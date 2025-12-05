Racehorse share ownership: Last-minute Christmas gift from £25 with Racing Club

Hungerford, UK. December 8th 2025 – Christmas is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a last-minute present, Racing Club is offering its 25/26 syndicate racehorse ownership shares from just £25.

One Racing Club member shared: “I’ve followed horse racing for years, but being part of a syndicate has taken my passion to a whole new level. It’s amazing to follow your horse, meet the team, and feel like a real part of the racing world.”

Treat someone special this Christmas 2025 with a share in the 25/26 Syndicate – racehorse ownership from just £25.

Racehorse syndicates have become increasingly popular, offering fans a more hands-on experience than simply watching from the grandstand.

All you need to know about a racehorse share gift this Christmas 2025

Every share comes with details of the chosen horse, its pedigree, and season-long updates. For those who prefer flexibility, gift cards are also available so recipients can choose their own horse.

A Racing Club spokesperson added: “The Christmas share gift is designed to give people a unique and tangible experience of horse ownership. It’s a way for enthusiasts and newcomers alike to connect with the sport, enjoy the excitement of racing, and receive the ownership experience.

Joining 15,000 other Racing Club members. A share includes:

Information on the chosen horse and its background.

Invitations to exclusive stable visits.

Opportunities to attend raceday events as an owner.

Hospitality ballots for top UK venues and major racing events.

Shares of any prize money won

Treat someone special this Christmas 2025 with a share in the 25/26 Syndicate – racehorse ownership from just £25.

Last-minute Christmas gifts for horse racing fans

With postal deadlines passing, purchasers can receive digital welcome pack from Racing Club, allowing the gift to be delivered on time even if a printed version cannot be sent before Christmas.

The syndicate also offers gift cards for those who prefer to let the recipient choose their own horse.

Racing Club ensures that every share is managed with the highest standards of horse welfare, transparency, and ethical practice.

For a real taste of what it’s like to own a piece of the action throughout the next racing season, the syndicate offers shares from just £25.

Treat someone special this Christmas 2025 with a share in the 25/26 Syndicate – racehorse ownership from just £25.

About Racing Club

Racing Club is a UK-based horse racing syndicate, making ownership more accessible. Members can purchase shares in thoroughbred racehorses, with ownership starting from £25, opening the opportunity for shareholders to experience the racing industry.

The company emphasises its high standards of horse welfare, transparency, and ethical practices, while providing members with updates and insights into their horses’ training and racing careers. Racing Club aims to combine the excitement of horse racing with an inclusive and structured ownership experience.