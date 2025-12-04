Digital Omnibus: A Turning Point for EU Data Policy and an Opportunity for European Analytics Providers

Piwik PRO, recognised across Europe for its privacy-first analytics solutions, believes the EU’s proposed Digital Omnibus regulation contains elements that could speed up the adoption of compliant analytics technologies and reduce the region’s dependence on US vendors. This shift may significantly influence the European analytics market, which is projected to grow to $4.68 billion by 2031.

The introduction of the Digital Omnibus has prompted extensive debate. Although digital rights advocates have raised objections to some proposals, particularly those concerning AI oversight, the regulation also offers a foundation for simplifying how organisations use privacy-respecting analytics tools.

“Digital analytics is crucial for running, improving, and growing businesses by helping understand what is happening on their websites. Simplifying procedures for monitoring website traffic will enable companies to collect and analyze user data more effectively while remaining compliant” said Mateusz Krempa, CCXO at Piwik PRO and Cookie Information.

A new option for first-party analytics without consent

This shift would be possible as a result of the proposal to include Article 88a of the Digital Omnibus in the GDPR. It clarifies when organizations can collect and process analytics data under legitimate interest without a cookie banner or prior consent.

This option is available only when strict technical and legal conditions are met. First, the analytics must be processed in a first-party setup, meaning the website owner controls all analytics data. Second, there can be no third-party data sharing: the data must stay between the website owner and the analytics provider. Third, the processing must be limited to statistics only, so the data is used solely for basic website statistics and improvements. Fourth, users must have an easy opt-out and be able to opt out of analytics at any time. Finally, retention must be short: analytics data can be stored only as long as needed for statistical purposes.

Consent would no longer be required when organizations proceed with first-party analytics under legitimate interest for basic web statistics, for website optimization, and for aggregate reporting, provided this is done without individual user tracking for marketing purposes.

“This approach enables organizations to perform essential audience measurement and statistical analysis of marketing effectiveness while making it easier for users to use the websites by eliminating the need to click the cookie banner each time” said Mateusz Krempa.

The idea of allowing basic first-party analytics without consent is not entirely new. To date, four European data protection authorities have opted for limited exemptions for first-party/audience-measurement analytics, including CNIL (France), AEPD (Spain), AP (the Netherlands), and Garante (Italy). The Digital Omnibus effectively translates this approach into an EU-wide framework..

A major opportunity for European vendors and businesses

According to the Europe Digital Marketing Analytics Market Report 2025, the sector is expected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $4.68 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 19.4%. If the regulations proposed in the Digital Omnibus were to come into force, it could significantly increase interest in European solutions among companies operating in the GDPR/EU space.

Under Article 88a, analytics providers must operate solely on behalf of the controller. European first-party analytics vendors can typically meet these requirements. However, they are generally not met by large advertising-driven platforms such as Google Analytics due to their shared global infrastructure, their reuse of aggregated customer data for product development, and their tight integration with advertising ecosystems.

This does not mean that big tech solutions will be excluded. However, the distinction will be the ability to analyze data in accordance with Article 88a; otherwise, the consent mechanism will continue to apply.

“In my opinion, this will give privacy-friendly European analytics providers an edge compared to US-based platforms. There is still a long way to go, but this draft signals real change in how websites may analyze their online presence in the future” added Mateusz Krempa.

First step towards transformation

If Article 88a is retained, companies could soon implement basic analytics without a cookie banner. To do this, they must use tools that guarantee that all processing fully complies with the GDPR and maintains the user-guaranteed privacy protections.

European vendors capable of meeting these requirements may see increased demand as organizations seek privacy-first, controller-only solutions aligned with the upcoming regulatory environment.