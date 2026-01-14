Dataroid Raises $6.6M in Pre-Series A Funding to Expand Worldwide

Digital analytics and customer engagement platform Dataroid has closed a US $6.6 million Pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by the FinAI Venture Capital Fund of Tacirler Asset Management, with additional backing from the Future Impact Venture Capital Fund and Endeavor Catalyst.

The fresh capital will enable the founding team, Fatih Isbecer, Elif Parlak and Can Elmas, to scale operations across new territories, particularly within EMEA. Dataroid will also increase its international marketing presence and continue developing AI-powered self-service analytics solutions.