Kaspa Crypto News Today: KAS Coin Whales Accumulate as 32 Blocks/sec Upgrade Looms

November 3, 2025 – Amidst the volatility that hit the crypto market in October, Kaspa (KAS) has turned out to be one of this year’s best stories as it has gained global attention through its mix of technological potential and upward trend. With Bitcoin above 110,000 and the altcoins recovering losses, the blockDAG architecture by Kaspa is attracting new investors.

Exchanging around $0.053 at midday UTC, the proof-of-work token has hit a smaller mark of 0.55% rise in the day, although analysts look forward to larger returns in the future. Kaspa is one of the leading PoW assets, with a market cap of about 1.3 billion, which means it is likely to disrupt the scalability debate around blockchain.

This is just when Kaspa love-makers could not have their way. Quarter 4 will start in November, and, according to the initial signs, KAS will take the first place in it, and such niche projects as LivLive or Pudgy Penguins will follow it.

This rush is against a wider market optimism driven by the expected changes in the Federal Reserve rates and a geopolitical thaw, such as recent Trump-Xi talks that relaxed the trade relationship. In the case of Kaspa, the internal drivers are real: a growing ecosystem, concentration of whales and community-based projects that are driving it to breakout territory.

Market Momentum: Kaspa Steadily Moving With Altcoin Revival

The price of Kaspa today is indicative of an overall altcoin recovery. Having dropped to a low of $0.0486 in the first part of November estimates, KAS has recovered to test the resistance at $0.0542, and intraday highs have touched as high as $0.055.

The volume increased by 15% in the last 24 hours to reach 39.47 million, mainly in large exchanges such as Binance and Bitget, where the KAS/USDT pairs are predominant. This upgrade is consistent with the resilience of Bitcoin, which has drawn correlated assets such as Immutable (IMX), Celestia (TIA), and Stacks (STX), and this includes Kaspa.

What is so different about this recovery of Kaspa? It is also shining through its GHOSTDAG protocol, which does not need orphaning to do parallel block processing. In contrast to conventional blockchains that choke on congestion, Kaspa runs transactions at scorching speeds, up to 10 blocks per second in recent versions, and is hence a project which is attracting attention as DeFi and a payment utility.

The contemporary hype revolves around the Binance Square community vote that ends at 09:00 UTC, and the participants overwhelmingly supported the addition of Kaspa to the forthcoming ecosystem grants. Thousands of votes on the poll, which won retail fervour, potentially unlocked development funds of $500,000.

Experts believe this momentum to this fair-launch ethos of Kaspa: there is no pre-mine, no ICO, and only pure community bootstrapping since its launch in 2021. As it was pointed out by one of the traders in recent discussions, “Kaspa is not in the hype business; it is creating the plumbing that Bitcoin dreamed of but could not achieve in scale. As the total supply of KAS is 24 billion and the emissions are reducing by half, scarcity mechanics are playing out to the benefit of long-term holders.

Whale Watch: Signs of Institutional Accumulation are Signs of Confidence

On-chain data in the background also gives an even brighter picture. An ugly funnel of the largest wallet of Kaspa, which contains more than 1.13 billion KAS, clearly shows consistent growth since March 2024, and there is no indication of liquidation.

This so-called Wallet #1, which is believed to be linked to institutional participants such as market makers, has conducted structured incidence: outbound transfer to intermediaries and fragmentation among the safe multi-wallets. This is much more of a sell-off than a cold-storage best practice, but this secures long-term positions.

In the modern analysis, one can mention the zero exchange deposits, which is an extremely contrasting situation with the usual dump patterns. Just the opposite, the wallet speaks of conviction, business-like custodianship and treasury-like administration.

Smart money Community sleuths on sites, such as X, have labelled it as the fortress of smart money, and its flows have remained solidly within the ecosystem. This is not alone; aggregate whale holdings have increased 8% in the past month, according to the explorer data, with high-net-worth addresses picking up dips below 0.05.

Miners are not losing track of such activity. BTC heavyweight Marathon Digital is still diversifying into Kaspa, and 60 petahash of rigs have already come online at its Texas facilities. Their 3rd quarter report anticipated 95% profitability in the mining of KAS, owing to the energy-saving nature of the network.

