Silver JD Marks 5th Anniversary and Announces New Collections for 2025 as UK Retailers Prepare for New Year

One of the UK’s most trusted jewellery wholesalers, Silver JD, has recently announced the launch of several new product collections, specifically designed to support retailers as they prepare for the coming year’s trading cycle. As the company celebrates their 5 year anniversary, their managing director, Gil Halmos, also celebrates 30 years in the industry.

Silver JD are known within the trade for their trend driven designs and factory direct delivery and pricing model. Mr. Halmos attributes the company’s growth to their focus on trend forecasting and supporting local retailers.

As UK retailers plan beyond the upcoming festive period, the company has launched a series of collections that are aimed at supporting buyers navigating 2026 trends.

2026 Collections

The design team at Silver JD have studied upcoming trends and cultural shifts to determine successful designs for UK consumers in 2026:

Beaded Initial Necklaces

With personalised jewellery continuing to perform highly across gifting and casual jewellery purchases, Silver JD’s new Beaded Initial necklace collection looks to build on the trend’s momentum, and introduce a new versatile style.

Natural Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamonds really are forever.. Their popularity has never waned. Silver JD has now introduced new Natural Diamond stud collection with a focus on the responsible sourcing of the stones, and keeping costs to a minimum to pass savings onto retailers and allow them to maximise profits.

Sealife Inspired Stud Earrings

Retailers are looking further ahead in their stock decisions than ever now, and therefore wholesalers need to meet this need. Silver JD have recently produced a Sealife inspired stud collection to cater to the 2026 summer market. The newly released designs historically perform well in warm months, with the trend heavy aligning with the market’s interest in nature themes.

Coming Soon: Two-Tone Sterling Silver Collection

Looking ahead, Silver JD are soon to launch their Two-Tone collection. This unique line will offer retailers the chance to purchase trending mixed-metal designs, with some featuring 14k gold plating. These contemporary designs are at the forefront of modern aesthetic, and will support retailers looking to capitalise on chic trends.

Commitment to Ethical & Responsible Sourcing

Silver JD has prioritised responsible sourcing of their materials in their 5 year history, with their commitment to ethics practices continuing. This value directly aligns with the demands of UK consumers, and supports in Silver JD ranking as one of the top wholesalers in the country. The company is maintaining their compliance commitments with UK and EU regulations into 2026, operating under the SEDEX auditing framework, and validating their brand as an active member of the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ).

Supporting the UK Small Business Jewellery Industry

As we move into the back-end of the year, with the busy wholesale trading period coming to a close, Silver JD has been busy working on their latest collections to support retailers in their buying decisions in early 2026. The company states that their strategy focused on supporting UK retailers, trend forecasting and maintaining competitive pricing will be fundamental to their growth next year.

About Silver JD

Silver JD is a UK-focused online wholesale jewellery supplier offering more than 10,000 sterling silver designs. Known for lightweight, trend-driven designs, Silver JD provides retailers with consistent quality, responsible sourcing, and reliable fulfilment. The company produces all items in sterling silver and adheres to UK and EU compliance standards. Silver JD is SEDEX-audited and a member of the National Association of Jewellers.

More information is available at silverjd.co.uk.