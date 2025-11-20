PEPE Coin Crashes 5% to $0.000005 as Head-and-Shoulders Confirms – $0.00000185 Target Activated November 20 2025

The meme coin craze that made Pepe (PEPE) a household name in 2023 has taken a hit in the wrong direction, with the frog-based token falling 5.2% in the last 24 hours to trade at 0.00000512 at the beginning of the afternoon.

PEPE has plunged to the third-largest meme coin after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with a market cap of around 2.15 billion, although the trading volume collapsed 35 per cent to 285 million in evidence of growing retail apathy in a risk-averse market. This recent slide is with the altcoins trailing behind Bitcoin, which is sitting at around $95,000 due to the looming potential of a long-term tightening of the Federal Reserve as well as geopolitical strife.

As an ERC-20 token, PEPE was launched on Ethereum in April 2023 and soared more than 7,000% in the first year to hit the peak of $0.000004408. Four years later, in November 2025, the owners of the token, 437,000 in total, are experiencing a savage -48% loss over the last 90 days.

The Fear and Greed Index has been reported to be at an all-time low of 29/100, which is the indicator of extreme fear, and the meme coins have performed 72% worse than Bitcoin on a year-to-year basis. However, the strong community of PEPE, due to the virality of social media and zero utility except speculation, retain it in the limelight, and analysts debate whether this is a buying opportunity or a prelude to greater losses.

Technical Melting Potent: Head-and-Shoulder $0.00000185 Necklace

Peep Show followers are raising an alarm following PEPE drawing a textbook head-and-shoulder appearance, which was verified on November 7. The neckline violation of the right shoulder has precipitated a bearish cascade, which has been hit by momentum indicators such as RSI plunging down to 32 in the oversold area, but not with conviction to reverse.

Support of 0.0000055 is breaking, and a decisive close below might trigger a 67% crash to 0.00000185 according to technical guru Ali Martinez. The volume profiles indicate that the sellers are in control, and the 20/50/100 EMA cluster forms a strong overhead resistance to sellers at $0.0000064.

On the other side, an unexpected recovery above the level of $0.00000797- the 2025 maximum- might cancel the trend and trigger a relief movement to the level of $0.0000080. However, with the rates of funds flashing negative and open interest reducing by 12% in the last week, the leveraged traders are scrambling away, making the downside even bigger.

PEPE has a much stronger relationship with the overall weakness of altcoins: it has fallen by a whopping 19.35% in the last seven days, and in comparison, peers such as FLOKI (-14% and BONK -11) have also fallen. Because of the rotation of the liquidity towards blue-chips, there is an exposure of meme tokens such as PEPE, which can be prone to flash crashing due to low-float dynamics.

Whale Gaming: $12.3M Off-Exchange Buy Runs into Bearish Shorts

There is a lot of money on each side of the PEPE arena. November 6: A giant whale had scooped 2 trillion tokens, worth $12.3 million, instantly out of Binance, and selling exchange reserves and traditionally a bullish signal of accumulation.

The long-term holders have become 65% of the supply as compared to 58% in October, indicating diamond-hand conviction in the shuffle. It is this action that is correlated to a 257% increase in large transactions, as reported by IntoTheBlock, which suggests it is positioning itself for a bottom-fishing trade.

In stark contrast, the notorious so-called Anti-CZ Whale made a windfall of $21 million in PEPE shorts this month, selling positions that increased the October-November blowout. Circulating supply dumped by 1.2% since September, and speculation is strong that there is some coordinated provision of pressure to shake out weak hands.

On-chain sleuths observe clustered addresses which are associated with such dumps, and this casts doubt on manipulation in an industry known to be full of pump and dump. The holder base at PEPE has increased by 8% month-over-month despite the drama, which is an indication of its sticky meme-appeal, despite the flat daily active number of 45,000.

Tailwinds of Regulatory Support: UK-Japan Easing Will be a Meme Rally Starter

Global policy changes lead to a silver lining. November 5, 2021, announcement by the UK to regulate only the very big stablecoins of the Bank of England, coupled with a tax-free crypto profits proposal by Japan, and new lenient leverage actions, are bringing some reluctant confidence in meme markets.

These reforms will reduce the restrictions on retail traders, which would inject new funds into high-beta assets such as PEPE. CoinMarketCap analysts assume a 15-20% liquidity increase to Ethereum-based tokens in case it is implemented by Q1 2026, with meme coins set to get disproportionately high returns.

The turning point in Japan is very favourable: the loosening of leverage conditions would allow the revival of 10x-20x plays on exchanges such as HTX and OKX, PEPE/USDT pairs of which are dominant and have a volume of 30 million dollars per day. The UK relocation avoids overreach, with DeFi still having the wild west vibe memes flourish.

Should Bitcoin crack $105,000 on rate-cut expectations, PEPE may get to ride the altseason wave and will aim at hitting $0.0000072 in a sharp reversal. Trying to upgrade utility, however, is a message that sceptics caution PEPE has not become, as they are likely to be in 50% swings on a single viral tweet.

Price Projections Outliers: $0.000028 Ceiling by 2025 or Under -0.000002 Floors?

The forecasts on the path PEPE will follow are a polarising view. Coinpedia bullish voices target $0.000028 at the end of the year, 450% above current levels, due to hype by the community, and macro thaw.

Changelly agrees with the position of an average of November at 0.00000404 with a high of 0.00000475, provided there are no additional failures. Averages may reach $0.0000147 by 2026, and in 2030, averages may reach the sky at 0.000029997 with adoption following the Dogecoin path.

Bears aren’t convinced. Cryptopolitan predicts only that in a complete bull market, but no more than, the price will be $0.000035 in 2025, and that unless demand soars, in 2029 it will be down to $0.00001.

CoinCodex notes the influence of whales and halvings as volatility enhancers and Stealthex projects to $0.014 by 2030 – a moonshot with a 280,000% gain requirement. Reaching $0.01? Impractical with a market cap that is bigger than Ethereum, analysts jibe. In the case of 2040-2050, there are wildcards such as AI-driven memes or regulatory clarity that might drive PEPE to 0.0001, but that is just pure speculation.

In the short run, the November floor is at $0.00000333 per Changelly, and the ceiling is at $0.00000416 unless it turns into a volume bomb. It is recommended that traders reduce to below $0.0000050, with the resistance on the way to 0.0000068.

It is up to PEPE to find a way to start a viral blaze as it traverses the meme winter to maintain its relevance as a social phenomenon; a celebrity endorsement or an Elon Musk frog emoji might turn the tide overnight.

PEPE represents the sublime crypto-theatre pleasure of no fundamentals; everything feels. Since its Ethereum hatchling to a 2 billion dollar giant, it has managed to survive dumping grounds that killed smaller frogs. With regulatory breezes behind it and technical storms looming in 2025, PEPE holders gear up for the next act of volatility. Is this the diving pool, before the drowning, or a croak into darkness? Only the blockchain knows.