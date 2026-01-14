Nationwide Building Society has chosen Moneyhub to help it learn more about how its 16 million UK customers spend their money.

Moneyhub’s AI-powered categorisation and enrichment engine will look at every transaction, from credit card payments to direct debits, and give you more information, like the names of the merchants, their locations, and store-specific information. This will help customers better manage their money and quickly spot any suspicious activity that could be fraud.

Sri Kanisapakkam, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Nationwide said: “At Nationwide our tech teams work to deliver fairer, more rewarding and more convenient banking, so selecting the right partners is crucial, to make sure we’re giving our customers the best experience possible. Moneyhub’s AI-driven tech will help enrich the data we’re giving back to our customers and set us up for success with even more personalisedproducts and services in the future.”

Alastair McGill, Chief Executive Officer, Moneyhub comments, “Moneyhub exists to help our financial services clients’ build services that improve their customers’ digital experience and deliver better financial outcomes. Presenting retail customers with a fine-grained understanding of their income and expenditure is an essential part of this journey, so we’re delighted that Nationwide selected our Categorisation and Enrichment engine. We look forward to working with Nationwide as they continue to further enhance their customer engagement.”