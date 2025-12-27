Drivers Re-examine Old Car Finance Deals as Concerns Over Fairness Increase

Across the UK, a growing number of motorists are reassessing past car finance agreements as awareness of mis-sold car finance continues to rise. Reclaim247 is supporting drivers who want to explore potential car finance claims and PCP claims through a straightforward process that requires no paperwork and operates on a no win no fee basis.

Reclaim247 reports a noticeable increase in enquiries from drivers who are reconsidering car finance deals they previously believed were complete and fair. Agreements that once appeared reasonable are now being questioned, particularly around interest rates, commission structures and the level of transparency provided at the point of sale.

This shift is being driven by greater public awareness. Many drivers are now realising that mis-sold car finance was often subtle rather than obvious. In numerous cases, key details were hidden in small print, masked by balloon payments or obscured by interest rates that were never fully explained.

Recognised as one of the leading PCP claims specialists in the UK, Reclaim247 enables people to review past agreements without pressure or complexity. Drivers are not required to provide documents or lender information. Instead, they simply enter their name, address and date of birth to check whether their agreement shows potential signs of mis-selling.

“We speak to people who just want to feel confident that their deal was fair,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “When the final numbers start to feel off, they turn to us to help them make sense of it.”

What may qualify as mis-sold car finance?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has identified several practices that could indicate mis-sold car finance in agreements taken out between April 2007 and November 2024, including:

Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where brokers increased interest rates to boost commission without informing the customer

Unfairly high commission levels that exceeded what would normally be expected

Contractually tied arrangements, where drivers believed they were shown multiple finance options but were actually offered just one

Any of these scenarios may form the basis of a car finance claim.

Why PCP claims are often overlooked

PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) agreements were frequently promoted using low monthly payments. However, the overall cost, including large balloon payments or end-of-term charges, was not always made clear.

For many drivers, concerns only surface when the agreement comes to an end. Unexpected final payments or costs when returning the vehicle can raise questions long after the contract was signed. Even so, a long-accepted agreement is not necessarily a fair one.

A straightforward way to check past car finance deals

Reclaim247 offers a simple way for drivers to find out whether they could be owed compensation. There is no need to locate old paperwork, contact lenders or complete lengthy forms. By entering basic personal details, the system searches for historical car finance agreements that may indicate mis-selling.

If a potential car finance claim or PCP claim is identified, drivers are referred to a regulated legal partner who can manage the claim. There is no obligation to proceed, and no fees are payable unless compensation is successfully recovered.

Think your agreement was fine? It may still be worth checking

Drivers who financed a vehicle between April 2007 and November 2024 and now have doubts about interest rates, final payments or how the deal was explained can use Reclaim247 to carry out a free eligibility check.

Visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk to begin. The process takes just a minute and requires no documents.