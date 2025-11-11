Avalanche AVAX Price Holds $18.40 as Granite Upgrade Set for November 19 – Crypto News Today

Avalanche (AVAX) had a positive day and closed at $18.40, and traded between 18.02 and 18.51 throughout the day. The fact that the market had gained a modest 1.3% in the past 24 hours indicated some trepidation on the part of the traders, and the volume of trading was more than 524 million dollars.

The market capitalisation position was stable at more than 7.6 billion, backed by a circulating supply of more than 427 million tokens. Although the market has been affected more widely, AVAX has bounced back, and it has come out of its most recent lows near the $18 level and is showing signs of a new acceleration at the threshold of the large network event of the week.

The day price action was accompanied by increasing expectations of the next Granite upgrade, which is to be active on November 19. This important update offers to add better tools and features to the Avalanche network, such as better interchain messaging and additional optimisation to custom Layer 1 blockchains.

The developers have pointed out how Granite would build upon the existing progress of Avalanche9000, which had already reduced transaction costs by up to 99.9% in the case of a subnet launch. As the upgrade is now less than a week away, validators and node operators are planning with step-by-step instructions and testnet validations to look forward to smoother dynamic block times, biometric integrations that would be a welcome change to more enterprise users.

Avalanche continued to see the institutional interest dominate, despite this being a rather quiet trading day. Foundations and treasury vehicles are continuing to work on building AVAX at scale, which has strengthened long-term confidence. The recent mergers and funding rounds involving above 1 billion of ecosystem treasuries highlight a strategic move of building regulated exposure to the token.

Such programs involve AVAX discounts and SPACs worth in the hundreds of millions that make Avalanche a tokenised funds and treasury platform of choice. Big players are still taking advantage of the speed and cheap cost of using the network to put assets (RWA) into the real world, and tokenised treasuries and credit funds are receiving consistent inflows.

Assets in the Real World Propel the Growth Path of Avalanche

RWA business on Avalanche was in a steady, impressive growth, with a total value locked in stablecoins and tokenised instruments reaching about 2.2 billion. This number represents a significant growth compared to previous years of the year, driven by the incorporation with payment behemoths around the world, allowing the settlement of stablecoins on the network.

Avalanche has hosted tokenised replicas of U.S Treasury and credit products of major asset managers, which give institutions uncongested access to yield opportunities not found on other chains. Volumes of transactions in these assets have spiked daily, and this has been part of the on-chain activity of the records of the network.

The company recently crossed the 8 billion total transactions in its main chains and subnets, which illustrates the explosive adoption in DeFi, gaming, and enterprise apps. The C-Chain in itself is nearing 800 million cumulative transactions, and its daily numbers are continually topping out at over 2.5 million.

Interchain messaging has passed 1 million messages, and trustless communication between custom L1S has been made a possibility. These indicators represent the picture of a healthy ecosystem, with the levels of gas consumption being record high in the month of October and active addresses on Layer 1s being record high, as well. AVAX that has been burnt is currently over 4.8 million tokens, an additional squeeze to supply in a deflationary mechanism, which is based on network fees.

These strengths are seen by developers building new tools on a regular basis. An integrated developer documentation hub has made it easier to access RPC endpoints, APIs and SDKs with an AI assistant to build faster. The fullest compliance with the advanced protocols and the institutional staking relationships of BitGo has reduced thresholds to large-scale participation.

The C-chain and P-Chain have new explorers, allowing the granular insight into the validators, rewards, and performance of subnets that give users transparent data about their use. In the meantime, gaming platforms such as Henesys are incorporating Avalanche to do massive actions on-chain, and social apps are bringing about AI companions and multichain swaps.

Community Sentiment Goes Bullish Before Major Catalysts

The fundamentals of Avalanche were discussed in the community with excitement due to the belief that the fundamentals of the project are underpriced relative to the bear market bottoms of 2022. Merchants highlighted more than 10 times greater volumes of C-Chain purchases at slightly greater expenses, in addition to significant collaboration with organisations dealing with vehicle information, supply chains, and tokenised securities.

The platform has institutional heavyweights still playing with tokenisation of funds, and RWAs have increased 68% at the start of the fall. Analysts observed bullish divergences in charts, with some predicting breakouts in the event that the key resistance levels are broken. Cautions remain short-term beneath the level of 18, yet the overall structure goes pro accumulation, particularly as treasury firms place billions in AVAX holdings.

The liquidity returned to DeFi protocols on Avalanche, and DEX volumes added to the system in the past few months in the billions. Fear depositors raised yields in stablecoin vaults and delta-neutral portfolios, whereas compounding among partners was made practicable through modular stacks.

Gaming and SocialFi projects were focused on ownership and incentives, and adaptive economies rewarded active users. Activities such as community game nights and arts tours helped to build their connection, and builder hubs organised activities related to pre-upgrade.

In the future, the Granite activation may trigger the next stage of the expansion, which might open cheaper interchain operations and extended biometric capabilities. As the RWA liquidity moves at an unprecedented rate and industry transactions hit new levels, Avalanche is a scalable infrastructure for institutional finance.

The immediate target of traders is the zone of 20, which will be backed by the active addresses and the expansion of validators across the continents. With the growing popularity of stablecoin transfers and the ongoing development of treasury mergers, the network becomes one of the elements of the world’s payment infrastructure.

The ecosystem of Avalanche showed silent power on November 11, providing stability of prices with some development under the hood. Since hitting milestones of transactions, the platform keeps transforming into a platform of customizable blockchains. Basic support comes through institutional treasury construction and the RWA explosions, whereas community-driven innovations keep the momentum going.

With the crypto market experiencing uncertainty, the high-performance architecture and real-world integrations of Avalanche present an interesting argument for further growth in the next few weeks. Both traders and builders are eagerly awaiting the launch of Granite as it will lead the network to new levels in terms of adoption and utility.