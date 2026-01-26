In an industry where promises are frequently made with greater conviction than execution, the real challenge for the Web3 industry is not the innovation but rather the execution thereof. Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay, represents a small but exclusive category of individuals who work at the intersection where concepts and systems converge. Mr. Kardapoltsev’s background suggests a singular focus on systems, reliability, and sustainability rather than speed.

From Institutional Thinking to Financial Systems

Kardapoltsev’s foundation was established early on in both his studies in Economics and Business at University College London, as well as in political process engagement. It was during these years that he developed an understanding of the functioning of large systems, their size, and their susceptibility to breakdown.

Instead, he transitioned to a career in finance, an area in which results can be quantifiably assessed, rather than just ideas. His early positions at the Swiss-based investment bank Mirabaud Group, as well as later in a family office based in the United Kingdom, gave him extensive experience in areas like valuation, risk management, and asset management, areas which have historically been overlooked in the crypto space.

These circumstances would later become an important factor in the development of blockchain technologies that progressively and challengingly changed traditional financial systems.

Entering Web3 Through Practice, Not Ideology

Kardapoltsev’s entry into crypto was not motivated by enthusiasm, but rather through an assessment process. In 2019, he co-founded SwapZilla, a crypto arbitrage platform, which gave him first-hand experience with Web3, crypto market volatility, and crypto security issues, among other things.

These early experiences reinforced a central philosophy that he continues to live by: In Web3, credibility is built with hardiness and problem-solving, not storytelling. For him, blockchain is not an ideological movement; it’s infrastructure that needs to be put to the test.

Transformation of PointPay: From Potential to Stability

Among the major themes that can be identified within the work of Kardapoltsev is that of the conundrum of decentralization and usability, one of the major challenges that is being experienced with the development of Web 3.0 technology. Vladimir Kardapoltsev pragmatically integrates the familiarity of fintech with the unique features of this technology, providing an element of security and transparency, while at the same time, regulation is an essential element rather than a constraint for the development of finance in the future.

The relationship between usability, regulation, and the reality of adoption

One of the major themes present in Kardapoltsev’s work is the dilemma of decentralization and usability, a major issue facing the development and proliferation of Web 3.0 technology. The complexity of interfaces, fragmented experiences, and regulatory uncertainty make it difficult to achieve mass adoption. Kardapoltsev pragmatically combines the familiarity of fintech with the unique attributes of blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security. Furthermore, regulation is a key component to achieving trust and scalability, rather than a limiting factor, for decentralized finance in the future.

A Leader Focused on Execution

Vladimir Kardapoltsev is a new generation of leadership in the Web3 space, and this is reflected in his cross-discipline experience and practical achievements. His work is a reflection of the shift in the industry from a place of experimentation and innovation to one of sustainability and delivery.

In a space where extremes often rule, his strength is in synthesis: traditional finance and blockchain, ambition and structure, innovation and trust. It is precisely because of these capabilities that his point of view is not just relevant but also reliable.