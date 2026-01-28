Smokey Bones Closures Reflect Bigger Shifts in Casual Dining Economics

Surprisingly succinctly, a sign that read, “This location is permanently closed,” was affixed to the glass doors of a once-bustling Smokey Bones in Rockford, Illinois. There were only a few bewildered regulars tugging at locked doors, no balloons, and no final brisket special. A once-vast barbecue chain’s quiet retreat continued with this closure, one of dozens that have occurred in recent months.

In 1999, Smokey Bones was founded as a Darden Restaurants concept, establishing a niche where slow-cooked meat and sports bar energy collided. It had over 120 locations nationwide at its height, and it was especially well-liked in mid-sized cities with little competition for barbecue. The menu catered to casual date nights, game days, and large gatherings with its signature sides and generously portioned ribs. It wasn’t ostentatious, but it was dependable and frequently the only establishment open on Sundays after 10 p.m.

Item Details Brand Origin Founded in 1999 by Darden Restaurants Peak Size Over 120 U.S. locations at its height Current Status Approximately 20–31 locations remain (as of January 2026) Recent Closures 39 total closures between 2025–2026, including Rockford IL, Boca Raton FL, and Maumee OH Conversions 19 locations repurposed into Twin Peaks restaurants Ownership Acquired by FAT Brands in 2023; now managed by Twin Hospitality Bankruptcy Filing FAT Brands filed Chapter 11 in January 2026 due to $1.3B in debt Strategic Shift Focus on higher-earning Twin Peaks brand Source USA Today, TheStreet, Restaurant Business, January 2026

In 2026, the situation has drastically changed. There are only 20 to 31 locations left, according to several trade reports. Many closed quietly. Others underwent complete conversion and were rebranded as Twin Peaks restaurants, which are casual sports bars with significantly higher margins and a completely different brand identity.

Twin Hospitality Group, a division of FAT Brands, which also owns Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, and a dozen other brands, now includes Smokey Bones. In early 2025, FAT sold the chain to Twin Hospitality after acquiring it in 2023. On paper, it was a move to streamline the portfolio. In reality, it led to a quick and systematic dismantling.

In 2025, 15 underperforming eateries were shut down completely. Nineteen more were designated for conversion. Additionally, the closures accelerated in January 2026. The list of casualties was expanded to include locations in Orlando, Maumee, Cheektowaga, and Boca Raton. With each shutdown, the brand’s website—where fewer and fewer dots appear on the map—was redirected with little to no public explanation.

There is a clear business case for the conversions. With average sales reportedly more than doubling after the remodel, Twin Peaks generates significantly more per unit. With a few structural changes and a fresh idea, a Smokey Bones that makes $3.5 million a year could become a Twin Peaks and earn closer to $7.8 million. The margins are more favorable. The appeal of the brand is wider. Furthermore, ROI is more important than sentiment in a market with limited capital.

However, there’s something subtly confusing about seeing a well-known name disappear—not due to scandal or poor management, but just because it doesn’t fit the spreadsheet anymore.

On a road trip in 2017, I recall going to a Smokey Bones in central Ohio. It was late in the evening on a weekday. Although obviously overworked, the staff moved with a rhythm that suggested familiarity and pride, the bar was half full, and the pulled pork was passable. It had no intention of being fashionable. It was there, reliable, smoky, and steady.

Smokey Bones is not alone in the difficulties it is currently facing. The cost of obtaining brisket and ribs has increased dramatically due to inflation. The cost of labor has increased. Faster options or more unique local experiences are becoming more and more popular among consumers. Once impenetrable, the classic casual dining model is now a high-wire act with fewer safeguards and increased scrutiny.

Red Lobster, Applebee’s, and TGI Friday’s are just a few of the chains that have struggled with these shifts. Some have quietly shut down their businesses. Some have changed their names. However, Smokey Bones has been dwindling quietly, like a campfire left to smolder overnight, without a significant media presence or influencer cachet.

The financial crisis of FAT Brands is now the larger fire that that smolder is sitting against. In January 2026, the parent company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to its $1.3 billion debt. Lack of liquidity and growing debt obligations that were unmanageable were the main causes of the change. FAT had been unable to make important payments even prior to the filing. According to reports, interest costs alone exceeded $100 million during the first nine months of 2025.

Technically, Twin Hospitality, which owns Smokey Bones and Twin Peaks, was established to protect these better-performing assets from that wider debt spiral. However, Twin Peaks is not exempt either; in 2025, its losses reached $26 million, and same-store sales have decreased for four consecutive quarters. For Smokey Bones, those figures are more indicative of survivability than strategy.

Officials from the area have shared their own thoughts. “There’s just a lot more options than in years past,” said the economic director of Roanoke, Virginia, where another location recently closed. That casual comment might be the most concise explanation of all. A classic chain centered on slow-cooked meat and dine-in booths is finding itself progressively outperformed in a time of food halls, fusion pop-ups, and delivery-only brands.

Smokey Bones is still around, though. In certain communities, there are indications of brand loyalty, and the company’s website keeps advertising job openings and new seasonal menus. However, the future appears to be limited. There will probably be more conversions. There will almost certainly be more closures.

It’s a model, not just a restaurant, that’s vanishing. A mid-tier chain that failed to quickly reinvent itself or lean toward nostalgia. One plywood-covered entrance at a time, a name that once seemed commonplace is now quietly on the verge of disappearing.