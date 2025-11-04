Zcash Explodes 180% to $466 in 2025: Dethrones Monero as #1 Privacy Crypto Coin

November 4, 2025 – Zcash (ZEC) has taken the stage of the cryptocurrency scene by almost 180% in the last month to hit the record of 466.35 per token. Not only has this booming surge catapulted the market capitalisation of Zcash to an astounding $7.2 billion, but it has also been the first time that the Zcash project has surpassed the long-running privacy competitor Monero (XMR).

With the pressure on regulations increasing and the need for privacy transactions becoming more popular than ever across the globe, the zero-knowledge proofs of Zcash are beginning to take the position of a gold standard in digital anonymity, and there is debate as to whether this privacy-driven token will ultimately take over Bitcoin eventually.

It could not be a more timely move. As whispers of a potential coin ban on privacy continue to be mumbled about in Washington and Brussels, investors are rushing to Zcash as an anti-surveillance hedge to more privacy-infringing currencies.

Search engine logs of the Google search engine showed that the search popularity of crypto privacy has shot up by 300% year-over-year, which is on par with a rise in the supply of shielded pools with Zcash by 25% to close to 4 million ZEC. It is not mere conjecture but a trend throughout the market, as it shifts to assets that put user control at the forefront in a world where data breaches and centralised control are the rule.

Zcash Soars Meteorically: 180% Profits in 30 Days

What was initially a small rise at the end of October has since grown to become one of the most discussed crypto stories of 2025. ZEC, which had fallen below $80 early in the month, had an all-time high last week, reaching $466 on November 3. The volume of trading has gone off and down in the past 24 hours alone, it has increased by more than 2.5 billion, and it is 400% higher than the early October mark.

Analysts explain this frenzy by a flawless convergence of factors. The 50% reduction in block rewards in November 2024 has further constrained supply, in the manner of Bitcoin scarcity and increased the interest in Zcash.

The lower supply, with a few coins being mined in the past 21 million ZEC, as with BTC, has placed upward pressure on prices. According to one market observer, the catalyst here was the halving of Zcash, as the new coin minting became so low that long-term holders are rewarded.

Both of this is compounded by the general privacy renaissance. Since blockchain analytics providers such as Chainalysis are working hard to track transactions on their behalf, users have turned to the cryptographic magic of zk-SNARKs – the cryptographic magic that enables Zcash transactions to be entirely private without becoming verifiable. Shielded transactions currently represent 60% of the network activity of Zcash, compared to 35% in Q3 2024, indicating actual adoption and not speculation.

This explosion has swept over exchanges. The volumes of pairing of ZEC have surpassed Ethereum in the privacy niche on platforms such as Binance and Coinbase, attracting institutional players who are concerned with KYC requirements.

The traders at retail are in the meantime flooding through decentralised exchanges (DEXs), with liquidity pools of Zcash increasing 150% month-to-month. The result? A vicious, self-affirming loop of mania and money that is taking ZEC to an unimaginable place.

Privacy Coin Power Shift: Zcash Dethrones Monero

Zcash has officially overtaken Monero in a seismic move to the privacy industry, with the privacy coin reaching the market cap of $7.2 billion to XMR’s 6.3 billion. This was reached last night, the last task Monero had to complete its decade-long domination as the platform of choice in anonymous transfers.

Although Monero uses ring signatures and stealth addresses, Zcash has better scalability and regulation compliance capabilities – the zk-proof, which has become attractive to both developers and businesses.

The takeover did not happen overnight. Ethernet layer-2 privacy layers, such as Aztec and Railgun, which incorporate zk-tech much more smoothly, have not been successful with the static protocol of Monero.

Zcash, in its turn, has experienced a 220% increase in the activity of its developer in 2025, according to GitHub metrics. The projects, such as Zcash Shielded Assets, are connecting DeFi to privacy, whereby tokenised real-world assets can be traded without disclosing ownership information.

A changing privacy market is highlighted by this change of leadership. Investors are placing bets on the versatility: optional privacy will allow users of Zcash to enable transparency to be audited, rendering it friendly to institutions.

The purist approach to all-or-none, which Monero has adopted, has been the reason why major exchanges have delisted it due to AML pressure. As commentators on the social sites remarked, Zcash is the suiting-and-tie privacy coin, and Monero is the hoodie in low places.

