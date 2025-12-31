UK Savers Turn to AI for Investing in 2025, but Banks Still Lead on Financial Advice

UK savers invested an average of £2,350 in 2025 based on guidance from artificial intelligence platforms, according to new research, yet traditional banks continue to exert the strongest influence over financial decision-making. The findings come as new regulatory changes open the door for high street banks to offer free investment advice from 2026, potentially reshaping saving habits in the years ahead.

The study shows that 55% of UK adults have used AI-powered tools for financial guidance at least occasionally over the past 12 months, with investments averaging £2,354.60 per person as a result. Despite this growing uptake, AI remains less influential than more established sources. Banks’ own websites were used by 81% of respondents, while MoneySavingExpert was consulted by 75%.

New rules announced by the Financial Conduct Authority on 11 December will allow banks to provide advice on pensions and investments from April 2026. This shift is expected to help traditional institutions compete more effectively with digital-first alternatives such as influencers and large language model-based AI tools.

AI-Driven Investment Varies by Generation

The research highlights notable differences in AI-driven investing across age groups:

Gen Z: £2,190.50 average invested using AI guidance

Millennials: £2,202.80

Gen X: £3,104.10, with fewer users but higher investment values

Boomers: £3,098.00, following a similar pattern

Overall, more than half of UK adults (55%) now use AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google Gemini for financial advice at least sometimes. Usage rises sharply among younger generations, reaching 81% of Gen Z and 80% of Millennials. Notably, 14% of Gen Z respondents said they rely on AI to answer all of their financial questions.

Conducted by STRAT7, the survey examined the financial and investment behaviours of 1,000 UK adults. It found that 10% of AI users now turn to AI platforms first for financial guidance, while 36% use them specifically for budgeting advice.

Sue van Meeteren, co-founder of STRAT7 Jigsaw, comments: “The financial services industry can’t underestimate the impact of generative AI as a tool for advice and guidance, especially for younger savers and investors.

“If traditional investments like home ownership are seen as out of reach for younger people, control over other investing channels will become more important than ever. It’s no surprise that people are looking to AI for low-cost advice, and traditional FS brands need to take note if they don’t wish to become sidelined by this audience.”

Trust Still Lies with Banks, Family and Established Experts

Despite the rise of AI, the survey indicates that established channels continue to dominate when it comes to influence and satisfaction. The three most influential sources of financial guidance were:

Banks’ websites, used by 81% of respondents Family members, consulted by 76% Money Saving Expert, used by 75%

Only 40% of respondents said they use social media for financial advice, with YouTube and Facebook ranking highest among those platforms. Even among younger audiences, social media trails more traditional sources. Just 50% of Gen Z and 46% of Millennials turn to social channels, compared with 87% and 89% respectively who use banks’ websites, and more than 80% who consult family members or Money Saving Expert.

Van Meeteren adds: “The research highlights that people are seeking three core elements in their financial advice: self-service tools such as bank websites; emotional trust and advice based on lived experience, which they get from family members; and high quality, objective guidance in layman’s terms – hence the appeal of Money Saving Expert.”

Satisfaction levels also favoured established providers. More than three-quarters of users said they were satisfied with advice from banks’ websites and Money Saving Expert, compared with 67% satisfaction for AI-generated investment advice and 65% for social media sources.

Van Meeteren concludes: “Financial firms and banks should not assume that emerging channels are the only way to capture the attention of younger audiences, because the traditional channels are clearly alive and well with customers of all ages.

“What people need most is tailored, personalised education and guidance to ensure that they’re making the best possible financial and investment decisions, no matter their circumstances. They want to know what’s in it for them.”