Binance $100B Wipeout: Bitcoin Crashes Below $105K as Trump Claims “Never Met” Pardoned CZ

November 4, 2025 – The crypto market has launched November with a boom or a bang, or more precisely, a thud, with the major assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum crashing amidst the mounting economic tensions in the world.

The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance, was put directly in the centre of its storm, struggling with drastic drops in its native currency, BNB and dealing with the aftermath of a high-profile presidential pardon. Regulatory echoes to new accolades, the current events highlight the unstable relationship between politics, policy, and price movements in the digital field.

When trading volumes exploded on Binance platforms, real-time updates showed investors around the globe as the entire crypto market capitalisation dropped to less than 3.7 trillion and more than 100 billion in crypto value was wiped out in a few hours.

This fall, caused by the hawkish messages of the U.S. Federal Reserve, follows a short-lived rise in the previous week, during which Bitcoin touched the level of $108,000. However, by midday UTC, the crypto king had given up those profits, which underscores the utility of the mood in an election-year environment.

The Bitcoin Rollercoaster Ride: High to Sub-107K Low

The movements of Bitcoin made headlines and summarised the anxiety of the market at large. Even during the first few hours of the trade day, BTC rose to momentarily above $107,000 USDT on Binance, driven by speculative fever and rumours of institutional buying.

Nonetheless, that force lost momentum more quickly than morning fog, and by the end of one day, the asset dropped 4.07% to trade as low as $104,817 USDT at the close of the afternoon.

Analysts identified a combination of reasons that contributed to this fall. The increase in exchange reserves on exchanges such as Binance indicated that big holders may be selling, and the decline in demand by conventional finance players added to the bearish slope.

The dip below $105,000 is not merely a technical level; it is a psychological level, and that is where it was broken, a situation that one market watcher pointed out was worsened by leveraged positions. There were over $395 million of liquidations that shot through the ecosystem overnight, with Binance Futures taking the brunt of it as traders settled bets in a frenzy.

It is not the first time that Bitcoin is featured in 2025, yet the time seems emotional. Following the jitters in the U.S. equities due to the effects of the trade wars and the prospects of the inflation statistics, the correlation between crypto and risk assets has never been so strong.

However, optimists say that this pullback is a healthy action in the otherwise bullish cycle, and on-chain indicators say that holders are not deterred by this. With BTC nearing major support zones, every investor nervously waits to know whether it is the bottom or the start of greater losses.

The CZ Pardon by Trump: A Defence of Binance in the Denial and Division

There was no more crypto-geopolitical foment than the recent remarks made by President Donald Trump about former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ. During a primetime interview, Trump justified his recent pardon of Zhao, who made a guilty plea in a landmark 2024 case of U.S. banking law violations, and he wonders, oddly enough, whether he even knows Zhao personally. The comments made in the typical Trump fashion of swagger and ambiguity sparked speculation and investigation.

The amnesty that was presented only a few weeks ago annuls the four-month sentence and massive fines against Zhao and puts it on the level of a pro-innovation olive branch to the industry. Binance has been a juggernaut, and CZ created something remarkable. Why punish success?” In his jab, Trump packaged the choice as a continuation of his larger effort to turn America into the crypto capital of the world.

However, the refusal to acknowledge acquaintance brought some eyebrows, as there were recorded interactions between Zhao and Trump allies throughout the 2024 campaign trail. It was lamented by critics, such as Democratic legislators, as cronyism in that it diminishes any attempts at curbing exchange compliance.

In the case of Binance, the amnesty is a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it strengthens the image of the platform as a strong force on the international level, and trading activities returned after the announcement. On the one hand, it opens up a new regulatory fire to such entities as the SEC that is already investigating the Binance U.S. branch on the grounds of committing securities violations.

Zhao, the vocal counsellor working on the outside, tweeted indirectly of gratitude and progress, and those inside the company whisper of discussions on how to enjoy this political bonanza without causing the loss of international users.

The episode highlights the fact that crypto has become a political football. With Trump in his final days of office, his cryptocurrency-friendly approach, which is manifested in executive orders to soften the regulation of stablecoins, may become precedent in the new administration. In the meantime, it is a blessing to the value of Binance, and BNB recovered following an early 7.68% fall.

