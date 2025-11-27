Sei Network Hits 100M Blocks Amid Institutional Surge in November 2025

Sei Network has made an important step forward in its fast-paced blockchain technology space by creating more than 100 million blocks, demonstrating its high-throughput performance, battle-tested up until November 27, 2025. The SEI token, which has been trading at around $0.135, is moderately recovering with a gain of 1.2% in the past 24 hours amidst the surging trading volumes that have increased by 47% in the past four weeks.

This expansion indicates how Sei is the fastest Layer 1 blockchain dedicated to trading, where a block finality is below 400ms and can process 104000 orders per second. The institutional adoption is also increasing faster, and big players such as Binance have also become validators, and native USDC is getting integrated, boosting cross-chain liquidity and security. Sei is becoming an industry leader of DeFi, gaming and real-world assets, as the network marks its second year with more than 80 million unique EVM addresses and 4 billion transactions.

The value locked up by the ecosystem has dropped 40% this month to approximately 1 billion dollars, but tokenised funds and stablecoins are offsetting it. As a game-changer, analysts cite the parallelised EVM that provides Ethereum compatibility at high speeds and low costs, which can be used in high-frequency applications.

The excitement is tangible in the community, and the forums indicate that Sei has a better scalability advantage compared with its competitors, such as Solana, without undermining decentralisation.

Binance and OKX Boost Liquidity SEI with Key Integrations

Significant exchanges are empowering Sei. On November 21, 2025, Binance did its final integration with the USDC, allowing a deposit and withdrawal without difficulties, although it also became a network validator, which strengthens security.

This step has made its daily volumes reach more than 75 million dollars, and SEI pairs have become more active on such exchanges as Coinbase and Bitget. OKX also added support, including margin trading, Simple Earn, and Flexible Loans to SEI, and drew in additional retail and institutional traders.

These changes are in line with the interest of Sei on the institutional-grade infrastructure. Now, BlackRock-linked products, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Apollo have tokenised funds that are supported by partners such as Circle, MetaMask, Securitise, and KAIO.

The debut of securitise to Sei with Apollo and its $112 million tokenised credit fund pushed the value of real-world asset valuation to 24 million. Chainlink has cross-chain price feeds in its Morpheo that make use of liquidity of 12 billion, whereas Chainlink has CCIP that supports cross-chain price feeds of Monaco Protocol, which hired a Goldman Sachs alum as the CEO.

Canary Staked SEI ETF Listed on DTCC, Eyes 2026 Launch

One of the most significant milestones was that the Canary Staked SEI ETF (SEIZ) became listed on the DTCC platform on November 17, 2025. This pre-launch setup is an indication of possible SEC approval, thus allowing regulated exposure to staked SEI. The ETFs may be introduced in 2026, according to Bloomberg analysts. SEI, along with SUI, BNB, NEAR, and AVAX, may be included in the list of the most popular altcoin products.

This is after Rex Shares and Osprey had petitioned staked SEI ETFs, signifying the institutional demand in the ability of Sei to generate yields. The network provides favourable rewards to its users by staking 70% of the circulating SEI with an additional incentive, with the latest IRS guidelines on the taxation of crypto. These actions are despite the bearish short-term sentiment that has put Sei in a position to become more accessible, which could attract billions of new capital.

Gaming and DeSci Drive Ecosystem Expansion on Sei

The gaming industry produced by Sei is on a boom, Nika Labs has passed 10 million downloads on three games and 2 million active wallets monthly. Recent releases are Cute Island to build a virtual world and VeilCraft, the first parkour game, and the TIMI token on Binance Launchpool by Meta Arena, which achieved immediate user adoption and volume. FASTER token of Archer Hunter was listed on KuCoin, and Oxium launched ultra-fast perpetuals (more than 139 pairs).

In DeSci, the Head of Decentralised Science at Sei hosted talks in Bhutan on the topic of nation-scale utility of blockchain, discussing the possibilities of programmable capital. At the end of the AI/accelathon, co-winners Sei Pay and Kurtosis further agentic on-chain AI. The first gasless DEX masher was introduced by Carina Finance, and gas-free swaps became available at Bitget Wallet to make access to the product more accessible to the user.

Price Analysis: SEI Tests Back Bearish Momentum

SEI currently stands at $0.135, has drawn lower highs since it hit its highs of $0.14 earlier in November, and resistance is at 0.132-0.14. The negative funding rates and the decline in volume to 35% of the highest level are the factors that demonstrate that technicals indicate a potential breakdown at levels below $0.13. The RSI stands at 31.85, indicating that there are oversold conditions, whereas the Fear and Greed Index stands at 34, which is a sign of fear, which in most cases is a buy.

On-chain statistics show that accumulation is stable, and the reward that miners get and staking do not decrease the pressure on sellers. There is a head-and-shoulder pattern, which indicates falling below the level of 0.12 in case of failure to support; nevertheless, the fractal resembles the indicators of rebounds in the past, which indicates recovery above the level of 0.15.

Sei Price Forecast: Bearish Short, Bullish Long-range

It is predicted to fall to 25% to $0.144 by the end of the month of November 2025, and will experience averages of about 0.141 in the coming week. But all this may change with ETF development. At the end of the year, the forecast is set at $0.174 with the help of integrations and halving, reduced inflation.

In the long term, Sei would be able to achieve $0.568 in 2026 and 4.678-10,196 in 2030, with continued growth in TVL, user base, and RWA adoption. The presence of such factors as quantum-resistant upgrades and low fees makes Sei one of the leaders of DeFi and trading.

Prospect: Sei will Be Global in 2026

Sei is growing up with the extensions of seictl to node operators, demand in the U.S. for regulatory clarity and Solana, Sei. The monthly active users reached 12.9 million, 20% on-chain activity across the world, compared to 2.5 million in the previous year. Sei is redefining blockchain efficiency as tokenised Treasuries hit 1.6 billion through Ondo, and the payments/gaming apps spread.

Sei leads the pack during this altcoin season due to its rapid pace and institutional support, and its successful adoption of Web3 trading and beyond is possible.