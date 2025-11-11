Meraki Education and SPGS International Reveal New Era for Learning with SPGS International School Dubai

A distinguished 515-year tradition of British academic excellence is making its way to Dubai, as SPGS International School Dubai is set to open in the city known for its vision and ambition.

For the first time, the United Kingdom’s highest-ranked school will establish a presence in the Middle East. St Paul’s Girls’ School—rated first by The Sunday Times for twelve of the last thirteen years—has partnered with Meraki Education, a leading Dubai-based education organisation, to create a new co-educational school that will bring centuries of academic heritage to the UAE.

With more than half of SPGS students securing places at Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities every year, the new institution is poised to raise academic benchmarks regionally, offering exceptional pathways to achievement and global opportunity.

Bernard J. West, Managing Director of Meraki Education, commented: “To bring the tremendous St Paul’s legacy to Dubai is to establish a lasting foundation for excellence. A school of this calibre does not simply serve a community; it defines it. Its presence enhances every aspect of its surroundings, intellectually, socially, and culturally. Together, we are creating a destination for learning and a landmark for Dubai.”

Sara Brazendale, Managing Director of SPGS International, added: “The founding of SPGS International School Dubai represents more than the creation of a school; it marks the establishment of an enduring institution. This new campus will help shape the future of Dubai by nurturing a generation of scholars, innovators, and leaders who reflect the city’s ambition and spirit. We chose to work with Meraki because their team possesses both a comprehensive understanding of education and an exceptional appreciation of the St Paul’s ethos.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Progress

Long before women were admitted to universities, SPGS was already redefining leadership through education. It was among the first schools to unite moral purpose with academic rigour, the first to place the education of women on equal footing with that of men, and the first to show that creativity and intellect can coexist at the highest level.

Cemented as the UK’s leading institution, the school will take form in Dubai in a purpose-built campus conceived as both a centre of learning and a focal point for community life. It will welcome boys and girls from the Early Years to the Sixth Form, delivering a rigorous British curriculum supported by exceptional facilities for science, the arts, sport, design, sustainability, and wellbeing.

The creation of SPGS International School Dubai follows a close collaboration between St Paul’s and Meraki Education, whose team has founded and operated several of the region’s leading international schools.

About St Paul’s

The St Paul’s heritage encompasses two of the United Kingdom’s leading independent schools, both governed by the Worshipful Company of Mercers, London’s oldest livery company. St Paul’s School (established in 1509) and St Paul’s Girls’ School (established in 1904) share a deep commitment to scholarly achievement and moral integrity. St Paul’s Girls’ School has been ranked the top academic school in the United Kingdom for twelve of the past thirteen years.

https://spgs.org/

About Meraki Education

Meraki Education is a Dubai-based education group with a global portfolio of premium international schools. As the operator of North London Collegiate School Dubai, North London Collegiate School Singapore and Hartland International School, Meraki brings proven expertise in governance, operations and long-term educational excellence to every partnership.

www.meraki-education.com | www.meraki-global.com