The implication is not limited only to caps. It is now claiming 45% of the 16 billion privacy coins market with Zcash, and it is sucking capital away from its competitors, such as Dash and Verg, which have experienced returns of 21% and 17% in the prior week, respectively. This turn is an indication of a more crypto maturation, where privacy is not a side feature, but a very basic utility.

Authorities Raise Red Lantern: Zcash as a Heir to Privacy in Bitcoin?

Backing of Zcash replacing Bitcoin has turned into a screaming match. Recently, the entrepreneur of AngelList called Naval Ravikant, referred to Zcash as the privacy insurance policy of Bitcoin because it has a transparent ledger, which, he claims, is a liability in a surveillance state. With the world looking into crypto taxes through on-chain tracing, the shielded pools of Zcash present a more secretive option that will not split the ethos of BTC.

Prominent voices echo this. Former CEO of BitMEX Arthur Hayes pointed out that Zcash also halves similarly to Bitcoin, stating that ZEC can reach 1,000 USD by the middle of 2026, in case adoption is similar to that of Bitcoin in 2017. The next scarce feature is privacy, Hayes said, as the flexible nature of Zcash, where shielded and transparent usage modes facilitate the gap between retail and enterprise.

The sceptics dispute this argument with the idea that the network effects of Bitcoin are too strong. However, due to the lack of use of BTC privacy features such as Taproot, Zcash is used to fill the gap.

It has zk-proofs, which allow programmable privacy to run confidential smart contracts that may form the basis of DeFi 2.0. With 70% of consumers being afraid of dealing with data leaks, according to the last polls, the technology of Zcash makes it an ethical decision.

This controversy has provoked forums and podcasts. On X, debates over ZEC vs. BTC have already collected millions of views, with the bulls referencing the 198% year-to-year returns of Zcash over those of Bitcoin at 45%. According to one analyst, Bitcoins can be described as digital gold; Zcash, as digital gold in a vault.

Q4 Roadmap: Innovations That Will Keep the Fire Going

Electric Coin Company (ECC), the steward of Zcash, released its roadmap of changes to be implemented by Q4 2025 with upgrades that have the potential to solidify its position. First on the list: improvements in Zebra nodes to make them lighter, reducing by 70% sync times to onboard mobile users. Zcash Shielded Asset is going to introduce beta testing, which will tokenise privacy-wrapped NFTs and RWAs.

There is a radical switch on the cards: switching to proof-of-stake (PoS) components by Q1 2026 that will combine energy efficiency with the PoW origins of Zcash. The purpose of this hybrid is to reduce emissions, but save security, to solve ESG criticism in crypto. The focus of the work of the ECC team was on interoperability, and cross-chain shielded swaps bridging to Ethereum and Solana were highlighted.

Such actions are timely. Traders are looking at a price of $500 by November 9, as ZEC traded close to $420 early this week, then rocketed. Combination with new technologies such as the fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) processors by Zama is even faster and cheaper and cheaper to compute privacy, a pairing that has already increased the visibility of both projects.

Market Forecasts: 500 Incoming, Yet Volatility is coming

CoinCodex predicts that ZEC will increase by 8.53% to $505.68 by the end of the week, which will take the stock to the upswing of the momentum indicators, indicating strong buying. According to InvestingHaven, there are five bull cases, including zk-proof leadership, half scarcity, regulatory tailwinds, DeFi hooks, and community resilience.

Yet, risks persist. A larger market reversal may draw privacy coins 20-30% down and ban fears – yet bullish in the short-term – will be long-term dangers. On-chain data, which is 40% of the supply, increases volatility.

X Buzz: Memes, Giveaways and Chart Mania

The atmosphere is electric among the social sentiment. Zcash moves with Decred on X, users post 3D memes about ZEC mooning and also giveaway alerts on the giveaway with prizes of $150 USDT. Charts of bull flags that are perfect are sliced with threads and devs popularise Zama synergies to privacy as a security layer.

PoW purity attracts communities, ZEC is listed together with BTC and Litecoin as the heirs of Satoshi and his vision. Pump. Fun tokens as a Zcash imitator have already reached 7x returns, a combination of meme culture and functionality.

On November 4, Zcash is the privacy saviour of crypto – a coin that is remaking stories in a surveillance society. Whether it surpasses Bitcoin is a matter of speculation, but at least one thing is certain: in 2025, being anonym will be mandatory and not an option. Investors, beware – the shielded revolution has arrived.