Vancouver Bitcoin Reserve Blocked by City Staff Before Council Vote

Vancouver’s finance department killed the vancouver bitcoin reserve proposal Monday night. City staff concluded Bitcoin isn’t legal under the Vancouver Charter. Council votes Tuesday on whether to formally bury it.

Not ideal.

Colin Knight, general manager of Finance and Supply Chain Management, led the review. His team “conclusively determined” that Bitcoin isn’t an “allowable investment” under municipal rules, according to a Monday report. Staff recommended merging the motion with other initiatives—bureaucratic language for “let’s move on.”

The vancouver bitcoin reserve proposal came from Mayor Ken Sim in late 2024. He pitched it as inflation protection. The motion’s full title: “Preserving the City’s Purchasing Power Through Diversification of Financial Reserves — Becoming a Bitcoin-Friendly City.” Council passed it 6-2 back then. Eight months later, the bureaucrats found the legal kill shot.

The Inflation Hedge That Wasn’t

Sim’s original pitch leaned heavily on the inflation narrative. Bitcoin as digital gold. Fixed supply at 21 million coins. Hedge against currency debasement. Standard talking points.

“As an open, decentralized, and secure digital asset, Bitcoin has been recognized by many financial experts and analysts as a potential hedge against inflation and currency debasement,” the motion read.

That argument aged poorly. Bitcoin crashed 50% from its October 2025 peak above $126,000. It briefly touched $60,000—right back to late-2024 levels. Timing matters in finance. Sim proposed this as Bitcoin traded near all-time highs. By the time bureaucrats reviewed it, BTC had halved.

I’ve traded through worse drawdowns. Not by much. But municipal treasurers don’t have the stomach for 50% drawdowns. They shouldn’t. Taxpayer money isn’t venture capital.

The Charter Problem

Vancouver operates under the Vancouver Charter, not the general Municipal Act that governs other BC cities. The Charter specifies allowable investments for city reserves. Think: government bonds, guaranteed investment certificates, maybe some corporate debt if highly rated. Bitcoin doesn’t fit that list. Not even close.

City staff had no wiggle room here. Either Bitcoin qualifies under the Charter or it doesn’t. Knight’s team determined it doesn’t. That’s the end of the legal analysis.

Other jurisdictions faced similar issues. US municipalities investing in Bitcoin needed explicit state legislation first. Miami explored it. So did New York City under Eric Adams. Most hit the same wall: existing investment statutes don’t contemplate crypto assets. Changing those statutes requires legislative action, not executive fiat.

What Killed the Vancouver Bitcoin Reserve?

Two things: legal structure and timing.

First, the legal framework never supported this. The Vancouver Charter predates Bitcoin by decades. It wasn’t written with digital assets in mind. Updating it requires provincial action—beyond what a mayor and council can do unilaterally.

Second, price action destroyed the narrative. When BTC traded at $120,000, the inflation hedge story had surface plausibility. At $60,000, it looked reckless. Municipal finance officers aren’t paid to be visionaries. They’re paid to preserve capital. A 50% drawdown violates every risk management policy ever written for public funds.

Macroeconomists like Lyn Alden remain bullish despite the correction. “If I had to bet Bitcoin versus gold over the next two to three years, I would bet Bitcoin,” Alden said on the New Era Finance podcast Wednesday. That’s a reasonable take for a private investor managing their own risk tolerance. It’s a career-ending take for a city CFO managing taxpayer reserves.

The data tells a different story than Sim’s proposal assumed. Bitcoin’s correlation to risk assets stayed elevated throughout 2024-2025. When tech stocks sold off, Bitcoin followed. When the Fed pivoted hawkish, crypto crashed. That’s not inflation hedging behaviour. That’s leveraged tech exposure.

Municipal Bitcoin: Dead on Arrival

The vancouver bitcoin reserve effort joins a growing list of failed municipal crypto initiatives. Most collapsed for the same reasons: existing law doesn’t permit it, and volatility scares bureaucrats.

A few US jurisdictions hold small Bitcoin positions, but those came after explicit legislative authorization. They typically represent less than 1% of reserves. Vancouver aimed higher—Sim wanted meaningful diversification. That ambition ran into legal reality.

Staff recommended merging the motion with other initiatives to “reprioritize resources.” Translation: we’re killing this quietly rather than forcing an embarrassing public vote.

Tuesday’s council meeting will formalize the decision. Expect procedural motions and parliamentary language. The vancouver bitcoin reserve proposal dies not with drama, but with a staff report citing charter limitations.

For mayors elsewhere considering similar moves: check your legal authority first. Then check it again. Municipal investment statutes weren’t written for 50% volatility assets. Changing them requires more than a city council vote. It requires legislative action at the state or provincial level—and political will that evaporates quickly when price crashes 50%.

All eyes on Tuesday’s vote. But the outcome stopped being in doubt Monday night when Knight’s report landed.