Providence Nears Release with Surging Presales and Growing Buzz for a Future Film Adaptation

The upcoming release of Providence on December 2nd is shaping up to be a major moment for authors Jonathan Gower and Desiree Turner, as well as for their creative collaborators at Prose & Page Turners. Though the novel has yet to hit shelves, anticipation around it has accelerated rapidly. Strong early presales have already propelled the book up the charts, positioning it as one of the season’s most talked-about new action-fantasy titles. With the launch now days away, momentum continues to build not only around the book itself but also around what may follow. Thanks to the filmmaking backgrounds of its creators, Providence is already being discussed as a likely candidate for feature film adaptation.

For Gower, the moment marks the culmination of more than a decade of thought and tinkering. The original spark for Providence dates back to 2015, during his freshman year of college. He was deep in conversation with longtime collaborator and close friend Omar Parker, with whom he had already developed years of creative rhythm through their YouTube work. The two often traded story concepts for fun, batting ideas back and forth in the way only long-term creative partners can. One of those conversations became the seed of what would eventually grow into Providence. Although the story went through numerous reinventions, Parker remained a steady presence throughout the process, providing feedback, direction, and the kind of perspective that only a trusted colleague can offer.

Gower continued nurturing the idea through film projects, international travel, and festival circuits, often returning to the story with fresh angles and broader experience. But the project did not begin to crystallize into a fully realized novel until he joined Prose & Page Turners, the narrative-focused company run by sisters Desiree and Mariah Turner. Their mission centers on creating adventure-filled stories reminiscent of the ones they grew up on, and Providence fit the mold immediately.

A major shift occurred when Desiree Turner stepped in to help shape the narrative. With an instinctive grasp of pacing, structure, and emotional clarity, Turner helped bring cohesion to Gower’s sprawling early drafts. Her edits and narrative strategy infused the story with an energy and balance that distinguished the final manuscript. What had been a long-gestating idea transformed under her guidance into a polished, character-driven adventure.

At its core, Providence follows Agent Jasmine Carter, a relentless investigator renowned for exposing corrupt power brokers. When her childhood friend, a former CIA operative, dies under mysterious circumstances, she inherits an ancient text that thrusts her into a mystery far larger than she expects. Her search for answers draws her into the company of Ian, an ordinary man yearning for a quiet life, and Horus, an ancient avian outsider whose existence once fueled Egyptian myth. The unlikely trio becomes central to a battle against prophecy and forces capable of reshaping the world. Humor, myth, and action intersect throughout the story, offering readers a blend of grounded character work and larger-than-life stakes.

Although the novel’s narrative elements have drawn plenty of reader interest, Providence’s early success owes much of its current surge to the authors’ public presence. Gower and Parker have millions of followers across various platforms, accumulated over a decade of online filmmaking, comedy, and collaborative projects. Their audiences have watched them evolve from students experimenting on YouTube to working filmmakers and storytellers with international experience. As Providence nears its release date, their social media accounts have become a lively hub of behind-the-scenes content, and playful promotional campaigns. The energy surrounding these posts has been a driving force behind the book’s presale rise.

That enthusiasm has been matched by excitement about what may follow the novel. With Gower’s background in screenwriting and production and Parker’s own experience directing and producing digital content, the team is already in active discussions about a feature film adaptation of Providence. Prose & Page Turners, which has ambitions that extend beyond literature, is developing the property with an eye toward a cinematic universe that preserves the humor, mythology, and interpersonal tension that define the book. Given the team’s established visual storytelling experience, many fans believe a screen version is not merely possible but inevitable.

The Turners’ participation adds an additional layer of depth to the novel’s journey. The sisters grew up in a home saturated with stories, nurtured by family traditions like Friday movie nights and shared libraries. Though they each pursued academic paths in the sciences before launching Prose & Page Turners, their foundational love of storytelling ultimately proved irresistible. Even the company’s name reflects that origin. Their mother once joked about naming one of them Paige Turner before abandoning the idea. The unused name later became the inspiration for the company’s identity. Today, it stands as a tribute to their family’s quiet but persistent dedication to narrative art.

As Providence approaches release day, excitement continues to swell across digital platforms. The book’s ascent through presale rankings underscores the appetite for its blend of humor, mythology, and suspense. And with the promise of a film adaptation waiting in the wings, the novel’s December 2 debut appears less like a finale and more like the first stage of a much larger creative endeavor.

Together, Gower, Parker, Desiree Turner, and Mariah Turner have built a partnership defined by persistence and imagination. Providence represents the culmination of years of collaboration and the beginning of a new chapter for their company. What started as a simple conversation between friends is now on the brink of becoming a multifaceted franchise, carried forward by creators eager to bring their world to readers and viewers alike.