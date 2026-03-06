AI Due Diligence Slashes M&A Research Costs 90%

DiligenceSquared charges $50,000 for work that McKinsey bills at $1 million. The ai due diligence startup uses voice agents to interview customers of companies PE firms want to buy. No 200-page reports. No six-figure invoices. Just AI doing the grunt work while human consultants verify the insights.

That’s a 90% cost cut.

Founded by Hansen, Biltoft, and former Google engineer Harshil Rastogi, the company applies the same AI-interview model consumer research startups like Keplar and Outset use. But Hansen argues the output is fundamentally different. “We are taking these great insights that were previously reserved for the very big decisions, and now we make them more accessible,” he said.

**Here’s What Actually Works**

Traditional due diligence costs $500,000 to $1 million when PE firms hire McKinsey, Bain, or BCG. Those firms interview dozens of corporate customers, including C-suite executives. They synthesize those insights with proprietary market data into 200-page reports.

DiligenceSquared’s ai due diligence model runs AI voice agents to conduct those customer interviews. Senior human consultants then verify the accuracy and commercial insights before delivery. AI handles the groundwork. Humans handle quality control.

The result: $50,000 for analysis that previously cost 10-20x more.

**Why PE Firms Are Buying In**

Lower price changes behavior. PE firms now engage DiligenceSquared earlier in the deal process—well before they have high conviction. That’s new. At half a million dollars, firms only bought diligence after serious commitment. At $50,000, they can test thesis before burning months on a deal that won’t close.

I’ve watched this pattern before. When I ran TaskFlow, we cut our product price from $499/month to $99/month. Customer behavior shifted immediately. Companies that would have waited six months to evaluate bought in week one. Same dynamic here.

Price isn’t just a number. It’s a decision point.

**The Diligence Market Heats Up**

DiligenceSquared isn’t alone. Bridgetown Research raised a $19 million Series A co-led by Accel and Lightspeed in February 2026. That’s real money chasing the same market—PE firms doing hundreds of deals annually, each requiring customer diligence.

Listen Labs, a consumer research startup using similar AI-interview technology, raised $69 million in January at a $500 million valuation. The model works. Question is whether B2B diligence differs enough from consumer research to justify separate companies or if one model eats both markets.

**Execution Beats Ideas. Every Time.**

Here’s the test: Does ai due diligence produce insights PE firms trust enough to bet $100 million on an acquisition? That’s the bar. Not “good enough for exploration.” Not “helpful context.” But “I’ll stake my fund’s reputation on this analysis.”

McKinsey charges $1 million because their brand carries weight. Partners trust the firm’s methodology, data sources, and consultant expertise. DiligenceSquared needs to prove AI plus human oversight delivers equivalent trust at 10% of the cost.

Most cost-cutting plays fail on quality. Customers try the cheap option, get burned, go back to premium. The companies that win cut costs *and* maintain quality. Stripe did this in payments. Figma did it in design tools. Both undercut incumbents while matching or exceeding quality.

**What Could Go Wrong**

Three risks jump out. First, AI hallucinations in customer interviews could tank credibility fast. One bad output that costs a PE firm $50 million on a blown deal ends the company. Second, McKinsey and Bain could drop prices or launch competing AI products. They have brand, relationships, and balance sheets to fight back. Third, deal volumes matter—if M&A activity craters, nobody buys diligence at any price.

**The Market Reality**

PE firms completed 5,000+ deals last year in the US alone. Even at 20% market penetration and $50,000 per deal, that’s a $50 million revenue opportunity for ai due diligence providers. Add Europe and Asia, multiply by growth in AI adoption, and the TAM expands to hundreds of millions.

But revenue opportunity means nothing without execution. DiligenceSquared needs to prove the model, build trust, scale delivery, and beat Bridgetown to market dominance. Bootstrapped businesses don’t get headlines. They get profitable. This company needs to do both—fast.

Next test: Can they handle 100 simultaneous deals without quality collapse?