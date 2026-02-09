Inside The DeFi Lending Platform That Accidentally Exploited a Canadian Tax Loophole

DeFi’s rhythm is based on arithmetic, not emotion. Algorithms are not ethically slow. Therefore, exploitation becomes a question of timing when a cunning loop in the system is discovered; it is less of a heist and more of a planned disruption. Reading about the demise of KyberSwap and Indexed Finance made me feel that way.

The person in the middle wasn’t a well-known personality from crypto Twitter threads or Telegram groups. Rather, it was young, Canadian, and mathematically inclined Andean Medjedovic. Although he wasn’t very noticeable, his digital footprint indicated that he was subtly absorbing DeFi mechanics up until they broke.

Detail Information Incident Summary Alleged manipulation of DeFi protocols by a Canadian citizen resulting in $65M+ in losses Individual Involved Andean Medjedovic, 22-year-old Canadian mathematics graduate Platforms Targeted KyberSwap and Indexed Finance Methods Used Price manipulation through smart contract vulnerabilities, flash loans, liquidity draining Total Funds Affected Estimated $65 million drained from 77 liquidity pools Legal Action Charged in the U.S. with wire fraud, hacking, money laundering, and attempted extortion Jurisdictions Exploit occurred across Ethereum and Arbitrum networks; enforcement led by U.S. DOJ, involved Canada Notable Angle Actions triggered debate about unintentional exploitation of Canadian tax ambiguity Reference U.S. Department of Justice Press Release (Feb 2025): justice.gov

Medjedovic allegedly used a tactic that altered pricing logic included into decentralized protocols in 2021 and again in late 2023. He allegedly created arbitrage-like conditions when none were intended by using flash loans and rebalancing flaws to alter pool valuations in a matter of seconds. According to reports, a single move drained several KyberSwap pools at once.

These hacks weren’t the type that rely on stolen keys or brute force. Rather frighteningly, they were vulnerabilities that were concealed in plain sight—made from code that was already thought to be “trustless.”

That’s where things started to change.

Medjedovic allegedly contacted the project’s developers after the November 2023 KyberSwap event, requesting governance authority in exchange for a partial reimbursement of funds. I found that demand to be both theatrical and strategic—more about establishing control in a system based on anonymity than it was about making money.

However, the tax trail—rather than merely the digital trail—was the most surprising twist.

Code hasn’t kept up with Canadian tax law, especially when it comes to DeFi. The Canada Revenue Agency still uses frameworks based on intention, frequency, and reported residency, even though platforms are changing quickly. The purported earnings in this instance weren’t your average investing gains. They were abrupt, taken out of context, and possibly not what the platform’s design had in mind.

In recent years, a number of tax experts in Toronto have voiced their concerns with DeFi’s “gray zones”—not because individuals intentionally evade taxes, but rather because it’s very difficult to define what really qualifies as a taxable event in decentralized ecosystems. The standard tax recommendations don’t address synthetic assets, pool rebalancing, or temporary loss.

This instance felt a lot like what we’ve seen in cybersecurity when it first arose: the system fails not because it’s weak but rather because it was never designed to handle that specific edge circumstance.

Therefore, Medjedovic was charged by U.S. authorities with wire fraud, computer intrusion, and money laundering, all of which were presented as criminal offenses. Technical activity was the main focus of their claims, which included money laundering procedures documented in a document called “moneyMovementSystem,” monies transferred through cryptocurrency mixers, and fictitious identities used to open accounts. That final detail was presented like a courtroom joke.

Under the surface, however, Canadian regulators began to pose more nuanced queries: what sort of revenue is it if someone takes millions of dollars using an automated protocol loophole? Gain in capital? Revenue from a business? Crime-related profits?

Courts that concentrate on criminal intent might not be concerned with the tax implications. However, they are important to DeFi’s infrastructure. Because tax codes and DeFi systems continue to function across national borders, even in the face of increasing regulatory pressure on a global scale.

Indexed and KyberSwap weren’t obscure. Their user bases were robust. Experienced investors and novices attracted by yield farming manuals were among the liquidity sources. Additionally, the platforms’ processes didn’t cry out for assistance when their money was stolen. They simply continued to run.

That’s the unsettling aspect.

If the input is carefully designed, smart contracts can execute incorrect logic with high reliability and efficiency. Similar to a safe that willfully opens if you murmur the incorrect instruction into its microphone, this dependability turns dangerous when abused.

Forensic teams tracked Ethereum and Arbitrum flows following the exploit. Canadian officials and U.S. agents worked together. The case turned into a litmus test for conceptual accountability as well as enforcement: who bears responsibility when code fails?

It’s noteworthy that DeFi has faced this uncertainty previously. However, it’s among the most obvious instances of a jurisdictional gap meeting a protocol vulnerability. Decentralized, automated financial manipulation across global networks was never intended for Canadian law.

The larger story is that.

DeFi forces conventional systems to react more quickly than they were designed to in the setting of changing global banking. The point where law and code meet is where we see that stress the most. Tax regimes are still far behind, but enforcement methods are catching up. This case was not intended to test Canadian tax law in any way. However, it may change the way regulators view digital exploits, making them less of crimes and more of financial occurrences that need to be reclassified.

The lesson is particularly evident for early-stage DeFi platforms: smart contract audits are about more than just security. They are about long-term viability, taxation, and trust. Users are participants in a legally murky system that is quickly moving toward increased scrutiny; they are more than simply investors.

Future DeFi initiatives might steer clear of some of the present problems by incorporating more transparent reporting systems. Additionally, they can assist in creating frameworks that are functional rather than merely reactive by interacting with regulators early on.

DeFi innovation is not over yet. It marks the start of a more intelligent stage. a stage in which accountability, legislation, and code develop simultaneously—ideally not following a multimillion-dollar scam.