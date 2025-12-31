The Munich II Public Prosecutor’s Office has formally brought to an end its investigation into billionaire Alisher Usmanov concerning suspected breaches of German foreign trade legislation. The inquiry focused on alleged violations of Article 18 of the Foreign Trade and Payments Act in connection with European Union sanctions rules.

The proceedings were concluded after Mr Usmanov consented to termination and made a payment of €10 million, allocated between the public purse and several charitable organisations.

Prosecutors had examined claims that foreign companies were used to cover approximately €1.5 million in security costs for two properties in Rottach-Egern, as well as allegations that certain assets in Germany were not reported within the timeframe required for individuals subject to sanctions. Mr Usmanov’s legal team rejected both the factual basis of these claims and the legal interpretation underpinning them.

The authorities closed the matter on grounds of procedural economy. With the payment completed and the case formally terminated, the same allegations cannot be revisited, and any further prosecution on these points is excluded. Mr Usmanov’s presumption of innocence remains intact, and the payment does not constitute a fine or penalty.

His lawyers at Wannemacher & Partner Rechtsanwälte stated:

“In order to save on procedural costs, as well as to save personal time and health, our client agreed to its termination in accordance with the practice provided for by German law.”

Legal commentators have repeatedly questioned the constitutionality of asset reporting obligations, arguing that compulsory self-reporting conflicts with the principle that no individual is required to contribute to their own criminal prosecution. On this basis, Mr Usmanov’s defence maintains that the foundation of the investigation was unconstitutional from the outset.

The decision follows an earlier move by the Frankfurt am Main Public Prosecutor’s Office, which discontinued a separate money laundering investigation against Mr Usmanov in November 2024 without filing charges.

In addition, several investigations launched by German authorities in 2022 were later deemed unlawful by the Frankfurt Regional Court. That same court confirmed in November 2024 that no offence had been established, fully preserving Mr Usmanov’s presumption of innocence and preventing any reopening of the case.

Between 2023 and 2025, numerous European media organisations acknowledged that allegations against Mr Usmanov could not be substantiated, leading to more than 1,250 corrections. His legal representatives obtained 16 court rulings and 102 cease-and-desist declarations, including a January 2024 decision against Forbes concerning assertions used to justify EU sanctions. Successful actions were also brought against broadcasters and newspapers such as ARD, RTL and Tagesspiegel.

In early 2025, publications including Münchner Merkur and NOZ removed or amended more than 50 articles previously referenced in EU sanctions material. Further developments followed in February 2025, when both the dpa news agency and the Federal Criminal Police Office withdrew statements linking the yacht Dilbar to Mr Usmanov. As a result, leading outlets such as Tagesschau, FAZ and Süddeutsche Zeitung removed the reports from their websites.