With PoW becoming the subject of increasing scrutiny amidst the environmental controversy, the lower footprint of Kaspa, proposed by its ability to validate blocks with the help of efficient block validation, will make the product a viable alternative to current models. The rumours of new mining deals might fall this week, which might increase hashrates and network security.

Roadmap Revelations: 2025 Upgrades Poised to Unlock Utility

The technical advantage of Kaspa will become even sharper with milestones that will take place at the end of 2025. A hard fork that is scheduled to happen by the end of the year, the Crescendo hard fork, will take block rates to 32/s, reducing the confirmation times to less than one second. It is not vaporware; there is already seamless integration testnets have already had nods of approval by developers looking at smart contract layers.

In addition to speed, the roadmap gives importance to utility. SmartBite is a DeFi primitive that is in alpha, offering layer-2-free native lending and staking. The links to hardware wallets such as Ledger and Tangem are the guarantees of safe storage, and the addition of multicurrency attractiveness is provided by third-party interactions through Zelcore.

In the case of enterprises, Kaspa can be used because of its geocode-optional transactions and media filters to serve high-throughput applications such as supply chain tracking or micropayments.

Furniture feedback has played a major role in the community. The Binance vote will finally end today, and it is actually a symbolic vote that is tied to a 1 million airdrop reward of the second birthday party of Kaspa, which is now used as developer bounties.

Such projects as KASBOTS NFTs or ICERiver mining gear tie-ins are making a dynamic creator economy. One of the ecosystem builders, as he explained, said that Kaspa is not only fast but also composable. The upgrades in November will render it indispensable.

Price Forecasts: November and Beyond Bullish Forecasts

Analysts are calling for an increase in optimism. Changelly sets the average of November at $0.0542 and a possible dip of 0.0486, after which the price will rise back, which is a typical buy-the-dip pattern.

CoinCodex predicts a 17.57% pullback probability up to $0.04449 in the short term; however, this is considered a catapult to $0.0610 in December. ChatGPT’s algorithmic take? Peaks of 0.0758 at the end of the year due to waves of adoption.

In the long term, Bitget projects to earn more than $0.05331 by the end of November and in 2026, the forecast projects soaring above $0.10 with quantum-resistant upgrades. CaptainAltcoin points out that there is support of 0.0054 over a number of years, but that with the turn, it has become a resistance: break it, and you have 0.08. These are not pie-in-the-sky, but they do take into consideration the PoW purity of Kaspa, similar to Litecoin but on steroids.

Risks linger, of course. Regulatory headwind would potentially limit success, and there is a threat of competition from Solana speed or Ethereum liquidity. However, no VC overhang reinforces its decentralisation rating of 100 by Kaspa. With liquidity inflows anticipated in the holiday liquidity (Q4), and KAS potentially following the pattern of 2024 with a 26% weekly gain.

Community Pulse: From Memes to Mainstream

The X ecosystem of Kaspa is burning now, with its memes and meaty analysis mixed together. Whale moves are disaggregated by threads, and traders indicate moves on correlated trades such as TAO and FET. Cult-like religiousness is gleaming with: Kaspa to visionary geniuses, writes one poster, in reference to its fanatical believers in conjunction to the XRP and the ADA.

Fair-launch memecoins such as Mambo Coins are inspired by the ethos of Kaspa and are introduced on its KRC-20 standard that supports easy distribution to retail. VProg interrupts flood messages, heralds bottom-up education about verifiable programs-Kaspa nod to transparent government. Even the sceptics will agree: below $0.06 it is a fun punt with 100x upside.

The Road Ahead: PoW Supremacy Kaspa Play

At the end of November 3, Kaspa is at a turning point. KAS is a digital currency enhancing the spirit of crypto resilience with updates in sight, whales accumulating, and markets cooling.

It’s not merely about surviving the winter, but it is about getting ready to have a thaw, which is going to bend Layer-1 scalability. The message is to the investors is simple: in a world of imitators, the originality of Kaspa is its advantage. The blockDAG revolution is only warming up; it is still too early to watch.