Pi Coin Price Today: PI Up 15.4% as Official MiCA Whitepaper Drops – First European Exchange Goes Live Nov 28

The native token of the Pi Network is PI, which is taking over the limelight in the current crypto craze and has gone up by 15.4% in the last 24 hours to become priced at $0.2595 at midday trading. Having surged over 1.89 billion into the market, PI has now become the largest, most valuable cryptocurrency, and a significant increase compared to the small 1.43% growth of the market as a whole.

The volume is already soaring to 76.85 million, an increase of 220 per cent over the previous day, as the retail craziness collides with an institutional interest. The rally follows a 20% gain in a month, reversing a 16% decline in Bitcoin and making PI a strong altcoin candidate with macroeconomic challenges such as tough U.S. inflation statistics.

Pi Network has gathered more than 35 million users across the world since its inception in the mobile-mining sector in 2019 and is a democratizing platform that provides access to crypto via smartphone-based consensus. The landmark of the Open Mainnet launch in February 2025 changed everything as it permitted the real-world usefulness of peer-to-peer payment to integrations of dApps.

The current momentum is due to regulatory clarity within Europe, where Pi has already complied with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, and speculation has heightened over exchange listings.

With the global crypto market cap reaching a record-breaking $3.15 trillion, PI’s low-energy Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) model based on the Stellar protocol remains an attractive destination for those environmentally conscious and want to find other alternatives to power-hungry proofs-of-work.

MiCA Whitepaper Unlock: EU Trading Approval Paves Way for Global Legitimacy

The driving force behind PI is the recently released MiCA Whitepaper, version 1.1, by Pi Network, which was filed by subsidiary PiBit Ltd in order to be admitted to trading in the European Union and EEA.

There is no starting coin or collections; this registration is intended to access the secondary market on regulated platforms, which makes PI a non-security Other crypto-asset neither a stable nor an e-money. Having no rights to dividends, governance, or redemptions, PI implants its position as a pure digital currency of transactions within the ecosystem.

The most important highlights are the immutable token contracts, maximum supply of 100billion (8.2billion circulating), and community mining, foundation reserves, liquidity, and team vesting allocations (65, 10 and 5, 20, respectively).

The nominal transaction fee is 0.01 PI, and this fact speaks volumes about the efficiency of the network. The whitepaper highlights the Layer-1 blockchain of Pi, where the environmental impact is low, and such features as rewarding interaction with apps, security circles, and KYC-verified mining are present.

The influencers are chatting on social sites, and the X threads are spreading the news: adherence equates to irreversible on-chain transfer through the Pi Wallet, and ecosystem expansion is pegged to community-based dApps.

This places Pi in a good position to easily join the single market of the digital asset economy of $1.2 trillion in Europe, which could open up cross-border payments, in line with the ISO 20022 requirements, by November 22, the global deadline of banking migrations.

Accumulation of Whales and Node Boom: 50M Devices Power AI Compute Revolution

Fireworks are being fueled with on-chain fireworks. The west coast leader, the largest PI whale, scooped 58781 tokens on the day before yesterday after he had a 917000-coin binge, which spells conviction with deep pockets as to accumulation mode.

Big inflows reached a five-week peak, and the Chaikin Money Flow surged up to signify the new capital rotation into PI during altcoin rotations. A decentralised backbone of more than 350,000 active nodes, representing 50 million mobile devices, is currently in place, and it will surpass the performance of the market by Q4 2025.

These nodes are being alternatively turned into a distributed compute layer with a bombshell partnership with AI startup OpenMind, allowing everyday smartphones to execute AI models without connecting to the clouds provided by Big Tech.

It is a human-centric innovation that combines blockchain identity and decentralised labour, which has the potential to reduce AI expenditures by 90% and bring billions to Web3. More recent updates, such as Node v0.5.4 (renamed Pi Desktop), improve calculating rewards and making them easier to use, fixing App Studio glitches to get a better preview and exporting of dApps. The activity on the mainnet, which is at 296 nodes and three validators, is accelerating with the release of V23 protocols, smart contracts, and Linux.

One of the things that has been supercharging the momentum of developers is Hackathon 2025 and liquidity programs, and the Gargoura Digital Bank Testnet is opening Pi-native lending and borrowing. These steps mitigate historical complaints of low on-chain traction, and daily unlocks are averaging 4.5 million PI, slightly, but balanced out by lock-up mechanisms to reduce the pressure of selling.

