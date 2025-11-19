Crest Nicholson Shares Plunge 10% as UK Housebuilder Slashes Profit Forecast Amid Housing Slump

Crest Nicholson, one of the largest homebuilders in the UK, has given investors a stark warning and said today that its full-year profits would be substantially lower than previously expected the resulting in a sharp fall in its shares.

Its shares dropped by almost ten per cent in the initial trading on the London Stock Exchange, cutting over PS100 million of its value in the market, and highlighting the aggravating problem that Britain has a dismal housing market.

The announcement has occurred when the company struggles to deal with a poisonous mix of high building expenses, weakening demand and ongoing supply chain interruptions. Crest Nicholson management used the unexpected issues in acquiring materials and labour shortage as the main culprits in the altered guidance.

To the fiscal year ending in October 2025, the firm has now foreseen underlying pre-tax profits of only PS50 million of PS60 million, a steep reduction compared to the PS80 million midpoint which had been earlier communicated to analysts.

This bleak view comes at a vulnerable time for the UK property market, whereby interest rates are very high and the UK economy is uncertain, and this has dampened the spirit of buying.

The latest figures issued by the Bank of England show that mortgage approvals are at their lowest point since the 2008 financial crisis, which has resulted in developers such as Crest Nicholson with swelling unsold property inventories. Its order book, one of the major indicators of its future income, has contracted by 15% per year, and it is an indication of permanent strain on sales lines.

Analysts of stock markets were prompt to respond, and some of them lowered their ratings of the stock. According to one strategist of a large investment bank, this miss points to the systemic risks in the sector, rather than the company-specific issues. Six-month-lost value of shares fell to 185 pence by the close of the last trading period; today, the fall among the shares brought it dangerously near 52-week lows.

The plight of Crest Nicholson is representative of wider crosswinds that have been blowing the FTSE 250 housebuilders. Other peers like Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey have already made similar profit warnings over the past few weeks, citing reasons like sluggishness in building materials inflation to regulatory barriers concerning new site developments.

The ambitious plan by the Labour government to construct 1.5 million houses within five years now appears as a far-fetched mirage with the underlying slings caused by the slowness of planning and fiscal limitations before the next Budget.

However, in the gloom, there are signs of hope to some observers. As the Bank of England is strongly anticipated to make a reduction of a quarter-point in the next month, improved borrowing rates would re-awaken mortgage lending and inject some life back into the impoverished customers.

The chief executive of Crest Nicholson, who has over 25 years of experience in the industry, took an adversarial approach to the earnings update, promising to increase land holdings and cut costs to ride the storm. We are laser-focused on cost efficiencies and selective expansion in high-need areas such as the Southeast, which he alluded to the possibility of bolt-on deals to strengthen the pipeline.

The investors, however, are still sceptical. The news caused a fivefold trading volume spike, with the institutional sellers selling the positions. The pension funds and hedge funds that own the majority of the float of Crest Nicholson seem to be shifting capital to other sectors that are more robust, such as renewable and technology.

Its price-to-earnings ratio has narrowed down to the unloved 8 times forward earnings, and rumours suggest the company could be a target of a takeover play by private equity buyers of undervalued assets.

Housing Market Woes Drag Down FTSE 100 as Investor Confidence Wanes

The backlash that the Crest Nicholson announcement caused spread out into the wider UK equity market and led to a gloomy start to the FTSE 100 index. The benchmark of the London Market dropped 0.5% during morning trading, reversing the gains of the previous week’s high, and this is indicative of nervousness pending key economic events.

It is especially severe in the housing sector, where a sub-index of builders went down 3% intraday, the worst performance it has had since the mini-Budget debacle of 2022. According to economists, structural imbalances are the cause.

The long-term shortage of cheap housing in Britain of 4.3 million houses, as calculated by the housing charity Shelter, has been compounded by the post-pandemic changes to remote-working, which have seen an increase in demand in the suburban and rural areas, which are not well-suited to rapid development.

It is not helped by the fact that with new construction, you now have to add in soaring energy costs, which have to be built into the net-zero compliant construction, and the math does not work there.

This is a critical test for Crest Nicholson, a company that was established in 1963 and floated in 2013. The company has earned a reputation for good family homes in commuter belt hot spots; however, recent developments have been challenged in terms of poor quality of building and tardiness. Another regulatory risk is an ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority on industry practices, including collusion may be happening regarding pricing.

In the future, their ability to manoeuvre through such rough seas will determine the success of the company. The management has set aside PS200 million to invest in strategic capital in modular construction methods to ensure that the build times are reduced by 30%, and the reliance on labour will be reduced.

Cooperating with tech companies to have an AI-assisted site management may also help to optimise costs, but these innovations require initial capital investment in a credit crunch. Questions are still open on the sustainability of the remnants of the UK housing boom as the dust finally settles on the current rout.

Are government subsidies, including stamp duty relief concessions that are reported to be in the Budget, enough to curb the tide? Or is that the first step to a deeper correction, bringing a reckoning of an affordability crisis that has rendered a whole generation unaffordable?

The road back is tough for the shareholders who are incurring losses. The dividend yield, which was an enticing 5%, of Crest Nicholson now appears to be at risk of being suspended, provided the cash flows decline. However, to contrarian bargain hunters, the dip is a traditional value trap – or trapdoor in an environment where strength has become the new currency.

In the bigger picture, the current happenings represent a microcosm of the economic vulnerability of the UK. As GDP growth is now predicted to be only 1.1% in 2026 by the Office for Budget Responsibility, and unemployment approaches 5% the housing sector becomes vital to the prosperity of the country.

With Crest Nicholson healing its burns, the City is keeping a close eye on the company, based on whether this is more than a blip or the start of a bearish period for the brick-and-mortar titans of Britain.