yields, and RWAs are tokenising 500 million dollars. The language in Sui Move, such as 2024 improvements and VDF cryptographic primitives, enhances the security against the increased threat. The warnings by Mysten Labs point to Sui as a bastion of institutional inflows, as North Korean hackers consider looking at padding their pockets by over 2B through AI in 2025.

Partnerships and Launches Fuel Sui’s 2025 Momentum

The buzz on October 29 is the premarket token sale of MMT Finance at an FDV of 750 million and priced at $0.75, and circulating 25% at TGE – a liquidity influx into the DeFi layer of Sui. The Hackathon in Bitget Accelerate Hackathon, which was in collaboration with Google Developer Group, features Sui developer tools and grants blockchain innovations.

Enterprise acceleration: Qualcomm is looking to Sui to scale with AI, and partnering with Meta and Mastercard, is looking at programmable payments. The next Party Objects testnet will allow the creation of assets collaboratively, which will prime viral hits into gaming ecosystems. Sui has 225 million accounts, an omnichain that links – through MultichainZ and BlazPay – cross-chain liquidity and fuses DeFi and RWAs together.

Technical Enhancements: Move 2024 and Quantum-Resistant Primitives

The codebase of Sui is being developed at a fast rate. Move 2024 suggests complex dApp syntax to be written in a developer-friendly manner, and Verifiable Delay Functions (VDFs) work to improve the security of the consensus. These updates focus on enterprise adoption, which assists quantum-resistance features during quantum Layer-1 integrations of Quranium.

Experiments in testnet demonstrate a 10x throughput increase with 1 million TPS with no bottlenecks. To gamers, the launchpad by Firestarter and the social yield algorithm by Bantr transform engagement into an earning and create a culture-first economy. With the threat of AI on the horizon, Sui is focusing on privacy-safe compute, which puts it at the forefront of the next generation of Web3.

Price Forecast: 5.35 ATH in View, 260% Rally Approaches?

Bull; Bull chartists think a symmetrical triangle break above $3.60 would spiral 260% to 8+, according to Ali Martinez. Pattern-Elliott Wave patterns indicate a Wave 3 that hits at 4.50 by the end of the 4th quarter because TVL/price ratios indicate that it is heavily undervalued. Bearish risks remain in case of the breaking of the $2.18 and reaching of the $1.94; however, on-chain data shows 40% active user growth is on the side of grouping.

In 2025, it is predicted that there will be a maximum of 3.41 in December and 5.28 in 2030 with a CAGR of 5%. The constant supply of 10 billion by Sui suppresses inflation, which increases scarcity with adoption scale. SUI might become faster and more adaptable than Solana in a market where utility demands memes.

Why Sui is the Layer-1 Dark Horse of 2026

The date October 29, 2025, puts Sui on the path toward the status of an upstart and then a powerhouse. Creation of records, ATH TVL and state-of-the-art upgrades paint a resolute story amid the storm of crypto. In the process of testing patience as the revenue declines, the engagement and institutional nods burst out screaming, undervalued gem.

The Sui low-friction innovation has attracted builders, who transform the promises of the abstract blockchain into apps. With FOMC volatility on the boil, the market capital of SUI, the 11th most overall cap, is a $13 billion asymmetric upside. The uprising is not approaching; it is already here. Position for the surge.