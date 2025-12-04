eflow Global, a leading provider of regulatory compliance technology, has announced enhancements to its TZEC platform, a comprehensive suite of eComms archiving and surveillance tools designed to help financial institutions meet global regulatory requirements.

The upgraded platform streamlines regulatory workflows while significantly reducing costs associated with managing, archiving, and extracting eComms data. Financial firms benefit from major savings with eflow’s eComms surveillance and archiving modules, charging just $0.20 per GB for data extraction—compared with up to $50 per GB from some legacy vendors. Additionally, the platform can be fully deployed in as little as 90 days, dramatically faster than traditional systems.

In recent years, financial regulators worldwide have intensified scrutiny of eComms recordkeeping, with enforcement penalties exceeding $3.2 billion in the last five years alone for firms failing to demonstrate robust monitoring and archiving of digital communications. As staff increasingly use multiple platforms to interact, compliance teams face unprecedented challenges in monitoring, storing, and analysing communications for potentially high-risk or abusive behaviour.

To address these challenges, eflow Global has developed a suite of solutions designed to support firms in meeting regulatory obligations and strengthening oversight. TZEC Archive simplifies core recordkeeping, providing an intuitive interface for archiving, searching, and extracting digital messages from channels such as email, instant chat, voice, voice to text and other off-channel platforms. It ensures compliance with global regulatory standards, including MAR, FCA SYSC, and DORA, without the costly and well publicised data extraction charges that are associated with other archiving technology vendors .

For more advanced monitoring of digital messages, TZEC Focus and TZEC Integrate offer comprehensive surveillance solutions. Using sentiment analysis, natural language processing and machine learning, TZEC Focus analyses multiple communication channels to flag suspicious messages for further analysis and investigation. Meanwhile, TZEC Integrate provides a further layer of contextual insights by linking communications with trade data and leveraging eflow’s Global Lexicon Service to detect potential market abuse or manipulation. This holistic approach to identifying and preventing market abuse gives compliance teams a deeper, more complete view of high-risk behaviour across their organisation.

“Financial institutions are under growing pressure to monitor and archive communications across multiple digital channels,” said Ben Parker, CEO and founder at eflow. “TZEC equips firms with AI-powered tools to meet regulatory obligations in a cost-effective and transparent way. Unlike other legacy solutions, TZEC users can extract their archived data without being hit by significant additional charges that threaten to place firms in a ‘data hostage’ situation – this potentially saves mid-market firms thousands of pounds. Our rapid onboarding process also means that we can implement a client’s system rapidly without the frustrating waiting times associated with lengthy implementation periods. This makes the process of meeting regulatory obligations more manageable and sustainable from day one.”

By combining robust archiving, AI-driven surveillance, and trade-linked analysis, TZEC enables compliance teams to detect and act on high-risk behaviour more quickly, streamline reporting, and maintain regulatory readiness.