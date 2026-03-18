Bitcoin CPI Rally Steadies at $70K as Inflation Matches Forecast

Bitcoin broke $70,000 Wednesday as US inflation data landed exactly where markets expected. The bitcoin cpi reaction was muted but positive—BTC edged higher, then stalled. Traders didn’t rush in. They didn’t rush out either.

Rangebound. That’s the trade right now.

February CPI printed at 2.4% year-on-year, matching consensus. The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed the number Wednesday morning. “Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.4 percent before seasonal adjustment,” the BLS noted in its official statement. No surprises. Risk assets exhaled.

Bitcoin gained ground around Wall Street’s open, pushing through $70,000 briefly before settling back into familiar territory. Data from TradingView showed modest gains that failed to match Tuesday’s local highs. The bitcoin cpi data provided a tailwind, but not enough lift to break the range that’s held BTC since late February.

Oil stayed the bigger story. Crude held below $90 after the International Energy Agency approved an emergency release of 400 million barrels—the largest such release ever recorded. That’s significant. Oil drives inflation expectations. Lower oil means lower CPI pressure ahead, assuming supply stays elevated and geopolitical risks don’t flare further.

The Middle East conflict looms. Global oil supply remains tight despite the IEA’s move. March’s inflation data will reflect recent events more accurately than February’s print. “The market will now await March’s data,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter wrote on X. Translation: February’s backward-looking number matters less than what’s coming.

Traders positioned cautiously. Liquidations hit $240 million over 24 hours, per CoinGlass data, with shorts accounting for the larger share. That suggests some bearish bets got squeezed as BTC held above $69,000 support. But the move wasn’t decisive enough to trigger major long entries either.

“Very simple; buy the lower bounds, sell the higher bounds,” trader Michaël van de Poppe told X followers. He’s playing the range until it breaks. “I still think we’ll see that breakout upwards in this month to test higher grounds, but if not, I’m a buyer on lower levels.” Positioning for both scenarios. Sensible in this environment.

Trader Lennaert Snyder mapped downside liquidity around $65,000. “Bitcoin swept ~$71,563 liquidity and rejected like I mentioned yesterday,” he posted. “My short target will be the liquidity at ~$65,957.” He’s already short, willing to add if BTC loses the $69,268 low that’s held since early week.

That’s the setup: tight range, directional bets on both sides, catalysts that don’t quite break the stalemate. Similar bitcoin cpi prints in past cycles saw consolidation for 1-3 weeks before the next major move. 2023’s spring CPI data triggered a 2-week grind before Bitcoin ripped 15% higher. 2022’s July print preceded a month-long chop before breakdown.

CPI matched expectations. That’s usually neutral to slightly bullish for risk assets when inflation is already trending lower. The 2.4% print marks continued deceleration from 2023-2024’s peaks above 4%. But it’s not low enough to spark Fed rate cut speculation, which is what Bitcoin needs to break out sustainably.

Funding rates sit near neutral—no extreme long or short pressure. Open interest hasn’t expanded meaningfully. Exchange reserves continue their slow decline, down roughly 40% from 2020 peaks. That’s constructive long-term but doesn’t drive short-term price action.

BTC correlation to the Nasdaq remains elevated, tracking around 0.80 over the past 90 days. That means Bitcoin moves when stocks move, and stocks moved modestly Wednesday—up 0.3-0.5% across major indices after the CPI print. Risk-on, but barely.

The technical picture: $69,000 support, $71,500 resistance. Break above $71,500 and the path to $75,000 opens. Lose $69,000 and Snyder’s $65,000 target comes into play, where significant liquidation clusters sit according to heatmap data.

Oil will dictate the next inflation print. If crude stays below $90, March CPI could come in softer than expected. That would be bullish for Bitcoin, potentially triggering the breakout van de Poppe anticipates. If oil rips back above $95 on Middle East escalation, inflation re-accelerates and risk assets sell off.

Bitcoin’s essentially waiting on macro. Not unusual. Since ETF approval, BTC has traded more like a tech stock and less like an independent asset. Fed policy, inflation data, and equity market direction drive the bus. Bitcoin’s along for the ride.

For now, the range holds. $69,000 to $71,500. Breakout or breakdown depends on March data and whether oil cooperates. Next CPI print: April 10th. Next FOMC meeting: March 19th. Those are the dates that matter.

Traders buying dips, selling rips. Waiting for the catalyst that forces direction. Could be inflation. Could be geopolitical. Could be pure technical—enough stops triggered at range extremes to spark momentum.

The IEA’s 400 million barrel release buys time. Largest emergency release in history. That should cap oil prices near-term unless something breaks in the Middle East. Lower oil equals lower inflation pressure equals higher probability of Fed cuts later this year.

Bitcoin needs rate cuts to run. Every cycle proves it. Liquidity drives crypto. Tighter policy means less liquidity. Looser policy means more. Simple as that.

CPI came in as expected. Bitcoin responded as expected—small bounce, no breakout. Traders positioned as expected—cautious, range-trading, waiting for real volatility. The setup is compressed. Next macro catalyst will decide direction.

All eyes on oil and March’s inflation print.