Ethereum and BNB Join the Fray: Altcoin Avalanche on Binance

Ether was not immune to the massacre as it plummeted 6.32% to fall below the $3,500 USDT mark in weeks. The fall in ETF to 3,494 on Binance Spot reflected that of Bitcoin, with even greater volatility since DeFi protocols and layer-2 networks came under strain. Gas fees briefly shot up during panic exodus, before returning to their normal state as arbitrage bots engaged.

The BNB token of Binance also did not work out better, losing its value to fall below 960 USDT. Being the utility giant of the exchange, since the exchange pays discounts on fees and grants access to launchpads, the fall of BNB can be seen as the users being anxious about the risks of using the platform in a more specific way.

Nonetheless, Binance responded positively by taking action, such as boosting liquidity pools and an unexpected airdrop through its new Binance Alpha program. The event will be giving out tokens at 11:00 UTC, and this is set to reward early adopters. This will likely bring new capital into the ecosystem.

The pain was also reflected in the altcoins, such as privacy coins, including Secret (SCRT) and Dash, which experienced triple-digit percentage gains on Binance Futures. The order book of the exchange, which suffered the storm, was hailed as strong, but the rumour of “whale dumps” was circulating, laying the blame on concerted efforts of overleveraged funds.

Binance Highlights Innovation: Blockchain 100 Awards Unveiled

In the red charts, Binance also hit the winning tune with the announcement of the winners of the first Blockchain 100 Awards. The event was held in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, and honoured the global Web3 creators going beyond limits in education, community building, and art.

The Binance spokesperson declared that these innovators are the heartbeat of our industry because they generated millions of views through podcasts, NFTs, and viral threads in more than 50 countries.

The highlights were a Brazilian animator who fused blockchain legends with street art and an African developer who democratized DeFi applications to the unbanked masses. The talent is supported by the awards with a prize pool of up to 1 million to help develop talents in the face of regulatory headwinds, and winners will receive exclusive Binance Launchpool spots.

The action is part of the shift in the exchange towards ecosystem nurturing, as of late, with other recent integrations, such as Live Futures sharing on Binance Square, a tool that allows users to broadcast trades in real-time to develop transparency and receive rewards.

These kinds of efforts are timely. As competitors such as Coinbase increase their institutional custody, Binance might find its place in the grassroots of Web3, establishing a strong user base, particularly in new markets with adoption rates above 20%.

Fed’s Shadow Looms: $400M Liquidations Rock the Market

Poking behind the price dubbing, the new statement of the Federal Reserve turned out to be the bad guy of the story. The hawkish message of no interest rate reduction in softening inflation by Chair Jerome Powell spilt over into the risk assets. The canary in the coal mine, Crypto, fell 3.1% wiping its market cap to $3.69 trillion, precipitating $400 million in forced sells.

The data feeds on Binance recorded the havoc: More than three-quarters of the liquidations targeting long positions in BTC and ETH perpetual exchanges, and retail traders were struck the most.

It is the tightening of the Fed and the thinning of crypto liquidity, as a derivatives guru explained, just as the rout was worsened by correlated flows of stock index flows. However, such a purge might open the door to stabilisation, sweeping away weak hands and positioning it to respond to any future jobs news that will come in stronger than expected.

New Horizons: Listings and Features indicate the Resilience of Binance

Binance was not solely on the defensive. The exchange introduced the support of Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) token, which allows them to give transaction fees to charity, the comparable to social impact investing. In the meantime, $KITE by GoKiteAI was released on Spot, which included a promotion of 21.25 million tokens as a voucher to attract traders.

These have been added to rumors of coins in the privacy sector such as SCRT watching Binance pumps, which is a picture of an exchange that is not deterred by declines. Innovation never takes a break on bear markets, said social platforms voices of the community, where the hype of possible listings of tokens such as WKC and OCICAT foamed at the mouth.

Outlook: The Volatility as New Marathon

At the end of November 4, Binance is on the verge of self-destruction, and so is the crypto world. The CZ mess of Trump brings in uncertainty and lows in the market test determination.

However, as awards accolade creators and features encouraged user participation, glimpses of hope are present. The ability of Bitcoin to be resilient and stand the test of time is an indication that this storm will fade away as well, possibly to mark the next leg up to $120,000.

To traders of Binance, the motto is: Buckle up. In crypto, the bloodbath in the market today will be a bargain tomorrow. As the world watches the policy changes and the maneuvering of the exchange between the U.S and other nations, the next few weeks will bring more turns to this trillion dollar story. Hint: the blockchain does not sleep.