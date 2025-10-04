Synechron Acquires RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen to Create World’s Largest ServiceNow Practice for Banking and Financial Services

Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, has announced the creation of a new global ServiceNow business following the acquisitions of RapDev, Calitii, and Waivgen.

By uniting these three companies under one umbrella, Synechron has established the largest financial services-focused ServiceNow practice worldwide. The new business will leverage ServiceNow’s market-leading, cloud-based platform to help enterprises transform workflows and integrate artificial intelligence into critical aspects of their operations.

Traditionally focused on the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, Synechron will now also be able to extend its expertise to other industries. The combined experience of the newly acquired firms will support sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, airlines, and more.

“Bringing RapDev, Calitii, and Waivgen together is a pivotal moment in our growth journey,” said Faisal Husain, CEO of Synechron. “The power of ServiceNow is incredible and we are excited to help our customers unlock that value through the industry knowledge and engineering prowess of this new team.”

While all three companies specialise in ServiceNow, they also bring distinct capabilities. RapDev is the world’s largest Datadog partner, and Waivgen is a leading Appian partner – two key platforms highly relevant to Synechron’s global client base. Calitii brings significant expertise in architecting and delivering full-scale ServiceNow implementations for some of the world’s largest banks. Each firm also brings unique AI capabilities to enhance solution design and delivery, including Waivgen’s extensive library of BFSI-focused agents designed to empower banks, insurers, and other global financial institutions to harness the power of AI.

In these transactions, RapDev was represented by Canaccord Genuity, Calitii by Raymond James, and Waivgen by Tura Advisory.

