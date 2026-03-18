Google Cloud Acquisition Snaps Up Wiz for Record $32B

Google closed its $32 billion acquisition of Wiz on Tuesday. All cash. The Google cloud acquisition marks the largest deal in Google’s history.

Done.

The Israeli cybersecurity startup protects cloud environments from threats. Prevents attacks. Responds fast. Now it’s part of Google Cloud.

Wiz crossed $1 billion ARR in 2025. That’s the number that sealed it. Google wanted in.

**Deal Structure and Timeline**

All-cash transaction. $32 billion paid upfront. The Google cloud acquisition closed after regulatory clearance from U.S. authorities in November 2025 and EU approval in February 2026.

No earnouts. No contingencies. Clean deal.

Google first approached Wiz in 2024. Offered $23 billion. CEO Assaf Rappaport walked away. He bet the business could grow bigger. He was right.

Talks restarted early 2025. Google came back at $32 billion in March. Deal announced. Regulators reviewed. Antitrust probes completed. Now closed.

**What Wiz Built**

Wiz secures multi-cloud environments. Works across Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud. Customers run workloads everywhere. Wiz protects all of them.

The platform prevents cybersecurity threats at every layer. Code level. Infrastructure. Runtime. Uses AI to detect and investigate threats faster.

That matters now. Vibe coding exploded. More vulnerabilities shipped. Prompt-based attacks increased. Security teams can’t keep up manually.

Wiz will keep its brand. Commitment to securing customers across all clouds stays. Google said so explicitly.

**Strategic Rationale Behind the Google Cloud Acquisition**

Enterprises work across multiple clouds. Always have. AWS dominates. Azure competes. Google trails third. Oracle and others fill niches.

Google needed a play to win more enterprise accounts. Multi-cloud security was the angle. Wiz already secured environments across all major platforms. Google couldn’t build that fast enough. Bought it instead.

“This acquisition is an investment by Google Cloud to improve cloud security and enable organizations to build fast and securely across any cloud or AI platform,” Google stated.

Translation: We’re behind in enterprise. This catches us up.

The companies plan a “unified security platform.” Faster threat response. Better detection. AI-powered analysis. All the buzzwords. But the tech is real.

Wiz already used AI for threat detection across cloud layers. Google gets that capability immediately. No 18-month product development cycle. No hiring spree. Instant integration.

**Financial Multiple and Winner Analysis**

Wiz hit $1 billion ARR in 2025. Google paid $32 billion. That’s a 32x revenue multiple.

Typical SaaS acquisitions trade at 5-7x revenue. Even hot companies rarely break 15x. This Google cloud acquisition paid more than double the high end.

Why? Growth rate. Market position. Strategic value.

Wiz grew from zero to $1 billion ARR in roughly four years. Fastest path ever in cybersecurity. Faster than CrowdStrike. Faster than Palo Alto’s early days.

Google needed this. Couldn’t afford to lose to Microsoft or Amazon in the security arms race.

Winners: Wiz founders and employees. Early investors. Sequoia backed the company. Others too. They made bank at 32x ARR.

Google? Remains to be seen. Overpaid by any traditional metric. But if Wiz helps Google win enterprise deals worth billions annually, multiple doesn’t matter.

**Competitive Implications**

Microsoft now faces pressure. Azure competes directly with Google Cloud. Microsoft offers security tools. But nothing as comprehensive across all clouds.

AWS has its own security suite. Focused on AWS environments. Doesn’t protect Google or Azure workloads the same way. Customers using multiple clouds need Wiz-level coverage.

Oracle, IBM, and smaller players lose too. Wiz was the independent option. Now it’s Google-owned. Enterprises might hesitate to use a Google product to secure AWS infrastructure.

That’s the risk. Multi-cloud commitment sounds good. Reality often differs. Product roadmaps shift. Integration priorities change. Customers worry.

**Integration and Product Plans**

Wiz keeps its brand. Runs as part of Google Cloud. Team stays intact. Product roadmap continues.

Google and Wiz will build the unified security platform together. Timeline unclear. Probably 12-18 months before full integration.

Customers won’t see immediate changes. Wiz platform continues securing all cloud environments. Google Cloud customers get tighter integration over time.

Question is whether enterprises trust a Google-owned product to secure AWS and Azure equally. That tension could slow adoption.

But the tech advantage is real. Wiz’s AI-powered threat detection works. If Google doesn’t mess up the integration, this could reshape enterprise security.

**The Billion-Dollar Gamble**

Rappaport walked away from $23 billion in 2024. Ballsy move. Most founders take the exit. Cash out. Move on.

He bet Wiz could grow bigger. Could command a higher price. Took the risk.

One year later: $32 billion. That’s a $9 billion win for waiting. For believing in the business. For saying no to Google the first time.

Rare in startup land. Most founders who turn down acquisition offers regret it. Market shifts. Competitors emerge. Growth slows. Offer never comes back.

Rappaport timed it perfectly. Wiz hit $1 billion ARR. AI security concerns exploded. Google came back desperate. Paid up.

**What’s Next**

Integration starts immediately. Product teams align. Roadmaps merge. Sales teams coordinate.

First test: Do AWS and Azure customers stick with Wiz under Google ownership? Or do they switch to independent alternatives?

Second test: Can Google actually build the unified security platform? Or does this become another acquisition that fades into the product portfolio without impact?

Third test: Does this Google cloud acquisition help Google win meaningful enterprise market share from AWS and Microsoft? That’s the real measure.

If Wiz helps Google close $5 billion in incremental cloud deals annually, the $32 billion pays back in six years. Not terrible.

If enterprises distrust Google-owned security for multi-cloud environments, this becomes the most expensive acquihire in history.

Next catalyst: Customer retention numbers in Q3 2026. That’s when we’ll know if this works.

Execution determines everything.