Engineering leader Dr Roni Savage recognised with OBE in 2026 King’s New Year Honours

One of the UK’s most influential figures in engineering and construction, Dr Roni Savage FREng, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s New Year Honours List 2026. The award recognises her Services to Young People, to Business and to the Construction Industry.

The national honour acknowledges Dr Savage’s outstanding contribution to empowering future generations, strengthening the UK’s business landscape and advancing innovation, excellence and inclusion across the built environment.

A Chartered Engineer and Chartered Geologist, as well as a Specialist in Land Condition (SiLC), Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers and Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Dr Savage has spent more than 20 years shaping engineering, land remediation and sustainable development. Since founding Jomas Associates in 2009, she has demonstrated how SMEs can successfully deliver complex projects with technical rigour, creativity and measurable impact.

Alongside her entrepreneurial work, Dr Savage serves as a Non-Executive Director at the Department for Business and Trade, where she plays a key role in supporting ambitious businesses, promoting procurement reform and ensuring policy enables opportunity for companies of all sizes, particularly SMEs.

Championing young people, business and the built environment

Dr Savage is widely respected for her dedication to inspiring and mentoring young people, especially those considering careers in engineering, construction and entrepreneurship. Her work has helped open doors for diverse talent and strengthen the future skills pipeline, while she remains a vocal advocate for greater representation of women in STEM and construction.

Her leadership in regeneration has helped reposition brownfield development as a driver of economic renewal, supporting major housing and infrastructure programmes that revitalise communities and promote sustainable growth across the UK.

A former Vice Chair and Trustee of YMCA SPG and a current Trustee of the Mayor’s Fund for London, Dr Savage is a multi award-winning industry leader. Her honours include Most Influential Woman in Construction, Business Woman of the Year, Black British Business Person of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year, reflecting sustained impact across industry, policy and social value.

Alongside her professional achievements, Dr Savage is also a mother of three boys, bringing the same determination, empathy and resilience to family life as to her national leadership and advocacy roles.

Dr Savage said:

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. My career has been driven by a belief that regeneration is not just about land development, it is about empowering people, creating opportunity, and advancing future generations. This honour reflects the work of every SME founder striving to deliver excellence, every young person choosing a career in engineering, every woman challenging the status quo, and every organisation committed to building more inclusive and sustainable ecosystems. I am proud to play my part in that mission.”