Love Finance appoints former Monzo Credit Risk Director as new Head of Credit and Risk

Love Finance, the UK’s fastest-growing SME lender and broker, has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Selen Cagirgan as its new Head of Credit and Risk. Her arrival supports the company’s continued expansion and will see her oversee underwriting, credit oversight, and risk management across its lending operations.

In this leadership role, Cagirgan will shape Love Finance’s long-term credit strategy, enhance risk governance, and implement scalable structures designed to underpin the organisation’s next phase of sustainable growth. She will also contribute to the advancement of data-led lending models and the development of new product risk frameworks as the business accelerates its market presence. Reporting directly to Chief Commercial Officer Alex O’Malley, she will work closely with the wider leadership group to ensure strong governance accompanies the firm’s rapid progression.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience from leading FinTechs and major financial institutions, Cagirgan offers extensive expertise in credit analytics, portfolio oversight, and risk management. She previously held the role of Head of Credit Risk at Monzo Bank, where she built the bank’s credit risk infrastructure, and most recently at LemFi, where she launched and swiftly expanded its lending arm within seven months. Her blend of analytical capability and hands-on lending experience aligns with Love Finance’s technology-driven growth ambitions.

Selen Cagirgan, Head of Risk and Credit, Love Finance, comments, “Love Finance is changing how small businesses access funding, making it faster, fairer, and more accessible. I’m excited to join a team that’s pushing boundaries in business lending, and to use my experience to help more SMEs get the support they need to grow.”

Alex O’Malley, Chief Commercial Officer at Love Finance, comments, “As we enter this crucial stage of growth, Selen’s hire strengthens our lending capabilities. Her experience and strategic approach align perfectly with where we’re headed as a business. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Love Finance team.”

Love Finance has also appointed Tina While-Cooper as its new Head of HR, Policy & Operations, joining on the same date. The two additions underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering business finance that is simple, swift, and intuitive.