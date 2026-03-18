Schiff Targets Prediction Market Ban on War and Death Bets

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff introduced legislation Tuesday to ban prediction markets from offering contracts on war, terrorism, assassination and death. The prediction market ban comes as insider trading concerns explode around military operations.

The bill hit the Senate floor Tuesday. Name: DEATH BETS Act. Target: federally regulated prediction platforms offering contracts tied to violent events. Schiff called prediction markets a “Wild West” that needs immediate regulation.

What Changed

The legislation would amend the Commodity Exchange Act. Platforms overseen by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission couldn’t list contracts involving “terrorism, assassination, war, or any similar activity.” Individual death contracts: also banned.

Schiff’s statement was direct. Markets that let traders profit from violent events create incentives for misusing classified information. They threaten national security. They encourage violence. Those were his exact words.

The bill landed with the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. Schiff sits on that committee. That’s not coincidence.

The Backstory: Military Strikes and Million-Dollar Bets

The prediction market ban follows weeks of scrutiny. Recent US-Israeli military operations against Iran triggered the regulatory push. War-related contracts drew heavy trading. Allegations of insider activity followed.

Six Polymarket traders netted $1 million betting on US strike timing against Iran. All six wallets: created in February. All bets: placed on contracts predicting when the US would attack. Several shares purchased hours before explosions hit Tehran.

That’s not pattern recognition. That’s information.

Tuesday brought fresh evidence. A new wallet spent $32,900 betting on US forces entering Iran by Saturday. Odds were declining. The wallet bought anyway. Blockchain data platform Lookonchain caught the transaction.

Why Now

Insider trading concerns reached critical mass. February: Israeli authorities arrested two people suspected of using secret information about Israel striking Iran for Polymarket trades. The investigation is ongoing.

January provided another data point. A Polymarket account profited $400,000 on a contract predicting Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro’s capture. The bet: placed hours before US forces captured him. Hours. Not days.

I’ve traded derivatives for 10 years. You don’t consistently time geopolitical events hours in advance without information edge. You just don’t.

What the Prediction Market Ban Covers

The bill targets specific contract types. War contracts: banned. Terrorism contracts: banned. Assassination markets: banned. Individual death contracts: banned. The language includes “any similar activity,” giving regulators flexibility.

Platforms regulated by the CFTC would face enforcement. That includes any entity operating event contracts under US commodity law. CFTC oversight means federal penalties for violations.

The prediction market ban doesn’t affect offshore platforms or unregulated entities—yet. But it sets precedent for broader crackdowns.

Who This Hits

US-regulated prediction platforms face immediate impact if the prediction market ban passes. Platforms like Kalshi, which operates under CFTC approval, would need to delist any contracts touching banned categories.

Polymarket operates offshore but serves US users. The bill doesn’t directly regulate them. However, increased scrutiny and potential future legislation create compliance risk. Nevada courts already forced trading halts for Kalshi and Polymarket in February following separate rulings.

Traders who profited from alleged insider information face potential investigation. Israeli arrests in February prove authorities are coordinating internationally. US law enforcement has tools for prosecuting insider trading even on offshore platforms.

Market Reaction

The bill hasn’t moved markets yet. Polymarket volume on political and economic contracts continues. War-related markets remain active offshore. That won’t last if enforcement intensifies.

Schiff’s statement framed this as national security, not market regulation. That shifts the debate. National security arguments carry more weight in Congress than consumer protection claims.

The CFTC hasn’t commented publicly. The agency regulates commodity derivatives, and event contracts fall into grey area between gambling and financial instruments. This bill would clarify that grey area—at least for violent events.

What’s Next

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry will consider the bill. Schiff’s membership on that committee improves passage odds. But committee approval is just step one.

Full Senate vote would follow committee passage. Then the House. Then presidential signature. That process takes months minimum, often years. Most bills die in committee.

Meanwhile, platforms face pressure. Every new insider trading allegation strengthens the case for regulation. Every million-dollar bet placed hours before military strikes proves Schiff’s point.

The data tells the story. Six wallets created the same month. All betting the same contracts. All profiting from military strike timing. That’s not wisdom of crowds. That’s information asymmetry.

I’ve seen this setup before. Regulators move slowly until they don’t. Then enforcement hits hard and fast. Prediction markets operating in grey areas should read the room.

Next catalyst: Committee hearing date. No timeline announced yet.