Rebound: Technical With Targets of $0.295 on Falling Wedge Breakout

Graphs are a bullish picture of PI. Having clustered around $0.22-0.23, the token has drawn a double-bottom formation, and the neckline resistance stands at 0.2950. The convergence of the downward trendlines indicates a possible reversal that was supported by a rising RSI that increased to 60 after the oversold positions. The 20-EMA reclaim is an indication of short-term strength, and a fall below the 0.226 mark might spell re-testing of October lows at 0.217.

Wider pointers are moving in the same direction: MACD histograms changed to positive, Stochastic RSI out of the bearish divergence, and open-interest shot up to $25 million. The 1.66% gain to $0.227279 that PI had made earlier in the day preceding the highs of 24 hours ago has since increased, with the highs at 0.2606 and the lows at 0.2261.

Correlation with meme assets such as DOGE is indicative of speculative froth, but fundamentals such as 139 million PI unlocks this month injects volatility – but whale buys lessen dilution at the expense.

PI is solidly in accumulation and will mark up were Bitcoin to stabilise at over 92,000, which is in a lens driven by the Dow Theory. The bands of support at 0.222-0.225 are strong, and a strong close above 0.240 may generate a retest of the 0.26 highs of the month.

Introduction of Regulatory Green Lights and DEX: Nov. 20-28 Milestones in Focus

The takeover of Europe is only the starter. The first listing venue is the MiCA-licensed arm of OKCoin Europe that will open on November 28, just a few days after documents are released on the 27th. There is also the extension of this compliance odyssey to the global aspirations of ISO 20022 interoperability to facilitate the remittances through faster, cheaper means.

Being launched on November 20-22, the Pi DEX Delivery will offer Native swaps and liquidity pools, ushering in closed and open mainnet periods. KYC improvements and mainnet migrations are gaining momentum, and more than 824 million tokens are currently in circulation after lockups.

Such a collaboration as the historic collaboration with a ten-year-old blockchain giant – information forthcoming – would bring technical power, such as scalability audits, to capital networks.

Limited access to exchange and regulatory opacity is a lament made by critics, but the current 12% intraday pump on X hype points to a change of momentum. With Bitcoin recovering by 4%to $91,775 on whale purchases, the decoupling of PI shows brightly, with the altcoin counterparts such as Ethereum gaining 2 per cent.

Horizon Scan: $0.55 Q4 Target or $1,000 by 2030? Forecasts Diverge Wildly

PI takes a continuum of analyst visions. In the short term, CoinDCX targets a mid-November surge to $0.232- 0.238, and final-year averages of $0.35-0.75 in case mainnet dApps continue to expand. Bitget bullish models project rallies of 35% to hit 0.64, with CoinGape projecting highs of 0.261 and lows of 0.219 in 2025, depending on Q4 liquidity jumps.

Long-term, optimists such as Coinpedia project to $2.382.40 by the end of November in a macro thaw, which will topple to $4.50 at adoption waves by 2030. Bitget moonshots suggest that the gains are 385,000 per cent through network effects, saying it will go up to 1,000 by the end of the decade. According to Bears at CoinCodex, the drops are projected to be -25% to $0.1694 by December based on sentiment at Extreme Fear (14/100) and quarterly unlocks saturating supply.

With the introduction of AI in the year 2040-2050 and the implementation of the global currency, PI would be projected up to 0.4568 bank annually with the growth models. However, in the absence of utility explosions, such as the rumoured NFT staking or equity derivatives, volatility is the order of the day. The inflexion point of traders is the $0.2950, the scale is below 0.240, and the stops are 0.217.

The story of Pi Network is the tribute of grassroots determination: IOU trades, MiCA mastery and more, it is redefining the book of mobile crypto. Once the stars of November fall into place, the DEX sinks, the EU launches, the AI nodes, and the PI holders get set to launch.

The army of 50 million fans that Pi boasts in a business that seeks inclusivity is not merely being used to dig coins, but rather a movement. Will it be the impetus that takes PI to blue-chip status, or another altseason mirage? The ledger is stored in the blockchain, which is ever alert.