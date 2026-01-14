The Laws on Number Plate Spacing: Don’t Fail Your MOT

The number plate is often the last thing drivers think about until someone points at it with a clipboard. It sits there, quietly doing its job, until an MOT tester leans closer and suddenly those carefully spaced characters don’t look quite right anymore. For something so ordinary, the rules around it are surprisingly exact.

Spacing exists for a reason, and not an aesthetic one. Registration plates need to be readable by people and machines, especially ANPR cameras that scan thousands of vehicles every hour. When characters drift too close together, or creep apart to suggest a different name or word, that clarity disappears. The law steps in where creativity gets tempting.

UK regulations are unambiguous about how a number plate should look. Characters must use the Charles Wright font, a design chosen for legibility rather than flair. Each letter and number has a fixed height and width, with very specific gaps between them. That 11mm space between characters is not a suggestion. It is a requirement.

During an MOT, the plate is checked early and without ceremony. The tester isn’t judging taste or intention, only compliance. If spacing has been altered to make a plate look personalised, or if the characters are misaligned enough to cause confusion, the vehicle fails. No discretion. No warning.

Many drivers are caught out because the plate was bought in good faith. Dealers, online sellers, and even show plates sometimes drift outside the law. A plate can look professionally made and still be illegal. The difference often comes down to a ruler and a few millimetres. Custom-made number plates, while popular for personalisation, must still adhere to legal spacing rules regardless of how professionally they are produced.

Personalised registrations are where most issues arise. Owners spend good money on a memorable sequence, then squeeze or stretch it to emphasise a name or word. That alteration may seem harmless, but the law treats it as misrepresentation. MOT testers are trained to spot it immediately.

Temporary plates and replacements are no exception. The same spacing rules apply whether the car is brand new, freshly imported, or changing ownership. There is no grace period. Compliance is expected the moment the plate goes on the vehicle.

I once watched a tester fail a car in under a minute, pausing only to point at a barely noticeable gap that the owner swore had “always been fine.”

The consequences extend beyond a failed MOT. Police can issue fines on the roadside, and repeated offences may lead to the withdrawal of a personalised registration altogether. Insurers also take a dim view of non-compliance, especially if it contributes to a traffic stop or dispute.

ANPR technology has made enforcement sharper. Cameras do not guess. They either read the plate correctly or they don’t. When spacing interferes with that process, alarms are raised automatically. What feels like a minor visual tweak can trigger a very modern problem.

Best practice is boring but effective. Inspect plates regularly. Replace cracked, faded, or poorly aligned ones. If buying a new plate, use a supplier that understands the regulations and refuses to bend them. Reputable suppliers will ask for identification and documentation, not just payment.

The MOT is not designed to catch drivers out, but it is designed to enforce consistency. Number plate spacing sits firmly in that category of small details with non-negotiable rules. It does not announce itself loudly, but it has a habit of deciding whether a car is legal to drive home.

Drivers who understand this early tend to avoid the frustration entirely. Those who don’t usually learn standing in a test centre car park, staring at a plate they’ve seen every day and somehow never really looked at closely before.