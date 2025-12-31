MIR Holding Subsidiaries Honoured at FOGECA Dubai 2025, Showcasing African Entrepreneurship on the Global Stage

Several subsidiaries of MIR Holding SAS have been recognised at the 18th edition of the Forum of Operators for the Guarantee of Economic Emergence in Africa (FOGECA), held from 18 to 20 December 2025 in Dubai. The acknowledgements highlight the ability of African-founded companies to scale beyond their home markets and operate sustainably within demanding international business environments.

Forum of Operators for the Guarantee of Economic Emergence in Africa has grown into a leading economic platform, bringing together business leaders, investors, financial institutions and public decision-makers from Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Awards presented at the forum are intended to recognise companies that demonstrate strong execution capabilities, sound governance and the delivery of measurable, long-term value.

Three Subsidiaries Recognised in Strategic Sectors

This year’s honours for the MIR Holding group were awarded to three companies active in strategically important industries:

JC Maclean International , specialising in high-end fit-out and interior design for residential, commercial and corporate developments. Based in Dubai, the company has been recognised for its technical precision, ability to manage complex projects and strict compliance with international standards for quality, timelines and safety.

Moustev Limousine Dubai , a premium VTC and chauffeur-driven transport provider, acknowledged for its integrated service model and its capacity to support corporate clients with complex mobility requirements in multicultural and multi-country environments. Its approach is founded on reliability, operational agility and adaptability at both local and international levels.

Majestic Living Properties, a real estate platform focused on development, marketing and investment advisory for residential and commercial assets. The company was commended for its investment vision, combining transparency, asset quality and customer experience, particularly across Africa–Middle East capital flows.

Recognition Built on Long-Term Foundations

For MIR Holding SAS, these distinctions represent the outcome of sustained organisational development rather than an end goal in themselves. They reflect the group’s ability to build businesses rooted in Africa that can attract talent, compete and grow within major global economic hubs, while maintaining disciplined and pragmatic market strategies.

Speaking at the forum in Dubai, Mouhamad Dieng, Founder and CEO of MIR Holding and President of the Mouhamad Rassoul Dieng Foundation, stressed that this progress is driven by structure, method and long-term vision.

“These distinctions primarily recognize the work of committed teams and the strength of business models built to last. They demonstrate that starting from local realities, and remaining demanding in terms of structuring and governance, it is possible to build companies capable of operating at the highest international level,” he stated.

Originally from Senegal, Dieng added that the international recognition also serves as a source of inspiration for young Senegalese and African entrepreneurs, illustrating a path to success grounded in discipline, rigour and global ambition without losing connection to one’s roots.

A Positive Signal for Senegal’s Economic Ecosystem

As Senegal seeks to reinforce the role of its private sector within regional and international value chains, the recognition of MIR Holding subsidiaries at FOGECA sends a strong signal about the potential of African companies to expand beyond domestic markets.

Through its diverse portfolio, MIR Holding SAS continues to pursue a development strategy centred on building resilient businesses, upgrading service offerings and expanding into high-value markets, particularly between Africa and the Middle East. The awards presented in Dubai form part of a wider trajectory in which credibility is earned through consistency, results and the ability to generate tangible economic impact.