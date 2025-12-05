Partnership Between Nigus International and AXISCADES to Deliver Nigeria’s First Premium Aviation MRO and Training Centre

Nigus International and AXISCADES Technologies Limited have expanded their collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, marking a pivotal step in enhancing the nation’s aviation sector. The initiative is expected to improve commercial aircraft maintenance efficiency, reinforce national defence readiness, and reduce reliance on international maintenance providers.

The joint platform will leverage AXISCADES’ extensive professional aerospace engineering capabilities alongside Nigus International’s established operations across Nigeria and wider African markets. The hub will prioritise operational cost reduction, improved aircraft availability, accelerated service timelines, and comprehensive workforce development across civilian and military aviation.

The programme will also introduce an advanced flight simulation centre equipped to support pilot training for aircraft models currently operated by the Nigerian military. Furthermore, the partnership includes a framework for drone manufacturing, taking advantage of Nigus International’s full regulatory clearance to locally produce unmanned systems for defence, security monitoring and industrial application.

To streamline implementation, both organisations will utilise their shared UAE footprint for programme coordination, OEM liaison and oversight of delivery.

HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Chairman of Nigus International, described the initiative as “a decisive step toward aviation sovereignty, military readiness, and Africa-driven aerospace capability.”

Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, Chairman & Managing Director of AXISCADES, commented that “Nigeria’s strategic position and rising aviation demand make this the ideal moment to build a regional centre of excellence.”

The undertaking aligns with broader ambitions to strengthen a Global South industrial network—combining African market leadership with Indian engineering expertise to establish a resilient regional aviation framework.

About Nigus International

Nigus International is a leading provider of defence, aviation, aerospace, and ESAI technologies across Africa. With longstanding capabilities in national infrastructure, technology deployment, and industrial development, Nigus International is dedicated to advancing Nigeria’s sovereign aviation and defence capacity while creating sustainable, future-focused industries across the continent.

Website: www.nigusng.com

About AXISCADES Technologies Limited

AXISCADES is a top-tier engineering and technology solutions provider with deep expertise across Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Energy, and Embedded Systems & AI. With over 2,300 engineers and global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, AXISCADES supports Fortune 100 companies and leading aircraft OEMs with cutting-edge engineering, digital, and manufacturing solutions.

Website: www.axiscades.com